Soft Lockdown at Saugus High School Result of Phone Hoax

Saugus High School, the scene of a deadly school shooting in November of 2019 which took three lives (including the shooter), was under lockdown for an hour on Friday afternoon after deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to an “assault with a deadly weapon” phone call.
The deputies conducted a building by building search on the campus that resulted in no evidence of a shooting or victims.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Captain Justin Diez said the event was the result of a hoax that was also reported by other schools in Los Angeles County and the Antelope Valley.
“It was a swatting call so no actual incident occurred,” he said.
Officials from the William S. Hart Union School District said no early release of students is planned and school will be released at the normal time.
