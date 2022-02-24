Bras for a Cause Proceeds Presented to Local Nonprofits

Join "Legends & Lore Along California's Highway 395" author Brian Clune at the Rancho Camulos Museum on Sunday Feb. 27, at 1 p.m.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and the local City of Hope chapter recently received check donations from Soroptimist International of Valencia.

A lost 1952 dance creation by Martha Graham herself, a primal artistic force of the 20th century, is reborn with the Martha Graham Dance Company’s world premiere of "The New Canticle for Innocent Comedians" at The Soraya on Saturday, March 19 at 8 p.m.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Following two months of barren weather reports, California farmers received the most disappointing forecast yet Wednesday as the federal government warned many districts in the state’s agricultural heartland won’t get surface water deliveries in 2022.

Los Angeles County residents with consumer questions, seeking information on foreclosure prevention, immigrant services, landlord and tenant assistance, minimum wage and worker protections, mediation, real estate and small claims concerns the Los Angeles County Department of of Consumer and Business Affairs has now re-opened for in-person appointments.

Since the opening of the inclusive play area at Canyon Country Park in 2020, the city of Santa Clarita has explored options to build a second location for families to explore and enjoy.

The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 36 additional deaths, including a child between the ages of 5-11 and 1,934 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 39 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Mayor Laurene Weste attended an event in the city of South Gate, where the Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District awarded the city of Santa Clarita $1 million in Measure A Acquisition Only grant funding to support the future acquisition of the Borax Mine Open Space property in the Santa Clarita Valley.

In celebration of International Day of Education, the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley hosted their newest Z Club’s installation for Canyon High School on Jan. 24.

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host "Ready, Set, Activate!", a workshop on triggering board engagement on Wednesday, March 9 at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be sponsored by LBW Insurance and Financial Services.

Metro's I-5 North Los Angeles County Enhancements Project has broken ground and construction has kicked off. The next community meeting to receive updates on the construction activities along the I-5 freeway will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Celebrate the sights, sounds, tastes and styles of cultures from around the world at the new “Celebrate” event series at the Canyon Country Community Center.

The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District announced grant awards totaling over $26 million for park development across Los Angeles County, completing the first-ever cycle of three Measure A competitive grant programs.

The city of Santa Clarita welcomes the newest art exhibit, "The Art of Healing," at the First Floor Gallery of Santa Clarita City Hall.

CSUN Assistive Technology Conference Returns as In-Person Event California State University, Northridge’s 37th annual CSUN Assistive Technology Conference, internationally recognized as the premier event in the field of technology and people with disabilities, is scheduled to be held March 14 to March 18 at the Anaheim Marriott. The event will feature researchers, practitioners, educators, exhibitors, end-users and more, who are coming together to share knowledge, new innovations and best practices to promote inclusion for all.

Tuesday COVID Roundup: 18 New SCV Cases, One Additional Death at Henry Mayo The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today released the latest data on COVID-19. The number of cases and deaths are likely to reflect reporting delays over the Presidents Day holiday weekend.

Valencia H2scan Announces Successful Effort to Raise Growth Capital H2scan, a world leader in providing hydrogen sensors for electricity utilities and industrial markets, today announced it has closed a $70 million capital raise, securing growth capital to underpin the company’s rapid expansion.

April 9: Neighborhood Clean-Up Returns to Santa Clarita The city of Santa Clarita is excited to host the 2022 Neighborhood Clean-Up on Saturday, April 9, 2022, where residents are invited to pick up cleaning supplies at one of three drive-thru locations and remove litter in their local neighborhoods. The event serves as a socially distant opportunity for residents to take an active role in protecting Santa Clarita’s ecosystem while safely being together.

Henry Mayo Home Tour League Installs New Officers The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Home Tour League recently held its annual installation of new League officers.