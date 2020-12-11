header image

December 10
1941 - Three days after Pearl Harbor attack, 165th and 185th Infantry Regiments assigned to Saugus; Edison power substation guarded 24/7 [timeline]
Edison substation timeline
Bridge to Home’s First Virtual ‘Soup for the Soul’ in the Books; Auction Closing Saturday
| Thursday, Dec 10, 2020
Soup for the Soul first virtual event and auction

Bridge to Home will close its silent auction on Saturday, Dec. 12 after it hosted its first-ever virtual Soup for the Soul event on Dec. 5, which helped raise funds for people experiencing homelessness.

Hundreds of residents tuned in on YouTube and on SCVTV to watch the event hosted by famed, nationally syndicated radio host, Shawn Parr at Crossroads Community Church. Watch the event here: https://scvtv.com/2020/12/07/soup-for-the-soul-2020/.

Parr led the evening with compassion, humor and incredible energy. He introduced world-class performances by some of Nashville and Broadway’s brightest stars.

“Thanks to the incredible team we assembled led by Blake Visin and Erick Long, the production created rivaled that of nationally televised events,” said Soup for the Soul co-chair Pamela Braly. “If you missed it live, I encourage you to visit our Bridge to Home YouTube page to watch the entire event. The emotion, performances and message made it the must-watch, feel-good event of the year – all while raising funds for our neighbors experiencing homelessness.”

Auction items still up for bid as part of Soup for the Soul can be accessed at btohome.org/bid.

Items available include a Dodgers hat autographed by members of the 2020 World Series-winning team, handcrafted holiday décor items to bring joy to your home this holiday season, one-of-a-kind experiences, fine wines, professional services and so much more.

The services provided by Bridge to Home include shelter, case management, housing navigation, direct referrals to social services such as legal, medical, mental health and substance abuse assistance, as well as linkages to needed support services. These services are at increased demand for the high-risk homeless population in the Santa Clarita Valley during the COVID crisis. These essential services help individuals and families in the Santa Clarita Valley transition out of homelessness.

“The COVID-19 pandemic underscores how vital homeless services are in the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Bridge to Home Executive Director Mike Foley. “Soup for the Soul is crucial to raise the funds to support the services we provide. I am thrilled that we have already raised more than $110K through sponsors and the live auction – but we still have a long way to go! I encourage all of you to bid and donate to Bridge to Home.”

Bridge to Home would like to thank all of the amazing sponsors who stepped up to support this event. To learn more about how you can support Santa Clarita’s primary homelessness service provider, visit btohome.org or call (661)254-4663.
Steve Kim Makes $30,000 Donation to Family Promise

Steve Kim Makes $30,000 Donation to Family Promise
Thursday, Dec 10, 2020
Sand Canyon Country Club owner Steve Kim donated $30,000 to Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley to help cover operational costs for the nonprofit, whose mission is to provide support services and shelter to homeless children and their families.
FULL STORY...

Veteran Services Collaborative Receives $15K COVID Grant from L.A. County

Veteran Services Collaborative Receives $15K COVID Grant from L.A. County
Monday, Dec 7, 2020
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative recently received a $15,000 grant from the Los Angeles County Regional COVID-19 Recovery Fund that will help the nonprofit group continue its operations.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 11: Services for Community Leader Cheri Fleming to be Live-Streamed

Dec. 11: Services for Community Leader Cheri Fleming to be Live-Streamed
Friday, Dec 4, 2020
Cheryl Anne “Cheri” Fleming, 69, of Valencia, passed away from natural causes on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills, following a brief illness resulting from a brain aneurysm.
FULL STORY...

