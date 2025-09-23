Brunnemann’s Two Goals Lift TMU Over Soka

Kegan Brunnemann’s two goals pushed The Master’s University women’s soccer squad (4-2, 1-0) to a 3-2 win over Soka University of America Saturday, Sept. 20 at Reese Field.

Maddy Traylor added one score to break the 2-2 tie and get TMU across the finish line. Traylor also added one assist. This was TMU’s first GSAC game after a tough non-conference schedule but they were tested early by SOKA.

TMU started the game almost instantly down one score as Soka grabbed the 1-0 lead just four minutes into the game. TMU had opportunities, taking nine shots in each half, compared to just three overall for Soka but went into the halftime break still down 0-1.

“We were down 0-1, but we had a great response in the second half,” TMU Head Coach Esteban Chavez said.

The Lady Mustangs tied the game just 90 seconds after the second half started with Brunnemann’s first goal, assisted by Breanna Fajardo . Brunnemann added her second right after at the 63rd-minute mark from Traylor and TMU had their first lead.

Soka tied it up 10 minutes later but a goal in the 81st minute from Maddy Traylor off Zaria Echemendia’s assist was the game-winner. TMU’s goalie Autumn Jensen finished with one save.

“Once they tied it up, that’s deflating. But we had a really good response again,” Chavez said. “We continue to outshoot the opposition and this time we scored more goals than they did. Soka’s gonna give a lot of other teams problems and I’m happy with how we responded.”

The Lady Mustangs had the advantage in shots (18-3) and corner kicks (4-0), despite playing many key players heavy minutes.

The Lady Mustangs will play next on the road Thursday, Sept. 25 against La Sierra in Riverside.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

