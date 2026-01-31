Bridge to Home Seeks Volunteers to Donate February Meals

Bridge to Home is seeking donations for meals in February. The Santa Clarita Valley homeless shelter is looking for home-cooked (or catered) meals which can mean comfort, dignity and hope for unhoused neighbors staying at the Bridge to Home shelter in Santa Clarita.

Thanks to the generosity of supporters, Bridge to Home is able to provide three meals a day at the shelter, almost entirely prepared and served by volunteers.

Every day, more than 100 residents, clients and Feed It Forward clients receive a nutritious meal, a vital source of comfort and hope. This translates to more than 100,000 meals served annually, nourishing both the body and the spirit of those facing hardship.

A warm meal can be a powerful symbol of hope during challenging times. With your continued support, Bridge to Home can ensure that no one in the Santa Clarita Valley community goes without the nourishment they need, especially this season.

Bridge to Home is proud to continue offering this critical service and invites individuals, families, congregations, businesses and organizations to join in providing meals to those who need it most.

Several lunch and dinner dates are open in February. If you can help Bridge to Home fill its February calender sign up at https://btohome.org/meal-services.

For more information about Bridge to Home visit https://btohome.org/.

Bridge to Home is a 501(C)3 nonprofit serving the Santa Clarita Valley, 23031 Drayton St., Newhall, CA 91350,

(661) 254-4663.

