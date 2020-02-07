Bus Shooting Suspect Charged with Murder, 5 More Felonies

The suspect in the Greyhound bus shooting Monday that ended with the death of one person was charged in court Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as Anthony Devonte Williams, 34, of Capital Heights, Maryland, was charged in Kern County on one count of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Each count is enhanced, according to Joseph Kinzel, Kern County assistant district attorney, due to each charge involving a firearm and premeditation.

“He’s being held with no bail,” Kenzel said, “and he is currently set for an arraignment for the felony complaint on Feb. 13.”

Williams is suspected of riding on a Greyhound bus through the Grapevine on Monday just before he opened fire on the passengers aboard just before 1:30 a.m.

The passengers on board were reportedly able to disarm and force Williams off the bus, but not before he is suspected of killing at least one person and injuring five others.

The 51-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead on arrival by emergency response personnel.

They also discovered a 45-year-old male passenger, a 39-year-old female passenger and a 19-year-old female passenger with major injuries. They were all transferred to a nearby hospital.

A 49-year-old male passenger was transferred with moderate injuries and a 50-year old passenger was transported with minor injuries and has already been discharged from the hospital, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

Williams was reportedly found and arrested without incident a few minutes later on the right shoulder of the freeway.

The motive for the bus shooting remains unknown at this time.