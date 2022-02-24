Bras for a Cause Proceeds Presented to Local Nonprofits

Members of Soroptimist International of Valencia present a check for $33,000 to Marlee Lauffer, president of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation and clinicians from the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and the local City of Hope chapter recently received check donations from Soroptimist International of Valencia.
The donations reflect the club’s proceeds from the 2021 Bras for a Cause event, which is held annually to help local women with breast cancer.
“For 18 years, SIV had supported the breast center at Henry Mayo, which in turn assists women in our community with breast cancer,” said Stephanie Sewell, president of Soroptimist International of Valencia. “We are so honored to help.”
Members of Soroptimist International of Valencia are proud to present a check for $20,000 to local City of Hope physicians and staff. The funds represent funds raised from the group’s 2021 Bras for a Cause event.
A volunteer opportunity to assist with the Dagger Flat Trail Reconstruction in Canyon Country will be held Thursday, Feb. 14 at 7:45 a.m. Volunteers are needed to help with light trail clean up, no experience required. Work is expected to last until 1 p.m.
Los Angeles County residents with consumer questions, seeking information on foreclosure prevention, immigrant services, landlord and tenant assistance, minimum wage and worker protections, mediation, real estate and small claims concerns the Los Angeles County Department of of Consumer and Business Affairs has now re-opened for in-person appointments.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Following two months of barren weather reports, California farmers received the most disappointing forecast yet Wednesday as the federal government warned many districts in the state’s agricultural heartland won’t get surface water deliveries in 2022.
A lost 1952 dance creation by Martha Graham herself, a primal artistic force of the 20th century, is reborn with the Martha Graham Dance Company’s world premiere of "The New Canticle for Innocent Comedians" at The Soraya on Saturday, March 19 at 8 p.m.
Mayor Laurene Weste attended an event in the city of South Gate, where the Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District awarded the city of Santa Clarita $1 million in Measure A Acquisition Only grant funding to support the future acquisition of the Borax Mine Open Space property in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 36 additional deaths, including a child between the ages of 5-11 and 1,934 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 39 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District announced grant awards totaling over $26 million for park development across Los Angeles County, completing the first-ever cycle of three Measure A competitive grant programs.
Metro's I-5 North Los Angeles County Enhancements Project has broken ground and construction has kicked off. The next community meeting to receive updates on the construction activities along the I-5 freeway will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host "Ready, Set, Activate!", a workshop on triggering board engagement on Wednesday, March 9 at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be sponsored by LBW Insurance and Financial Services.
California State University, Northridge’s 37th annual CSUN Assistive Technology Conference, internationally recognized as the premier event in the field of technology and people with disabilities, is scheduled to be held March 14 to March 18 at the Anaheim Marriott. The event will feature researchers, practitioners, educators, exhibitors, end-users and more, who are coming together to share knowledge, new innovations and best practices to promote inclusion for all.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today released the latest data on COVID-19. The number of cases and deaths are likely to reflect reporting delays over the Presidents Day holiday weekend.
H2scan, a world leader in providing hydrogen sensors for electricity utilities and industrial markets, today announced it has closed a $70 million capital raise, securing growth capital to underpin the company’s rapid expansion.
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to host the 2022 Neighborhood Clean-Up on Saturday, April 9, 2022, where residents are invited to pick up cleaning supplies at one of three drive-thru locations and remove litter in their local neighborhoods. The event serves as a socially distant opportunity for residents to take an active role in protecting Santa Clarita’s ecosystem while safely being together.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.