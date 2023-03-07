Bridge to Home Needs Help with Meals

Bridge to Home is in need of meals to be donated to the homeless shelter in March. Are you able to help this month? Please sign-up here https://btohome.org/meal-services.

Bridge to Home is in need of meals on the following dates:

Wednesday, March 15 – Dinner

Friday, March 17 – Dinner

Friday, March 24 – Dinner

Saturday, March 25 – Lunch

Wednesday, March 29 – Lunch

Thursday, March 30 – Lunch & Dinner

Friday, March 31 – Lunch & Dinner

Bridge to Home has 60 shelter clients who receive three meals 365 days a year. Bridge to Home relies heavily on the generosity of the Santa Clarita Valley community to donate these meals.

Families, friends, clubs, groups and co-workers get together to prepare meals and then deliver the food to the shelter. We also accept restaurant-prepared meals.

The Bridge to Home staff makes it easy for you to deliver the food to the shelter, which is located at 23850 Pine St. in Newhall.

For more information or questions, please contact Gladys Blanco at gladys.blanco@btohome.org.

