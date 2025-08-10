header image

August 10
1769 - Fr. Juan Crespi, en route to San Francisco Bay with the Portolá expedition, names the Santa Clara River Valley (SCV) for St. Clare [story]
Fr. Crespi cenotaph
Cal Fire: Canyon Fire 62% Contained, Evacuation Orders, Warnings Lifted
| Sunday, Aug 10, 2025
Canyon fire map Calfire Sudmay

Cal Fire has reported that firefighters continue to make good progress on the Canyon Fire located to the east of the city of Piru. The fire is now 62% contained. The fire remains at 5,370 acres.

Seven structures have been reported as destroyed.

All evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted.

Crews worked through the night to monitor and extinguish isolated heat sources. Minimal fire activity allowed crews to continue improving control lines. Overnight infrared flights along the northeast portion of the fire identified areas of remaining heat which are being used to guide today’s suppression priorities.

The northeast section continues to have the highest concentration of remaining heat. Infrared mapping taking place will further help crews locate and extinguish hot spot areas, prevent flare-ups and protect the fire perimeter.

Dozer lines on the eastern edge of the fire will be strengthened to minimize the chance of spread.

Across the incident, firefighters remain prepared to respond quickly to any flare-ups while suppression repair and backhaul will continue to address impacts from firefighting operations.

Hot, dry conditions will persist with high temperatures ranging from 96–104°F, relative humidity dropping to 15–20% and wind gusts up to 20 mph forcast.

California has also secured federal assistance to support response for the Canyon Fire.

Cal Fire reports the following resources are currently deployed on the Canyon Fire:

