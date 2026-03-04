Update: Barricaded Suspect Safely Taken Into Custody in Saugus

UPDATE:

At approximately 11 a.m., the suspect peacefully surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

During the incident, the armed male adult allegedly fired shots that struck an unoccupied vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The suspect subsequently barricaded himself inside a residence. Deputies established a containment perimeter and initiated crisis response protocols. As a precaution, nearby schools were placed on lockdown, however, there was no immediate threat to the surrounding community.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information available at this time.

Original Story:

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau personnel are responding to assist the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station with a barricaded male, adult armed suspect.

The incident was reported on Wednesday, March 4, at approximately 9:45 a.m., in the 22600 block of Pamplico Drive in Saugus.

Special Enforcement Bureau personnel will assume tactical command and the Crisis Negotiation Team is attempting to make contact with the suspect to bring this to a peaceful conclusion.

There is no additional information available.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Santa Clarita Valley Station at (661) 260-4000.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

