Brittany Barlrog | Looking Back on The Year so Far

This summer has been nothing short of inspiring! As we reached the halfway point of the year, I found myself reflecting on all the meaningful opportunities we’ve had to grow as leaders, deepen our friendships, and serve our community together.

And seriously, I am so proud of us guys!

We started the month strong with our board retreat—a weekend filled with honest conversations, laughter, and big-picture planning. It was a reminder of how powerful it is when passionate people come together with shared purpose.

Shortly after, we enjoyed some well-earned fun in the sun at “Swimming with Stelnick”! Whether you were in the pool or connecting from the sidelines, it was so much fun to just be together!

And to wrap up the month, we rolled up our sleeves for our backpack packing event with Kenny, packing backpacks for students in need. That hands-on service was a beautiful reflection of our chapter’s heart—always ready to show up and make an impact!

I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together so far this year. Thank you for continuing to bring your passion, commitment, and care into everything we do. Let’s keep building something amazing! Your commitment in our chapter makes this ripple impact possible. Thank you for your continued leadership!

Yours in Jaycees,

Brittany Barlog

2025 President of JCI Santa Clarita

