header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
85°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 4
1932 - Robert Poore wins the greased pole climbing contest and $2.50 at Newhall's July 4th celebration [story]
4th of July Parade
Cal Arts Alum Makes Directorial Debut with New Pixar Film
| Tuesday, Jul 4, 2023
Elio

What happens when a young boy is mistakenly selected as the ambassador of the entire planet? California Institute of the Arts alum Adrian Molina (Film/Video BFA 2007) explores this intergalactic premise in his directorial debut with Pixar Animation Studio’s “Elio.”

The film follows Elio Solis (voiced by Yonas Kibreab), the imaginative son of Olga (America Ferrera), a scientist working on a top-secret military project. As Olga and her team work to unscramble a signal from outer space, a phone call she receives from Elio accidentally transports him to a grand council of extraterrestrials—the Communiverse. Elio takes up the mantle of Earth’s representative, all the while overcoming a series of trials and befriending interesting alien lifeforms in a galaxy-hopping journey of self discovery.

The film’s first trailer was screened at the recently concluded 2023 Annecy Film Festival. “Elio” is slated for release in theaters on March 1, 2024.

Though “Elio” marks Molina’s first time directing an animated feature, his credits span many of Pixar’s previous films, including “The Good Dinosaur” (2015), “Toy Story 4” (2019) and “Luca” (2021). He notably co-directed “Coco” (2017), which won Best Animated Feature at both the 90th Academy Awards and the 45th Annie Awards. In 2016, Molina was honored by Variety for its second annual “10 Animators to Watch” event, alongside Seth Boyden (Film/Video BFA 2015) and School of Film/Video faculty Maureen Furniss.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

Cal Arts Alum Makes Directorial Debut with New Pixar Film

Cal Arts Alum Makes Directorial Debut with New Pixar Film
Tuesday, Jul 4, 2023
FULL STORY...

Sept. 2: CSUN Night Returns to Dodger Stadium

Sept. 2: CSUN Night Returns to Dodger Stadium
Thursday, Jun 29, 2023
After four long years, California State University, Northridge is delighted to announce the return of the historic CSUN Night at Dodger Stadium Saturday, Sept. 2, at 6:10 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Evan Tapper Named CalArts’ Inaugural Dean of Extended Studies

Evan Tapper Named CalArts’ Inaugural Dean of Extended Studies
Thursday, Jun 29, 2023
California Institute of the Arts announced the appointment of Evan Tapper as dean of Extended Studies, the first person to hold this new leadership role.
FULL STORY...

COC Receives $1.5 Million Grant to Support Native American Students

COC Receives $1.5 Million Grant to Support Native American Students
Wednesday, Jun 28, 2023
College of the Canyons has been awarded a $1.5 million grant from the Chancellor of the California Community Colleges to fund a Native American Student Support and Success Program. 
FULL STORY...

