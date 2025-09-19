Bridge to Home Announces Changes in Leadership

Bridge to Home, the primary homeless services provider in the Santa Clarita Valley, has announced the departure of Executive Director and longtime team member Chris Najarro.

Najarro joined Bridge to Home in 2017, after spending six years as the Executive Director at Family Promise. Hired as the Director of Programs, she was promoted to the Executive Director of Bridge to Home in 2021.

She was instrumental in the major strides the non-profit has made over the last eight years and oversaw a small team of about 22 staff members, that has since expanded into a dynamic organization of over 50 employees.

Najarro led Bridge to Home from operating as an overnight 60-bed winter shelter to running a 101-bed full-time shelter, that includes families.

She expanded the crucial Feeding It Forward and case management programs and led the organization through the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, managing two moves and culminating in the opening of its landmark transitional shelter facility in 2024.

“It has been an incredible honor to serve this organization for the past eight years,” said Najarro. “What we’ve built together is more than just an organization, it’s a movement rooted in compassion, dignity and hope for our unhoused neighbors. I’ve been immensely proud to stand alongside this dedicated team, our board and the Santa Clarita Valley community in pursuit of that mission. This decision was not made lightly and I will miss Bridge to Home, the team and the community that serves alongside me.”

“Chris has been the foundation of Bridge to Home for nearly a decade,” said Board Chair Dr. Cherise Moore. “She helped guide our non-profit through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic, while always striving toward the goal of a new, permanent facility. Her lasting legacy will be the beautiful 18,000-square-foot facility, the strong staff, the dedicated volunteers and the hundreds of Santa Clarita Valley residents she helped guide from homelessness to housing. We are so grateful for everything she has done for Bridge to Home and she will truly be missed.”

Najarro will exit the organization on Oct. 8. The Board of Directors are in the process of setting up a recruitment for her replacement.

To learn more about the vital work Bridge to Home does everyday and to support the organization visit btohome.org.