Personnel: 1,158

Engines: 129

Dozers: 12

Water Tenders: 10

Hand Crews: 32
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Cal Fire: Canyon Fire 62% Contained, Evacuation Orders, Warnings Lifted
Cal Fire has reported that firefighters continue to make good progress on the Canyon Fire located to the east of the city of Piru. The fire is now 62% contained. The fire remains at 5,370 acres.
Cal Fire: Canyon Fire 62% Contained, Evacuation Orders, Warnings Lifted
Today in SCV History (Aug. 10)
1769 - Fr. Juan Crespi, en route to San Francisco Bay with the Portolá expedition, names the Santa Clara River Valley (SCV) for St. Clare [story]
Fr. Crespi cenotaph
Today in SCV History (Aug. 9)
1919 - Charles Kingsburry (Kingsburry House at Hart Park) arrives in Newhall to work on Power House No. 1 construction in San Francisquito Canyon [story]
Charles Kingsburry
La Puerta Recognized as a Point of Historical Interest by State of California
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that La Puerta, a historically significant natural passage in Elsmere Canyon, has been officially named as a Point of Historical Interest by the State of California.
La Puerta Recognized as a Point of Historical Interest by State of California
Canyon Fire Burns 5,370 Acres, 28% Contained
Cal Fire reports the Canyon Fire, which began at around 1:25 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7, has now consumed 5,370 acres and is 25% contained.
Canyon Fire Burns 5,370 Acres, 28% Contained
CalArts, Vermont College of Fine Arts Celebrate One Year Partnership
This month marks the first anniversary of Vermont College of Fine Arts becoming an affiliate of California Institute of the Arts. While it’s been a year of extraordinary challenges for both institutions, and American higher education in general, it’s also been a year of milestones.
CalArts, Vermont College of Fine Arts Celebrate One Year Partnership
Blue Star Ranch Seeks Community Support After Director’s Accident
Blue Star Ranch, a local nonprofit dedicated to healing veterans through equine-assisted therapy, is calling on the community for urgent support.
Blue Star Ranch Seeks Community Support After Director’s Accident
SCV High School Students Invited to Apply for The Music Center ‘Spotlight’ Program
The Music Center, Los Angeles’ performing arts center, invites all Southern California high school students interested in the performing arts to apply for The Music Center’s 38th Annual Spotlight program.
SCV High School Students Invited to Apply for The Music Center ‘Spotlight’ Program
L.A. County Warns Against Price Gouging Amid Canyon Fire Evacuations
In light of Los Angeles County’s emergency proclamation in response to the rapidly spreading Canyon Fire, the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs reminds all business owners that price gouging is illegal.
L.A. County Warns Against Price Gouging Amid Canyon Fire Evacuations
Legacy: Remembering Val Verde in the 1940s-50s
This episode of "Legacy: Santa Clarita’s Living History" focuses on remembrances of growing up in Val Verde, known as the "black Palm Springs."
Legacy: Remembering Val Verde in the 1940s-50s
Oct. 18: Circle of Hope 21st Annual Charity Afternoon Tea
Circle of Hope invites the community to join an enchanting celebration as the Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit marks 21 years of Circle of Hope’s Charity Tea Party.
Oct. 18: Circle of Hope 21st Annual Charity Afternoon Tea
Aug. 21: Parent Reception for Santa Clarita Junior Cotillion
The National League of Junior Cotillions, Santa Clarita Chapter, has scheduled the informational Parents’ Reception and registration event for the 2025-2026 season.
Aug. 21: Parent Reception for Santa Clarita Junior Cotillion
From Lemonade to Impact: Eloise, Age 4, Inspires Generosity for Child & Family Center
Sometimes it only takes a little to make a big difference and four-year-old Eloise Burbach has shown us just how powerful that can be.
From Lemonade to Impact: Eloise, Age 4, Inspires Generosity for Child & Family Center
Aug. 29: SCV Chamber Congressional Forum to Feature Whitesides
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of its Annual Congressional Forum, featuring Congressman George Whitesides, who represents California’s 27th Congressional District. The forum will take place on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 2 p.m.
Aug. 29: SCV Chamber Congressional Forum to Feature Whitesides
Hart District Celebrates Record Growth in AP Participation, Achievement
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced significant achievements in its Advanced Placement program, demonstrating a remarkable increase in both student participation and academic success in the last two years.
Hart District Celebrates Record Growth in AP Participation, Achievement
Update: Canyon Fire at 4,856 Acres, Cal Fire Reports 25% Contained
CalFire reports the Canyon Fire which began at around 1:25 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7, is now burning east with a rapid rate of spread in light to medium fuels.
Update: Canyon Fire at 4,856 Acres, Cal Fire Reports 25% Contained
Aug. 11-13: SB I-5 Closures in SCV for Sign Installation
As part of the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, Metro’s contractor OHLA USA will begin installing permanent overhead signage throughout the project corridor. This activity will include installing three overhead signs along southbound I-5 between SR-14 and Calgrove Boulevard, including at the Weldon Canyon Road Bridge.
Aug. 11-13: SB I-5 Closures in SCV for Sign Installation
Today in SCV History (Aug. 8)
1769 - Portolá expedition crosses Newhall Pass near Elsmere Canyon, camps at Chaguayanga village (Rye Canyon/Castaic Junction). [story]
Portola
Canyon Fire Prompts Evacuation Orders for Piru, Val Verde, Oak Canyon
The Canyon Fire, a fast-moving wildfire started at 1:25 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7 and is rapidly spreading in Ventura County near the Los Angeles County and Ventura County border, prompting evacuation orders for Piru, Val Verde and areas of Castaic.
Canyon Fire Prompts Evacuation Orders for Piru, Val Verde, Oak Canyon
Aug. 9: JCI 101 Community Event
JCI Santa Clarita will host a JCI 101 community event 10-11:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 9 at 28110 Avenue Stanford, Unit A, Santa Clarita, CA 91381.
Aug. 9: JCI 101 Community Event
Aug. 20: WiSH Webinar on ‘General College Overview Process’
The WiSH Education Foundation Wednesday Webinar series continues 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20 with "General College Overview Process."
Aug. 20: WiSH Webinar on ‘General College Overview Process’
Aug. 17: Placerita Canyon Nature Center ‘Pollinators on Parade’ Event
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates is inviting the public to a in-depth look at pollinators, "Pollinators on Parade," event Sunday, Aug. 17, at 2 p.m.
Aug. 17: Placerita Canyon Nature Center ‘Pollinators on Parade’ Event
Aug. 12: Explore the Summer Sensory Room at Canyon Country Library
Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library will open its Summer Sensory room for adults with disabilities and caregivers, 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12 in its Community Room.
Aug. 12: Explore the Summer Sensory Room at Canyon Country Library
Aug. 9: Concerts in the Park Presents Bruno Mars Tribute
The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, will host a Bruno Mars Tribute, "Locked Out of Heaven," 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9 at Central Park.
Aug. 9: Concerts in the Park Presents Bruno Mars Tribute