CSUN Prof Explains ‘Unusually Persistent’ Gloomy Weather

CSUN Prof Explains ‘Unusually Persistent’ Gloomy Weather
Tuesday, Jun 27, 2023
The lingering “June gloom” and “May gray” that brought unusually persistent cool and cloudy overcast weather to Southern California have been hard to miss.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Aug. 20: Bowling For Hope to Benefit Cancer Support
Circle of Hope, Inc. presents the annual Bowling for Hope event on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Valencia Lanes in Newhall.
Aug. 20: Bowling For Hope to Benefit Cancer Support
Trophy Winners Announced for SCV Fourth of July Parade
The 91st Anniversary of the SCV Fourth of July Parade with the theme “Celebrating America's Independence the SCV Way: Live, Work, Play" rolled along the streets of Old Town Newhall to large crowds on the morning of July 4.
Trophy Winners Announced for SCV Fourth of July Parade
Aug. 11-Sept. 3: ‘The Andrews Brothers’ Musical
"The Andrews Brothers" is a jukebox musical featuring 30 songs with the music of an entire generation. This musical is a valentine to the heroes of World War II. Produced by Olive Branch Theatricals and Raising the Curtain Foundation. Performances will take place Aug. 11-Sept. 3 at the historic Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts.
Aug. 11-Sept. 3: ‘The Andrews Brothers’ Musical
July 16: Volunteers Sought for CERT Simulation Drill
Volunteers are being sought to act as injured survivors to create a "real-world" disaster scenario. This event is the final skills assessment for the 21-hour CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) Program, where class participants will demonstrate the response skills they have learned. This drill will take place indoors and outdoors, regardless of weather conditions. Volunteers will be expected to wear closed-toe shoes and may have to wear costume make-up.
July 16: Volunteers Sought for CERT Simulation Drill
July 22-Aug. 13: CTG Presents ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ at Santa Clarita PAC
The Canyon Theatre Guild will present "Fiddler on the Roof" at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons for eight performances on Saturdays and Sundays July 22-Aug. 13.
July 22-Aug. 13: CTG Presents ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ at Santa Clarita PAC
‘Saving Endangered Wildlife Through Fine Art’ at The MAIN
The MAIN in Old Town Newhall will host a captivating and thought-provoking exhibition by artist Sherif Hakeem, titled “Saving Endangered Wildlife Through Fine Art.” The exhibition will run from July 31 to Aug. 29 showcasing Hakeem’s exquisite hyper-realistic fine art portraits of vulnerable and endangered species.
‘Saving Endangered Wildlife Through Fine Art’ at The MAIN
Today in SCV History (July 4)
1932 - Robert Poore wins the greased pole climbing contest and $2.50 at Newhall's July 4th celebration [story]
4th of July Parade
Celebrate the Fourth with Patriotism, Pancakes, Parade, Pyrotechnics
The Santa Clarita Valley will enjoy a patriotic Fourth of July beginning with the annual Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley Pancake Breakfast at 6:30 a.m. The breakfast, offered until the parade starts at 9 a.m. will cost $10, with children under 12 eating free. You can find the pancakes at Sixth and Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
Celebrate the Fourth with Patriotism, Pancakes, Parade, Pyrotechnics
Quick Reaction Force Returns to Fight 2023 SoCal Wildfires
Under a new contract with Southern California Edison, a fleet of firefighting helitankers, pilots and support crews, known as the Quick Reaction Force, will continue to suppress wildfires across Southern California through the rest of the year. Southern California Edison has sponsored the Quick Reaction Force since 2021.
Quick Reaction Force Returns to Fight 2023 SoCal Wildfires
Ken Striplin | Have a Happy and Safe Fourth of July
The Fourth of July is fast approaching, and I want to emphasize the importance of fire safety within our community. The National Fire Protection Association revealed that in 2018 the United States experienced an estimated 19,500 fires due to fireworks. The use of illegal fireworks poses an imminent threat to our valley.
Ken Striplin | Have a Happy and Safe Fourth of July
Wilk Taps American Family Funding as Small Business of the Month
Just before the Fourth of July holiday, California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) recognized Fred Arnold and Santa Clarita-based mortgage company American Family Funding, as Senate District 21’s Small Business of the Month for the month of July.
Wilk Taps American Family Funding as Small Business of the Month
Cindy Curtis | JCI Santa Clarita
Happy Independence Day to all our incredible JCI Santa Clarita members and friends!
Cindy Curtis | JCI Santa Clarita
Yes I Can Expands Board of Trustees
Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education, a Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit organization that provides career skills training and employment services to adults with disabilities, added three professionals to its board of trustees. New board members, Steve Corbin, Lisa Pavik and Carol Stevenson, bring diverse expertise and insights to this working board.
Yes I Can Expands Board of Trustees
Painted Turtle Camp Seeks Counselors, Volunteers
Summer at The Painted Turtle has arrived. This summer and fall the camp will challenge hundreds of campers over seven week-long sessions to "Go Where You Wanna Go."
Painted Turtle Camp Seeks Counselors, Volunteers
Aug. 11-20: ‘Proof’ On Stage at The MAIN
Dig Deep Theatre’s second in-person, on-stage production of "Proof" by David Auburn will perform Aug. 11 to Aug. 20 at The MAIN Theatre in Old Town Newhall.
Aug. 11-20: ‘Proof’ On Stage at The MAIN
Marsha McLean | All Aboard the Summer Beach Bus
As the warm breeze of summer begins to fill the air, what better way to cool off than at the beach. I am pleased to announce the return of the Summer Beach Bus, a wonderful program utilizing Santa Clarita Transit buses to connect our community with the sun-kissed shores of Ventura, providing a convenient and enjoyable way to enjoy the sand, surf and sunshine.
Marsha McLean | All Aboard the Summer Beach Bus
Excessive Heat Warning, Heat Advisory Extended
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended a heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley and areas of the Antelope Valley.
Excessive Heat Warning, Heat Advisory Extended
Today in SCV History (July 3)
1925 - By letter, Wyatt Earp beseeches his friend William S. Hart to portray him in a movie, to correct the "lies about me." Hart never did. [story]
Hart-Wyatt Earp
Today in SCV History (July 2)
1869 - Sanford Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) appointed postmaster of Petroliopolis (today's Eternal Valley Cemetery area) [story]
Sanford Lyon
Today in SCV History (July 1)
1988 - Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook's first day at the helm of College of the Canyons (now California's longest serving community college CEO)  [story]
Dianne G. Van Hook
Celebrate Responsibly, Have a Fire Safe Fourth of July
Happy Fourth of July Santa Clarita! There are three celebratory events happening on Tuesday, including the annual Independence Day Classic 5k and 10K, the hometown favorite SCV Fourth of July Parade and the Spirit of America Fireworks Spectacular.
Celebrate Responsibly, Have a Fire Safe Fourth of July
Elks Celebrate Flag Day With Historical Presentation
The state champion ritual team of Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 presented their annual Flag Day Ceremony on June 9, the Friday closest to Flag Day on June 14. During the event attendees learned the history of the flag of the United States of America.
Elks Celebrate Flag Day With Historical Presentation
California is Getting 101 New CHP Officers
The newest members of the California Highway Patrol were sworn in on Friday, June 30 during a graduation ceremony at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento. The 101 officers are part of the CHP’s multiyear recruiting campaign to fill 1,000 vacant officer positions by hiring qualified individuals from California’s diverse communities.
California is Getting 101 New CHP Officers
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: