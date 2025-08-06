Brittany Barlrog | Looking Back on The Year so Far

|
August 6
1892 - Western actor and Saugus rodeo owner Hoot Gibson born in Nebraska [story]
Burrata cheese produced and packaged by Gioia Cheese Company of Los Angeles County is the subject of a statewide recall and quarantine order announced by California State Veterinarian Dr. Annette Jones.
This summer has been nothing short of inspiring! As we reached the halfway point of the year, I found myself reflecting on all the meaningful opportunities we’ve had to grow as leaders, deepen our friendships, and serve our community together.
Child & Family Center in partnership with Santa Clarita Valley SELPA is proud to invite everyone to the 2025 Growing Stronger Together Family Resource Fair.
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit, Include Everyone Project SCV, has announced its new series of adaptive performing arts classes, designed to be inclusive and accessible for individuals of all abilities.
Join Santa Clarita Arts for the Fourth Annual Business for Artists Conference to be held Saturday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Over 200 runners and walkers from the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond are expected at West Creek Park on Saturday, Oct. 5 in support of one of SCV's homegrown theater companies.
The Santa Clarita Community College District has been selected by the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office to host the newly relaunched Security Center, which will provide resources and guidance to districts and colleges on their information security needs.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Aug. 5 for Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Detective William Osborn, one of the three Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives killed in an explosion around 7:30 a.m. Friday, July 18 at the Biscailuz Regional Training Center in East Los Angeles.
The California Department of Education has announced that the department has received confirmation that it will receive the entirety of the nearly $1 billion in previously impounded federal education funds for the 2025–26 school year.
The Los Angeles County Chief Sustainability Office is seeking formal public comment on its draft 2025 OurCounty Plan, a comprehensive and ambitious regional sustainability blueprint.
The Santa Clarita History Center has reopened the Saugus Train Station Museum at Heritage Park, adjacent to William S. Hart Park.
Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Special Victims Bureau are continuing their investigation into the sexual assault of two separate female adults by 41-year-old Luis Humberto Chinchilla Mejia.
Back to school dates for Santa Clarita Valley students are coming fast. High school and junior high students in the SCV will return to school on Tuesday, Aug. 12. Elementary schools in the four SCV school districts will spread out first day of school dates from Aug. 11-14.
L.A. County 2025 Unsecured Property Tax bills become delinquent if not paid by Tuesday, Sept. 2.
Rep. George Whitesides (CA-27) has introduced the Statistical Agency Integrity and Independence Act, legislation designed to protect and uphold the impartiality of key federal statistical agencies and ensure they are able to deliver unbiased information to the American people.
College of the Canyons has been selected by the Umoja Community Education Foundation as one of four new campus programs within the California community college system to join its growing statewide network.
The Los Angeles County Aging & Disabilities Department is creating the county’s first-ever Disability Services Strategic Plan and input from the disability community is essential.
Teen volunteers teamed up at ARTree this summer to create a second bottlecap mural for the Old Town Newhall Library.
The Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs has announced the launch of a transformative new mental health initiative providing immediate, proactive and stigma-free emotional support to veterans across the region.
The National League of Junior Cotillions-Santa Clarita Chapter Director Brooke Wanberg has announced the advisory board for the 2025-2026 season.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission is bringing together experts in civilian oversight, law enforcement professionals and community partners on Thursday, Aug. 7, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., to discuss local law enforcement operations associated with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement across the county.
1891 - Surrey post office established inside Saugus train station; Alexander I. Fraser, postmaster [story]
The Los Angeles County Child Support Services Department alongside 47 regional and local child support agencies in California, recognizes August as Child Support Awareness Month.
