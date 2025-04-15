Bradley Kim | DACC, We Keep Going

As we navigate an ever-changing financial landscape, we at the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control remain committed to serving both the animals in our care and the pet owners who rely on our services.

We want to be fully transparent, understanding that many other organizations are facing similar uncertainties and challenges. Like many public and nonprofit agencies, we are confronting a number of financial obstacles that introduce new challenges daily. We wanted to share a few of these challenges the County is currently facing in the spirit of transparency and keeping our communities and residents informed.

One of the significant financial challenges the county is facing is the impact of AB 218, which provides compensation to survivors of sexual assault. Nothing is more important than prioritizing the recovery of individuals who have endured such trauma and taking concrete steps to right this historic wrong. We deeply sympathize with the victims and fully recognize the importance of supporting their healing and ensuring justice. At the same time, this law has resulted in the county needing to allocate billions of dollars to settle lawsuits. As a result, these financial commitments are affecting various departments, including ours, as resources are being diverted to other critical areas of public service.

Despite these challenges, we remain hopeful in part due to the support of the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation. The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports the life-saving work of the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control by helping to fund specialized medical care, basic animal care center improvements such as dog play yards, pet food, emergency response and other critical programs for the animals in our care and pet owners in need.

The financial support of donors to the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation is more important than ever. Each donation goes to bolster and provide the programs that make life better for the animals in our care and our community. The heart of what we do—the care and well-being of animals—and the dedication of our incredible staff keeps us focused on our mission. No matter what, we will continue the work that has made a real difference in our communities, whether it’s providing free wellness clinics through our Vet@ThePark program, supporting pet owners with financial assistance for spaying and neutering, or finding forever homes for as many animals that come into our care as possible.

Your support has never been more important! With funds receding from the county and other sources, we turn to you, our loyal and committed animal lovers, to help carry out our mission. Each gift stays with the Foundation and is earmarked for animal assistance efforts. As a 501(c)3 nonprofit, the money given to the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation is used solely to support animal welfare efforts at the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control and it’s a great tax write-off!

We know that everyone is navigating their own challenges, whether it’s rising costs, job uncertainties, or personal struggles. Yet the love of animals has a remarkable way of bringing us together and lifting our spirits. A wagging tail, a soft purr, the gentle nudge of a curious nose—those moments have a way of lifting us right out of our own worries. They remind us why we do this work, and why it’s worth every hurdle. Whether you’re adopting a shy kitten, fostering a scared pup, or simply sharing our stories on social media, every bit of kindness counts. It’s truly inspiring to see that dedication play out across our communities, day after day.

In times like these, the generosity of our supporters and partners has never had a bigger impact. The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation has been an incredible resource, helping us sustain our programs and services through donations. Their partnership allows us to continue offering vital services to the community, even in the face of these financial obstacles. We are deeply grateful for their support, and we encourage anyone who is able to contribute to visit the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation’s website to learn more about how you can help.

Help the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation earn a matching $25,000 gift by making a donation now, before April 30, at https://lacountyanimals.org/?utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=.

While the road ahead may be challenging, we remain committed to doing everything we can to care for the animals and the people who love them. There are things we can all do to help the animals we care so deeply for, by spreading the word about the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation, by supporting with financial gifts if you are able, and by making connections between the Foundation and people in the community with the philanthropic means to help. Thank you for your ongoing support and for standing with us as we work to ensure a bright future for both animals and their families.

Bradley Kim is the Contacts, Grants and Analytics Manager for the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control. He started his career with Los Angeles County in 2016 when he was selected to participate in the Management Intern program. Due to his passion for animals, he chose to spend his second year as an intern with the Department of Animal Care and Control and, as the saying goes, the rest is history. Kim joined DACC as the Grants Administrator, applying for grants and overseeing grant funds distributed throughout the seven care centers. During this time, he also became part of the Contracts Division team and helped garner new relationships with contract cities. He looks forward to further strengthening these relationships as the Contracts and Grants Division Manager. He now serves as the manager of DACC’s Contracts, Grants and Analytics Division.

