Cajun’s Aviation Dream Accepting Applications for EAA Advanced Air Academy Summer Camp

Cajun’s Aviation Dream is now accepting applications for the 2022 EAA Advanced Air Academy Summer Camp through Jan. 31, 2022.

– 2 awards are available (covers the cost of the camp plus up to a $500 travel reimbursement)

– Applicants must be 16-18 years old at the time the camp takes place (July 29-Aug 6, 2022)

– The camp is in Oshkosh, WI. Recipients will travel to this week-long camp that allows the students to become fully immersed in the world of flight.

Visit www.cajunsaviationdream.org for more details and to submit an application.

The application must be complete to be considered. Any previous recipients of the Discovery Flight or Fly with Cajun awards are eligible and encouraged to apply.

“Thank you for the love and support. We could not carry out Cajun’s mission without you!”

