Bridge to Home’s First Virtual ‘Soup for the Soul’ in the Books; Auction Closing Saturday

Bridge to Home will close its silent auction on Saturday, Dec. 12 after it hosted its first-ever virtual Soup for the Soul event on Dec. 5, which helped raise funds for people experiencing homelessness.

Hundreds of residents tuned in on YouTube and on SCVTV to watch the event hosted by famed, nationally syndicated radio host, Shawn Parr at Crossroads Community Church. Watch the event here: https://scvtv.com/2020/12/07/soup-for-the-soul-2020/.

Parr led the evening with compassion, humor and incredible energy. He introduced world-class performances by some of Nashville and Broadway’s brightest stars.

“Thanks to the incredible team we assembled led by Blake Visin and Erick Long, the production created rivaled that of nationally televised events,” said Soup for the Soul co-chair Pamela Braly. “If you missed it live, I encourage you to visit our Bridge to Home YouTube page to watch the entire event. The emotion, performances and message made it the must-watch, feel-good event of the year – all while raising funds for our neighbors experiencing homelessness.”

Auction items still up for bid as part of Soup for the Soul can be accessed at btohome.org/bid.

Items available include a Dodgers hat autographed by members of the 2020 World Series-winning team, handcrafted holiday décor items to bring joy to your home this holiday season, one-of-a-kind experiences, fine wines, professional services and so much more.

The services provided by Bridge to Home include shelter, case management, housing navigation, direct referrals to social services such as legal, medical, mental health and substance abuse assistance, as well as linkages to needed support services. These services are at increased demand for the high-risk homeless population in the Santa Clarita Valley during the COVID crisis. These essential services help individuals and families in the Santa Clarita Valley transition out of homelessness.

“The COVID-19 pandemic underscores how vital homeless services are in the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Bridge to Home Executive Director Mike Foley. “Soup for the Soul is crucial to raise the funds to support the services we provide. I am thrilled that we have already raised more than $110K through sponsors and the live auction – but we still have a long way to go! I encourage all of you to bid and donate to Bridge to Home.”

Bridge to Home would like to thank all of the amazing sponsors who stepped up to support this event. To learn more about how you can support Santa Clarita’s primary homelessness service provider, visit btohome.org or call (661)254-4663.