BREAKING: Prop. 50 Passes with a Nearly 65% ‘Yes’ Vote

As of 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4, with 47.9 percent of the votes counted statewide, the California Secretary of State reports that Prop. 50, the Congressional Redistricting state ballot measure will pass with 4,504,114 “yes,” a total of 64.7% approving the measure and 2,454,684 “no” votes, or 35.3% voting against the measure.

Television election coverage has called it an “overwhelming victory” for Gov. Gavin Newsom, who campaigned for the passage of Prop. 50. Newsom spoke nearly an hour after polls closed in California and said it was an “unprecedented result for a special election.”

A large in-person vote surge on Tuesday evening saw voters waiting up to three hours to vote at vote centers in some areas of California.

To check updated vote totals on Prop. 50 visit the California Secretary of State election reporting website at https://electionresults.sos.ca.gov/returns/ballot-measures.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

