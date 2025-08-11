Cal Fire: Canyon Fire 91% Contained, Burns 5,370 Acres

Cal Fire has reported that firefighters continue to make good progress on the Canyon Fire located to the east of the city of Piru. The fire is now 91% contained. The fire has burned 5,370 acres.

Seven structures have been reported as destroyed.

All evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted.

Crews worked through the night to monitor and extinguish isolated heat sources. Minimal fire activity allowed crews to continue improving control lines. Overnight infrared flights along the northeast portion of the fire identified areas of remaining heat, which are being used to guide suppression priorities.

The northeast section continues to have the highest concentration of remaining heat. Infrared mapping taking place will further help crews locate and extinguish hot spot areas, prevent flare-ups and protect the fire perimeter.

Dozer lines on the eastern edge of the fire have been strengthened to minimize the chance of spread.

Across the incident, firefighters remain prepared to respond quickly to any flare-ups while suppression repair and backhaul will continue to address impacts from firefighting operations.

Hot, dry conditions will persist with high temperatures ranging from 96–104°F forcast.

California has also secured federal assistance to support the response for the Canyon Fire.

Cal Fire reports the following resources are currently deployed on the Canyon Fire:

Personnel: 960

Engines: 92

Dozers: 12

Water Tenders: 10

Hand Crews: 28

