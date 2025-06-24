header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
June 24
1980 - Saugus Train Station relocated to Hart Park, Newhall [story]
Saugus Train Station
Brueckner Hired as New TMU Golf Coach
| Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025

Luke Brueckner, a former player and assistant coach with The Master’s University golf team, has been hired as the new head coach for both the men’s and women’s programs.

Brueckner played for the Mustangs from 2018 to 2022 and was a part of the conference-winning team in 2022 that went on to compete at the NAIA National Championships. Individually he finished T10 at the GSAC Championships in both his junior and senior years, with a career-best T8 at the California State Intercollegiate in October of 2019. Brueckner’s best competitive collegiate round was a 5-under 66 at the U.C. Ferguson Classic in Oklahoma City, Okla. in August of 2021. Upon graduation, he was immediately hired by then Head Coach Jacob Hicks to be the assistant men’s coach. He continued that role when Craig DeSpain was hired as the Director of Golf in 2023.

“Luke has grown tremendously in the years since coming in as a freshman and joining the coaching staff in his walk with the Lord and understanding of what is important at The Master’s University,” said Interim Athletic Director Jim Rickard. “We are excited for this opportunity the Lord has brought for Luke and the university to partner in the spiritual growth and maturity of the men’s and women’s golf program.”

Brueckner will take over the program from DeSpain, who has decided to step aside. DeSpain plans to continue to be involved with the team in whatever capacity he can.

“We are thankful for all that Craig did to lead the golf programs,” Rickard said. “He has a heart for each player and we are happy he wants to stay involved in some way.”

TMU’s new golf head coach looks at his hiring as a chance to take what he has learned as both a player and a coach and go beyond the 18 holes of a golf course.

“I’m very excited for this opportunity,” Brueckner said. “I have been a part of this golf team for the last seven years and the thing that makes this team so unique is that we can compete in such a way to show Christ in what we do. I can’t think of anything more rewarding than that.”

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
