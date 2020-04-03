Cajun’s Aviation Dream Honors Del Bagno, Raises Funds for Young Aviators

Cajun’s Aviation Dream, a nonprofit group set up in honor of Maj. Stephen “Cajun” Del Bagno, is selling commemorative coins, stickers and other memorabilia to raise funds to support young aviators and carry on his legacy.
The USAF Thunderbird #4 pilot perished in a routine training mission on April 4, 2018.
All of the proceeds from memorabilia sales will support our scholarship program as well as the installation of a Redbird Velocity Flight Simulator (also equipped with an F-35 and F-16 sim) at the EAA’s Advanced Air Academy Camp that all of the kids will have access to.
A fundraiser hike scheduled for April 4 at the Placerita Nature Center has been canceled, but local residents may still support the organization virtually by walking anywhere (even if it’s laps around the house) throughout the month of April. Register at www.cajunsaviationdream.org/fundraiser, go for your hike and fill out the hike completion form when you are finished.
“We want to continue Maj. Stephen ‘Cajun’ Del Bagno’s legacy by assisting young American’s pursuit of their dreams of flying. We will receive and administer donations to award scholarships that help inspire future pilots and assist current pilots pursue their aviation goals.
“Cajun was in a bigger than life position and used his platform to inspire everyone to follow their dreams. He always stressed his 4 Ps to Prosperity: find your passion, which will give you Purpose, be Persistent in your pursuit and be Personable; Humble, Credible and Approachable. He found a passion and absolutely lived for aviation! If he could fly it or put wings on something, he would try to fly it.
“He was able to fulfill his ultimate dream of flying for one of the world’s most prestigious flight demonstration squadrons with hard work, dedication and support.
“There is a pilot shortage and a strong need for passionate and dedicated Aviators. Cajun’s Aviation Dream Incorporated will continue his legacy by issuing scholarships to inspiring future pilots with incentive flights and supporting aviation-related programs as well as assisting current pilots in pursuing their aviation goals.
“We will accept donations and host fundraisers in the future to carry out this mission. Our ultimate goal as an organization is to continue Maj. Stephen “Cajun” Del Bagno’s mission of recruiting, retaining and inspiring future generations of aviators.
“In his 34 years, he mastered the art of persistence, embodied being a ‘good dude,’ took pride in giving back to his community and stayed humble in his pursuit for excellence. He is missed beyond measure and this foundation will continue Stephen’s legacy and allow his family to help stellar young Americans chase their own dreams to fly and pursue their passion for aviation.”
Maj. Stephen Del Bagno, Thunderbird 4/Slot Pilot, preforms preflight checks in his F-16 Fighting Falcon at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 26, 2018. Del Bagno was killed when his aircraft crashed on the Nevada Test and Training Range during a practice aerial demonstration on April 4, 2018. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Boitz.)
In keeping the health and best interests of cancer patients, survivors and Circle of Hope staff in mind, Circle of Hope has temporarily suspended services out of their office and Wellness Center in Newhall. The organization remains open offering its services and programs remotely.
In light of the global shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare professionals handling coronavirus cases, the College of the Canyons nursing program has donated this essential equipment to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Luxor Capital Group, a private equity firm with components in New York and the Cayman Islands, has accumulated a 17.62-percent stake in Valencia developer Five Point Holdings LLC in the last two weeks, SEC records show.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 11 new deaths and 521 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19, with at least 96 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
With "Project Roomkey," California has become the first state in the nation to secure FEMA approval to provide safe isolation capacity for tens of thousands of people experiencing homelessness in order to protect them and the state from COVID-19, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Friday.
The 2020 Census is counting right now, and it is crucial that we all do our part to make sure Los Angeles County receives its fair share of federal funding by participating in the 2020 Census, county Department of Public Social Services officials said.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 13 new deaths and 534 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), with at least 78 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley. As of Thursday, the county has confirmed 65 active cases in the city of Santa Clarita, 4 in Castaic, 5 in Stevenson Ranch and between 1 and 4 each in unincorporated areas of Acton, Canyon Country, Saugus and Valencia (areas with populations fewer than 25,000 where the number of cases is “suppressed” by the county citing privacy reasons), bringing the SCV total to at least 78.
State Sen. Scott Wilk, representing the 21st Senate District, wants to make sure residents of the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor Valleys are aware of the new resources available for small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The State Board of Education (SBE), California Department of Education (CDE), California State University (CSU), University of California (UC), California Community Colleges, and independent nonprofit colleges and universities have been working together to understand and address the heightened concerns of students and families and the difficult conditions of this time.
In keeping the health and best interests of cancer patients, survivors and Circle of Hope staff in mind, Circle of Hope has temporarily suspended services out of their office and Wellness Center in Newhall. The organization remains open offering its services and programs remotely.
