Brueckner Hired as New TMU Golf Coach

The city of Santa Clarita will host a location for the 2025 World’s Largest Swim Lesson on Thursday, June 26, 10:30-11 a.m. at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente.
Airman Matthew Mancillas, a native of Santa Clarita, is one of more than 60 sailors celebrating America’s 249 years of independence while serving aboard USS Constitution, the Navy’s oldest commissioned warship.
The Gibbons Conservation Center is nearly halfway to its June fundraising goal, which will generously be matched. That leaves one week to double your donation.
The Valley Industry Association is calling on all CEOs, presidents, business owners, chief marketing officers, chief operating officers, HR directors, vice presidents, executive directors, regional managers, project managers and more to fill in answers on a five-minute survey today that will help develop solutions for tomorrow.
John Paul Mitchell Systems, a manufacturer of hair care products and styling tools, has announced it will relocate from California to Texas.
Luke Brueckner, a former player and assistant coach with The Master's University golf team, has been hired as the new head coach for both the men's and women's programs.
1980
- Saugus Train Station relocated to Hart Park, Newhall [story
]
William S. Hart Park has been a cherished part of the Santa Clarita community for nearly 70 years.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the launch of Kaizen, a new online recreation registration system designed to make it easier for residents to register for classes, programs and events.
Ava DiNapoli, a senior at Valencia High School, placed second in Impromptu Speaking at the 2025 National Speech and Debate Association's National Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa.
The Regular Meeting of the Saugus-Castaic School Facilities Financing Authority will be held on Tuesday, June 24, at the Saugus Union School District, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355, at 6:30 p.m. in the Board Room.
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, June 24 at City Hall, with the first reading of an ordinance of the Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map of the city of Santa Clarita issued by CalFire.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo submitted a formal budget request letter calling for comprehensive funding, beyond the $110 million currently allocated, to fully implement Proposition 36.
California Credit Union Foundation has awarded a scholarship to Saugus High School Senior Nathan Lieber as part of its College Scholarship Program, recognizing exceptional students for their school and community activities.
The county of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will host a "Pride at the Park" event, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 26 at Castaic Regional Sports Complex.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 23 to Saturday, June 28.
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, June 25, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear input on a number of topics during a public hearing on Tuesday, June 24, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in Board Hearing Room 381B, Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, 500 W. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012.
1946, 11:20pm:
William S. Hart, 81, dies at L.A.'s California Lutheran Hospital, leaving his Newhall estate and his (now West) Hollywood home to the public [story
]
1972
- Vasquez Rocks added to National Register of Historic Places [list
]
The Agua Dulce Women's Club Community Blood Drive will be held Wednesday, June 25, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. at 33201 Agua Dulce Canyon Road, Agua Dulce, CA 91390.
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Tuesday, June 24 beginning at 6:40 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
1941
- Ernie Hickson buys out Trem Carr's interest in their Monogram movie ranch, renames it "Placeritos" (later called Melody) [story
]
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting Wednesday, June 25, beginning with a closed session at 2:30 p.m. The open session begins at 5 p.m.
