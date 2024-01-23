Singing Valentines Offered by Harmony Hills Chorus

Say “I Love You” with a serenade and a flower and leave your sweetheart speechless. Nothing says you care like a Singing Valentine from the Harmony Hills Chorus.

For decades the Men of Harmony, now the Harmony Hills Chorus, has delighted residents of the Santa Clarita Valley with its signature Singing Valentines fundraising event.

Choose from three options:

In Person: On Valentines Day Wednesday, Feb. 14 On a quartet will deliver your Singing Valentine anywhere in the SCV area between the hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. This is a limited opportunity and delivery usually sells out. $60.

Phone Delivery: On Tuesday evening Feb. 13 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. your loved one will receive a phone call and be serenaded with your message included. $30.

Serenade by Email Delivery: New in 2024 a Barbershop Quartet recording for your sweetheart will be sent directly to this or her email to save and listen to again and again. $20.

To reserve your Singing Valentine visit https://harmonyhillschorus.org/Valentines or call (661) 259-6109.

