Brush Fire Breaks Out in Agua Dulce, Spreads to 150-200 Acres

A 150- to 200-acre brush fire broke out in Agua Dulce on Wednesday afternoon.

The brush fire was reported at 2:41 p.m. on the 11110 block of West Mint Canyon Road in Agua Dulce.

Units on the scene first reported a 4- to 5-acre blaze, according to Franklin Lopez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

However, by 3:30 p.m. the fire had reached 150-200 acres, according to Marvin Lim, also of the Fire Department.

The fire is spreading at a moderate rate of speed and no structures are threatened.

The fire, due to its proximity to the Rowher Flats Off-Highway Motor Vehicle trail, has been given the moniker of #RowherIC.

The fire is being handled by the Angeles National Forest fire teams, with Los Angeles County Fire Department assisting.

Air units were called in to assist those on the ground.