BREAKING: I-5 All Lanes Shut Down in Castaic, Possible Gas Leak

The California Highway Patrol has announced that all lanes of the Interstate 5 freeway in the Castaic area have been shut down in both directions to a possible ruptured gas line.

Northbound I-5 is shut down from Lake Hughes Road to Templin Highway. Northbound traffic is being diverted to SR 126.

Southbound I-5 traffic is being diverted onto the 138.

The city of Santa Clarita has issued an “Avoid the Area Public Safety Alert.”

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said the call came in at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 27.

The gas line rupture is reported to be in the area of Pine Crest Place and Ridge Route Road. Santa Clarita Valley residents are warned to avoid the area.

A shelter-in-place advisory has been issued for neighborhoods in Castaic, including Charley Canyon, Wayside and Hillcrest.

No explosion has been reported and no injuries.

Some residents of Castaic and Santa Clarita have reported a strong ordor of gas in the area.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when new information is available.

