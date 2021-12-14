Cajun’s Aviation Dream Accepting Applications for EAA Advanced Air Academy Summer Camp

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is requesting nominations from local non-profit organizations that would like to have their outstanding women volunteer contributions recognized at Zonta’s 37th annual Women in Service Celebration Luncheon.
Eleven members of the Canyons Aquatic Club, along with their coaches and parents, presented the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative with a card, swim cap and a $1,000 donation for the Veteran Center on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Celebrating the power of partnership this week, the three Providence hospitals in the San Fernando Valley presented Mother Joseph Fund grants totaling $400,000 to 15 nonprofit groups, including Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley, that serve the most vulnerable in the greater community.
Three William S. Hart Union High School District junior high science teachers are now “Stratonauts” as they flew with scientists from around the world on board NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA).
Ahead of the long holiday school break, CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray, Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Kern County), AAA and families who have lost loved ones to street racing gathered to remind the public of the dangers of illegal street racing, as well as highlight a new law.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 187 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed Tuesday.
In an effort to remove financial debt as a barrier to higher education, the Santa Clarita Community College District cleared nearly $950,000 in student debt through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert in Santa Clarita now through Saturday as wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional COVID-19 death over the weekend, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 185 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed Monday.
With heavy rain expected throughout Southern California over the next few days, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reminds residents to be aware of the potential for mud and debris flow dangers associated with rain
Between now and New Year’s Day, first responders see an increase in 9-1-1 calls for emergencies related to carbon monoxide alarms and poisoning, electrical fires and fires caused by unattended candles or through the improper use of space heaters.