JCI Santa Clarita, WiSH Foundation Partner for Inaugural Virtual WiSH Run

JCI Santa Clarita, WiSH Foundation Partner for Inaugural Virtual WiSH Run
Thursday, Dec 3, 2020
JCI Santa Clarita, a premier young professional organization in the community, is partnering with our local WiSH Education Foundation to present the First Annual Virtual WiSH Run starting Friday, Jan. 1 - Saturday, Jan 9.
FULL STORY...
City Now Accepting Proposals for Innovation Grant Fund
The city of Santa Clarita is accepting proposals now until Dec. 31 for the Innovation Grant Fund, a program established after recently receiving $126,493 in grant funding from the County of Los Angeles’ Homeless Initiative.
City Now Accepting Proposals for Innovation Grant Fund
Steve Kim Makes $30,000 Donation to Family Promise
Sand Canyon Country Club owner Steve Kim donated $30,000 to Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley to help cover operational costs for the nonprofit, whose mission is to provide support services and shelter to homeless children and their families.
Steve Kim Makes $30,000 Donation to Family Promise
Waste Management to Modify Green Waste Pick-Up Schedule
Waste Management will temporarily modify its residential green waste pick-up schedule for customers in Santa Clarita starting Monday, Dec. 14 due to staffing challenges related to COVID-19.
Waste Management to Modify Green Waste Pick-Up Schedule
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Daily Deaths Highest Since July; 2 New Fatalities at Henry Mayo
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed on Wednesday that L.A. County has reached the highest number of daily deaths since July 29 with 75 new deaths and 9,243 new cases countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two new fatalities.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Daily Deaths Highest Since July; 2 New Fatalities at Henry Mayo
Today in SCV History (Dec. 10)
1941 - Three days after Pearl Harbor attack, 165th and 185th Infantry Regiments assigned to Saugus; Edison power substation guarded 24/7 [timeline]
Edison substation timeline
Miranda Sworn in as New Santa Clarita Mayor; Gibbs Replaces Kellar on Council
Bill Miranda was chosen as mayor for the next year as Jason Gibbs was sworn in and numerous local leaders spoke to thank outgoing Councilman Bob Kellar for two decades of service and former Mayor Cameron Smyth for his leadership during a difficult year.
Miranda Sworn in as New Santa Clarita Mayor; Gibbs Replaces Kellar on Council
Structures Threatened in Centre Pointe Fire
Firefighters stopped progress on a 5- to 7-acre vegetation fire that threatened structures Tuesday around midnight at Isabella Parkway and Golden Triangle Road in Canyon Country.
Structures Threatened in Centre Pointe Fire
CalArts Students, Henry Mayo Docs Team to Launch New Palliative Care Program
Students from the California Institute of the Arts have partnered with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Reimagine Well to launch a new program that aims to offer support to palliative care or end-of-life patients.
CalArts Students, Henry Mayo Docs Team to Launch New Palliative Care Program
California Quietly Updates Guidelines to Reopen Outdoor Playgrounds
California has quietly updated its guidance on outdoor playgrounds to show that they can reopen, even in counties under the regional stay-at-home order, following pushback from state legislators and families.
California Quietly Updates Guidelines to Reopen Outdoor Playgrounds
Princess Cruises Introduces a New ‘Princess Promise’
Valencia-based Princess Cruises introduces a new Princess Promise, offering greater peace of mind to passengers during a cruise vacation.
Princess Cruises Introduces a New ‘Princess Promise’
Today in SCV History (Dec. 9)
1983 - U.S. release of John Carpenter's "Christine;" blew up fake gas station in Valencia [watch scene (R)]
Christine
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 43rd Death at Henry Mayo; SCV Tops 11,100 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reached the tragic milestone Tuesday of 8,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, including the 43rd death at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and 3,113 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized countywide.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 43rd Death at Henry Mayo; SCV Tops 11,100 Cases
Judge Halts L.A. County’s Outdoor-Dining Ban
A judge halted Los Angeles County’s outdoor-dining ban in a ruling that would take effect after the current statewide order ends, city of Santa Clarita officials announced Tuesday.
Judge Halts L.A. County’s Outdoor-Dining Ban
Gascón Sworn Into Office; Announces Sweeping Criminal Justice Reforms
LOS ANGELES (CN) — On his first day on the job as Los Angeles County’s top prosecutor, George Gascón says the district attorney’s office will no longer ask for cash bail for nonviolent felony charges, seek the death penalty or charge children as adults.
Gascón Sworn Into Office; Announces Sweeping Criminal Justice Reforms
‘Food Sessions’ to Bring Local Chefs, Community Together Virtually
The MAIN is excited to announce the latest addition to their lineup of virtual events titled “Food Sessions.”
‘Food Sessions’ to Bring Local Chefs, Community Together Virtually
Wilk Legislation Aims to Fix EDD
SACRAMENTO - As the first order of business in the new legislative session, Senators Scott Wilk, (R-Santa Clarita) and Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) introduced bipartisan legislation to protect the identities of individuals applying for unemployment benefits.
Wilk Legislation Aims to Fix EDD
Dec. 9: COC Board of Trustees Virtual Business Meeting & Pathways Session
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a closed session via Zoom video conferencing, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 3:30 p.m, followed immediately by a Pathways Session at 4:00 p.m., with a business meeting thereafter.
Dec. 9: COC Board of Trustees Virtual Business Meeting & Pathways Session
Today in SCV History (Dec. 8)
1941 - Julius Dietzmann family of Castaic arrested as German enemy aliens [story]
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 3 More Deaths at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Total Nearly 11K
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 27 new deaths and 8,086 new cases countywide as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported three additional deaths and Public Health officials urged full compliance with safety measures to slow the surge.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 3 More Deaths at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Total Nearly 11K
COVID-19: L.A. County Aligns with State Regional Stay Home Order
As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge and ICU capacity declines below 15% in Los Angeles County and across the Southern California Region, the L.A. County Health Officer Order has been modified to align with the State Regional Stay Home Order to prevent crowding and mingling among non-household members and overwhelming our healthcare system.
COVID-19: L.A. County Aligns with State Regional Stay Home Order
CSUN Prof to Collect DNA from Joshua Trees in Effort to Save Them
In an effort to stave off the potentially devastating effects of an increasingly warmer climate on the Mojave Desert’s distinctive Joshua trees, California State University, Northridge evolutionary biologist Jeremy Yoder will be spending part of the spring semester collecting tissue samples from 300 trees across the desert.
CSUN Prof to Collect DNA from Joshua Trees in Effort to Save Them
Veteran Services Collaborative Receives $15K COVID Grant from L.A. County
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative recently received a $15,000 grant from the Los Angeles County Regional COVID-19 Recovery Fund that will help the nonprofit group continue its operations.
Veteran Services Collaborative Receives $15K COVID Grant from L.A. County
Castaic School District Granted Reopening Waivers for 3 of 4 Campuses
The Castaic Union School District was granted reopening waivers for three of its four campuses Saturday.
Castaic School District Granted Reopening Waivers for 3 of 4 Campuses
