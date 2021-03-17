Bridge to Home Permanent Shelter for Homeless Approved by City Planners

The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission approved the application for Bridge to Home’s construction on the 23000 block of Drayton Street in Saugus, meaning that the nonprofit organization will now have a permanent shelter to assist local homeless individuals.

The application, which was approved in a 5-0 vote by the commission during its Tuesday night meeting, is to operate an approximately 18,600-square-foot, 35-foot-tall, two-story permanent shelter for the homeless.

The site will accommodate up to 92 individuals, including 60 dormitory-style beds, and four attached single-family apartment units, and contain ancillary services for its occupants, according to officials.

Currently, due to COVID-19 protocols, the homeless shelter is working out of the Newhall Community Center in order to have the social distancing space needed for those receiving services.

“I will say that this is a long time coming, and I congratulate the Bridge to Home folks for the perseverance and the service that they have provided,” said Commissioner Tim Burkhart.

Commission Chairman Dan Masnada congratulated the Bridge to Home staff and said that the commission was proud and privileged to have assisted in bringing Bridge to Home’s permanent site from a vision to a reality.

