Bus Passenger Taken into Custody After Reportedly Wielding Chainsaw

A passenger reportedly wielding a chainsaw on a public bus is suspected of appearing threatening to both the passengers and driver Thursday afternoon.

The call came in at approximately 1:30 p.m. near the corner of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard.

Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, confirmed a passenger had a chainsaw on the bus and that the bus was stopped near Bridgeport-area so the passengers could be evacuated.

As bus passengers filed off the bus, deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, according to Miller.