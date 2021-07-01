Crews are constructing the I-5 Burbank Boulevard Bridge, walls, on- and off-ramps, concrete pavement and other elements of the I-5 HOV (High Occupancy Vehicle, or carpool lanes) widening and interchange improvements project in Burbank between Magnolia Boulevard and north of Buena Vista Street. Photo courtesy My5LA social media account.

Burbank Bridge Construction to Shut Down I-5 for Four Nights Beginning July 6

Uploaded: , Thursday, Jul 1, 2021

By Press Release

The California Department of Transportation plans to close all lanes on Interstate 5 in Burbank on four nights for bridge construction, starting with full closure of Northbound I-5 on two nights, followed by full closure of Southbound I-5 the next two nights.

All lanes on Northbound I-5 will be closed from Magnolia Blvd to Burbank Blvd as follows:

– Tuesday, July 6, at 11:59 p.m. to Wednesday, July 7, at 4:00 a.m., and

– Wednesday, July 7 at 11:59 p.m. to Thursday, July 8, at 4:00 a.m.

All lanes on Southbound I-5 will be closed from Empire Avenue to Burbank Blvd as follows:

– Thursday, July 8, at 11 p.m. to Friday, July 9, at 5:00 a.m., and

– Friday, July 9, at 11:30 p.m. to Saturday, July 10, at 6:00 a.m. (if needed).

Detours will be posted. Drivers are advised to use I-405 (the San Diego Freeway) as the best alternate route to avoid delays. One or two lanes on I-5 may be closed starting at 9:00 p.m. each night.

Some I-5 on- and off-ramps also will be closed, starting at 9:00 p.m. each night and reopening by 6 a.m. the next morning. Detours will be posted.

The schedule is subject to change due to weather or operational reasons. Times and locations of closures are subject to change. Caltrans will announce updates on the project’s website My5LA.com, and on Twitter at @My5LA.

During the closures, crews will continue construction of the I-5 Burbank Boulevard Bridge, which is part of the I-5 HOV (High Occupancy Vehicle, or carpool lanes) project by Caltrans, Metro (Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority) and the city of Burbank. The I-5 Burbank Boulevard Bridge is scheduled to open for traffic this year. The I-5 carpool lanes at this location are scheduled to open in early 2022.

