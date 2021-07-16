Bridge to Home Encourages Community to Support Capital Campaign

Bridge to Home announced it has reached the halfway point for its capital campaign to fund a new, permanent homeless shelter in Santa Clarita.

The goal is to raise $2.5 million for the community portion of the capital campaign to build the shelter campus on Drayton Street.

“This project is truly a community effort,” said Executive Director of Bridge to Home Michael Foley. “We have local residents, organizations and builders contributing very generous donations to this important cause. We have 100% participation from our Bridge to Home Board of Directors. But we still have much more work to do, and I encourage each and every one of you to give what you can.”

Bridge to Home would like to thank Claremont Homes for their $550,000 gift, Steve Kim, owner of the Sand Canyon Country Club, for donating $250,000 and Williams Homes for a $100,000 gift. Bridge to Home has also received $50,000 from the Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation and $25,000 from the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

“The Claremont Companies have been helping people fulfill the dream of homeownership for more than three decades,” said Managing Director Art Lorenzini. “We believe that every person deserves the dignity and comfort of permanent, stable housing and are committed to ending homelessness in the Santa Clarita community. We support the important work that Bridge to Home does and are proud to support their capital campaign.”

The new facility will have space to house 60 individuals. It will also offer the first family shelter in the Santa Clarita Valley with accommodations for eight families. A large, functional kitchen will offer volunteers adequate space and amenities to coordinate and serve meals with greater efficiency. Every space in the new facility will be thoughtfully designed – including places for clients to meet and engage in case management and workshops, as well as a technology center with access to education, job training and housing resources.

“This country, and this community, gave me opportunity,” Steve Kim said. “I have seen first-hand the impact of homelessness and felt the need to give back in a meaningful way. I want to provide people with the resources they need to live a happy life. Having a permanent shelter facility here in Santa Clarita will make a tremendous difference for our neighbors experiencing homelessness.”

“Williams Homes and Lance and Sadie William have been dedicated to providing quality homes for families across the region, and that includes helping to provide homes and services for individuals and families who find themselves without a place to call home,” said Capital Campaign Chair Hunt Braly as he offered his thanks. “The Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation and its Board Member Tony Newhall, have been long-time supporters and were one of the first organizations to meet our Capital Campaign challenge. They understand that many of the people who access Bridge to Home services grew up in Santa Clarita, went to school here and worked here at some point. The support provided to Santa Clarita and to Bridge to Home by Tony Newhall and the Foundation is greatly appreciated”

Bridge to Home is asking the community to step up and push the capital campaign to the finish line. Every dollar helps, and there are pledge and naming opportunities available.

If you would like to be part of this capital campaign, visit btohome.org to donate.

