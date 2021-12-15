Bridge to Home Thanks Everyone for a Successful Soup for the Soul Fundraiser Event

On Dec. 4, people from across the country joined Bridge to Home for its annual fundraiser, Soup for the Soul.

Fifty-plus volunteers, 40 event sponsors, 25 vendors, five star-studded Broadway and country music artists, one amazing host, an adorable puppy, 100+ online bidders and donors, $145,000 raised – all during one every special event to benefit clients served year-round at Bridge to Home.

Bridge to Home thanks everyone who donated time, auction items, food, beverage, services, money and their heart and soul.

Bridge to Home extends applause to its amazing cast: host Shawn Parr, the fabulous musical guest artists Kenny Foster, Rachel Potter, Mitchell Tenpenny, Tenille Townes, and Walker County.

Bridge to Home also thanks all of its sponsors, especially its Title Sponsor, The Sikand Foundation.

Soupreme: Crossroads Community Church, The Krego Corporation doing business as The Panel Shop, and Sand Canyon Country Club.

Soup Kettle: City of Santa Clarita, Doug Bernards & Family, 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, SCVTV, and Williams Homes.

Soup Ladle: Chiquita Canyon, DY&W Law, Edison, Five Point Valencia, Former Assemblywoman Christy Smith, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Integral Communities, Intertex, Kaiser Permanente, Laemmle Foundation, New Urban West, R Johnston Interiors, Santa Clarita Magazine, Shield Healthcare, The Signal, So Cal Gas, Via Promotions, Wrage Inc.

Soup Spoon: Advanced Audiology, Burrtec, Charles Wine Company, CIS Insurance, Logix, Congressman Mike Garcia, Poole Shaffery & Keogle Attorneys at Law, California Assemblywomen Suzette Valadares, Reape-Rickett Law Firm, Santa Clarita Atheists & Freethinkers, Owen Patterson & Owen Law, SRK, and WEB.

Compliments to Dangling Carrot Confectioners, Egg Plantation, Italia Deli, J Lohr Wine, Lazy Dog, Lucky Luke Brewing, Martson’s, Meghan McCarthy, Newhall Press Room, Olive Garden, Olive Terrace Bar & Grill, Piccola Trattoria, Pulchella Wine, Red Lobster, Salt Creek Grill, Wolf Creek Restaurant, and University Foods.

To watch the show, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o7yEklgFRsw.

To donate to Bridge to Home, visit btohome.org/donate.

