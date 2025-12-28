BREAKING: I-5 All Lanes Shut Down in Castaic, Possible Gas Leak

|
The California Highway Patrol has announced that all lanes of the Interstate 5 freeway in the Castaic area have been shut down in both directions to a possible ruptured gas line.
At this time last year, we had no idea what changes and challenges 2025 would have in store. What I did know, and what this year reaffirmed, is that whatever 2025 brought our way, we’d get through it together.
The National Weather Service reports that the Santa Clarita Valley was drenched with nearly nine inches of rain from the atmospheric river that brought a soggy Christmas week to most of California.
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking five artists to create artwork on five 60-inches by 60-inches canvases that will be featured above the Valencia Library Branch's children's area for two years, May 18, 2026 through May 23, 2028.
During the 2025 Christmas Holiday Enforcement Period, California Highway Patrol officers were on duty across the state, responding not only to enforcement needs but also to significant winter weather impacts, including snow, flooding and mudslides.
Bring passport applications and all required documents to the Passport Community Fair, 1-5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9 at the Old Town Newhall Library.
1936
- Passenger plane crash in Rice Canyon kills all 12 aboard [story
]
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a traffic alert for Sand Canyon Road.
Property Management Professionals will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting 4-4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29 at 25124 Springfield Court #220, Valencia, CA 91355.
The California Highway Patrol is highlighting new public safety laws passed during this year’s legislative session and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom that, unless otherwise stated, take effect Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.
Kaiser Permanente has awarded a $12,000 Community Health Grant to Bridge to Home to help address homelessness in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Boys and girls Foothill League soccer teams have been on holiday schedule this past week, with some teams taking time off and others playing non-league matches. Consequently, league standings haven’t changed much.
College of the Canyons women's basketball notched another mark in the win column, as the Cougars were able to stack a second straight road victory 54-46 at Oxnard College on Wednesday, Dec. 17.
1873
- Vasquez gang raids Kingston in (now) Kings County; ties up townspeople, makes off with $2,500 in cash and jewels [story
]
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station has issued the following traffic alerts: Due to heavy rains, the westbound right lane is closed on Soledad Canyon Road between Camp Plenty Road and Langside Avenue.
Fostering Youth Independence’s recent Charlie Brown Holiday party was attended by dozens of local foster youth and their volunteer Allies.
The National Weather Service as issued the following alerts for the Santa Clarita Valley. Flood Watch until Dec. 26, 4 p.m. PST, High Wind Warning until Dec. 25, 3 p.m. PST.
1852
- Acton gold mine owner & California Gov. Henry Tifft Gage born in New York [story
]
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is urging residents to remain vigilant as a powerful storm system moves through Los Angeles County, bringing periods of heavy rain and rapidly changing conditions.
Thirteen suspects were arrested, and more than $800,000 in stolen merchandise was recovered following a coordinated, multi-agency operation targeting an organized retail theft network operating across Northern California.
The California State Transportation Agency today announced a new joint effort by two of its departments, the Department of Motor Vehicles and California Highway Patrol, to curb excessive speeding and prevent deadly crashes.
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to heat up the holiday season at the Holiday Spice Salsa Edition on Saturday, Dec. 27, at the Canyon Country Community Center, located at 18410 Sierra Highway Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
1965
- Signal newspaper owner Scott Newhall shows up for a duel (of words) with rival Canyon Country newspaper publisher Art Evans, who no-shows and folds his paper soon after [story
]
As winter storms enter Los Angeles County, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control urges pet owners to take necessary precautions in light of the significant storms expected to last for five days.
