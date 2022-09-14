CA Weekly Monkeypox Update for Sept. 14

The California Department of Public Health provided a weekly update on the state’s monkeypox outbreak and response.

Cases

-California has reported 4,453 probable and confirmed MPX cases.

-Cases have been reported in 42 local health jurisdictions.

-Complete case data is available on the state’s MPX data dashboard.

Hospitalizations

-There have been 158 hospitalizations in California due to the MPX virus and one confirmed death.

Vaccines

-California has received 144,671 vials of MPX vaccine, including 57,322 delivered directly to Los Angeles County from the federal government.

-CDPH has distributed 141,136 vials to other local public health departments.

-Complete allocation and distribution data is available on the MPX vaccine page.

Treatment

-California has distributed 3,899 oral treatment courses of Tecovirimat (TPOXX).

ADDITIONAL UPDATES

Upcoming Website Maintenance

CDPH will be performing scheduled server maintenance on Saturday, September 17 from approximately 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. During this time, all CDPH webpages will be unavailable.

Know the Signs

People with MPX may first develop flu-like illness with fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and enlarged lymph nodes. A characteristic rash, which can appear like blisters or pimples in certain parts of the body, may occur a few days later. These blisters or pimples may be very painful. MPX may require hospitalization in rare instances. In some cases, no flu-like symptoms appear, and individuals only develop a rash. People with the virus may experience all or only a few of these symptoms. The illness may last for up to 2 to 4 weeks and usually resolves without specific treatment.

Slow & Prevent Spread

There are several measures that can be taken to prevent infection with MPX virus:

Avoid any physical contact like hugging, kissing, or sexual intimacy with people who have symptoms of MPX, including a rash or sores.

Talk to sexual partner/s about any recent illness. Be aware of new or unexplained sores or rashes on your body or a partner’s body, including on the genitals and anus.

Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with MPX.

Do not handle or touch bedding, towels, clothing, or other fabrics that have been in contact with someone with MPX.

Wash hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Read the CDC’s latest information on safer sex, social gatherings and MPX.

If you have symptoms:

Reach out to a health care provider to get checked out. If you don’t have a provider or health insurance, visit a public health clinic near you.

Take a break from sexual and intimate contact as well as attending public gatherings.

Isolate from others you live with.

Wear a mask and cover rashes if needing to be around others and when visiting a health care provider.

Health care providers should use standard and recommended isolation precautions when caring for patients with suspected or confirmed MPX infection.

Additional Resources

CDPH provides multiple resources, including a Q&A, and communications toolkit with fact sheets, videos and social media assets for the public, community organizations, health care providers, and media outlets

