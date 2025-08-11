Cal Fire: Canyon Fire 91% Contained, Burns 5,370 Acres

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society has announced the launch of its year-long celebration of a half-century of collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the valley with the Golden Dream Campaign, a capital campaign with a goal of raising $2 million for the society.
|
ZOE International, in partnership with the Los Angeles Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, will host a free Protecting Kids Online event to empower adults to safeguard children and teens from online dangers, 6:30-8:15 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 20 at Elevate Church.
|
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Aug. 13, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 3:30 p.m.
|
Cal Fire has reported that firefighters continue to make good progress on the Canyon Fire located to the east of the city of Piru. The fire is now 91% contained. The fire has burned 5,370 acres.
|
Henry "Hank" Arklin, 97, of Granada Hills, Ca. died peacefully on Aug. 1. He was born July 17, 1928 in Albany, Calif., the son of Haig and Queenie Arklin.
|
Child & Family Center held its annual board installation ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 7, ushering in the 2025–26 fiscal year with celebration, gratitude and a renewed commitment to serving the community.
|
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Wednesday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
|
With summer coming to a close and kids returning to school, I want to take a moment to remind residents that August is Traffic Safety Month.
|
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of only one production filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 11 to Saturday, Aug. 16.
|
The SCV Harmony Hills Chorus is taking reservations for a big, new, end of the year Music of the Holidays show. This year, we will bring the show to your club or organization. Our Mixed Chorus and Quartets are getting ready to bring the holidays to you with songs of the past and new jolly tunes, all in four-part harmony.
|
Los Angeles Mission College has launched its Community College Choir, a dynamic and inclusive musical ensemble open to singers of all levels and backgrounds.
|
2018
- Big Oaks Lodge in Bouquet Canyon burns down [video
]
|
Cal Fire has reported that firefighters continue to make good progress on the Canyon Fire located to the east of the city of Piru. The fire is now 62% contained. The fire remains at 5,370 acres.
|
1769
- Fr. Juan Crespi, en route to San Francisco Bay with the Portolá expedition, names the Santa Clara River Valley (SCV) for St. Clare [story
]
|
1919
- Charles Kingsburry (Kingsburry House at Hart Park) arrives in Newhall to work on Power House No. 1 construction in San Francisquito Canyon [story
]
|
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that La Puerta, a historically significant natural passage in Elsmere Canyon, has been officially named as a Point of Historical Interest by the State of California.
|
Cal Fire reports the Canyon Fire, which began at around 1:25 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7, has now consumed 5,370 acres and is 25% contained.
|
This month marks the first anniversary of Vermont College of Fine Arts becoming an affiliate of California Institute of the Arts. While it’s been a year of extraordinary challenges for both institutions, and American higher education in general, it’s also been a year of milestones.
|
Blue Star Ranch, a local nonprofit dedicated to healing veterans through equine-assisted therapy, is calling on the community for urgent support.
|
The Music Center, Los Angeles’ performing arts center, invites all Southern California high school students interested in the performing arts to apply for The Music Center’s 38th Annual Spotlight program.
|
In light of Los Angeles County’s emergency proclamation in response to the rapidly spreading Canyon Fire, the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs reminds all business owners that price gouging is illegal.
|
This episode of "Legacy: Santa Clarita’s Living History" focuses on remembrances of growing up in Val Verde, known as the "black Palm Springs."
|
Circle of Hope invites the community to join an enchanting celebration as the Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit marks 21 years of Circle of Hope’s Charity Tea Party.
|
The National League of Junior Cotillions, Santa Clarita Chapter, has scheduled the informational Parents’ Reception and registration event for the 2025-2026 season.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.