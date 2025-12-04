header image

1962- Actress and future Soledad Canyon big-cat rescuer Tippi Hedren, "Hitchcock's New Grace Kelly," makes cover of Look magazine for upcoming thriller, "The Birds" [story]
Tippi Hedren
Brittany Barlrog | Wrapping up 2025 for JCI
| Wednesday, Dec 3, 2025
As we wrap up this incredible year with JCI Santa Clarita, my heart is truly overflowing with gratitude. This chapter has shown up in such wonderful ways, and I’m so proud of everything we’ve created together.
I want to give the biggest congratulations to Santa Clarita’s 40 Under Forty Class of 2025 and celebrate the 16th annual 40 Under Forty. What an amazing group of honorees who lift our community with their talent, passion and dedication. And to our phenomenal co-chairs and committee- thank you for cherishing this project. You honored these outstanding individuals with so much intention and heart. You made our city proud.
Our Cultural Thanksgiving was another moment that made my heart so happy. It was such a perfect reflection of who we are. A community that celebrates one another, loves each other well, and gathers together as friends, leaders and nonprofit partners. The food, the stories and the warmth in the room reminded me of why JCI Santa Clarita is truly home.
And now we get to look forward to one of my favorite projects of the entire year. Santa’s Helpers is right around the corner, and I cannot wait to see the joy we bring to so many children in just a few short weeks. The magic of this project never gets old! Please consider volunteering your time; you won’t regret it.
I’m also so excited to welcome our 2026 Board of Directors. Watching our next group of leaders step forward always fills me with so much hope for what’s ahead. And a huge congratulations to Kari McCoy, our newly elected Chapter President for JCI Santa Clarita. Kari, I am cheering you on and I know you’re going to lead this chapter with so much heart and strength.
Thank you to every member, partner, sponsor and supporter who made this year unforgettable. Thank you for showing up, serving with passion and choosing to be part of something bigger. It has truly been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve as your Chapter President. Thank you JCI Santa Clarita. I love you, fam.
Yours in Jaycees,
Brittany Barlog
2025 President, JCI Santa Clarita
SCVNews.com