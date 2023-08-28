header image

1962 - Valleywide brush fire consumes Gene Autry's Melody Ranch movie town in Placerita Canyon [story]
Melody Ranch on fire
Cal Lutheran's FAB Program Offering Six-Week Fall Courses
Monday, Aug 28, 2023
Fifty and Better_HORIZONTAL

In the fall, California Lutheran University’s Fifty and Better (FAB) program will offer its Fall Session of six-week courses and two-part lectures. All courses and lectures will be available virtually, and several of the courses and lectures will be available in-person.

The Fall Session six-week courses are on a wide range of topics: Katherine Zoraster will explore the artists of Montmartre such as Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Henri Toulouse-Lautrec, Suzanne Valadon, and more; Dr. Chris Kimball will examine the causes and questions of the Civil War and reflect on what remains unanswered and the relevance today; Christine Maasdam will examine current cases of art restitution including the ill-gotten dazzling jewels of Horton; Matthew Weisman will use the career of Jack Benny as a stepping off point to look at the golden age of radio and the dawn of television; Eleanor Schrader will discuss the history of furniture and ornamentation through the 18th century; Tony Moon will unpack the Italian influence on pop music culture and will look at artists such as Dean Martin, Frankie Avalon, and Tony Bennett; and Dr. Jason Hensley will delve into many of the theoretical underpinnings of discussions of race today and why they matter in the creation of tomorrow’s society.

The Fall Session will also include three two-part lectures: Sharon Boorstin will take us on a virtual tour of Madagascar, Southeast Asia, and South America to meet our cousins, lemurs, monkeys, and apes; Cary Ginell will survey aspects of Johnny Cash’s career including his legendary appearances and live recordings from various prisons; and Dr. Cliff Wilcox will delve into the life and career of Bob Dylan through a Jewish lens.

Several courses and lectures will be delivered in a “HyFlex” format – FAB students may attend the same lecture in-person or virtually. Students attending virtually will access the lectures via Zoom.

The Fall Session runs Sept. 6 – Oct. 23.

All courses and lectures meet for two hours, one day each week. FAB’s in-person courses and lectures will meet at Cal Lutheran’s main campus in Thousand Oaks or Cal Lutheran’s satellite campus in Oxnard. Parking is free at both locations. Six-week courses are $45 each; two-part lectures are $20 each. Students can purchase two courses and get one course or all three two-part lectures for free, or bundle all courses and lectures at a highlight discounted rate. Registration closes after the first class meeting.

FAB was designed to offer university level-courses with no tests or homework taught by experts in the field, and to host social engagement activities for individuals 50 years of age and older. When COVID-19 erupted and the first-ever offering of in-person courses had to be postponed indefinitely, Cal Lutheran responded by being the first program in the area to offer courses virtually via Zoom. The first year of the program was a success, giving those most impacted by the pandemic an outlet to continue learning and networking. Additionally, the student base grew with approximately 40% of FAB students living out of the local area. The program has continued to thrive and is entering its fourth year.

“I keep coming back to FAB because I enjoy being part of this educational community,” said Devoted FAB student, Susan Salmore. “There is always a variety of interesting courses offered and the instructors are excellent…FAB offers an opportunity for me to stay active in my retirement, both intellectually and socially.”

To register for the fall, go to CalLutheran.edu/fab. For more information, visit the website or contact Christina Tierney at fab@callutheran.edu or (805) 493-3290.
Duo in Iconic Photo Comes to PAC in Honor of Suicide Prevention Month

Duo in Iconic Photo Comes to PAC in Honor of Suicide Prevention Month
Monday, Aug 28, 2023
On Wednesday, Sept. 13, in honor of Suicide Prevention Month, Kevin Berthia and Kevin Briggs will speak at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons to recount the profound experience that took place at the Golden Gate Bridge.
FULL STORY...

CalArtians Selected as 2023 Fine Cut Festival Finalists

CalArtians Selected as 2023 Fine Cut Festival Finalists
Friday, Aug 25, 2023
Innovative work by student filmmakers will be showcased during the upcoming 24th season of KCET’s Fine Cut Festival of Films, which presents an annual slate of animation, documentary and narrative short films. The 2023 lineup features 30 shorts by festival finalists, six of which were created by California Institute of the Arts students.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Important Dates for Fall Semester 2023

CSUN Important Dates for Fall Semester 2023
Friday, Aug 25, 2023
California State University, Northridge has issued a list of important dates for the Fall 2023 semester. Here’s a rundown of important dates from the Student Academic Calendar.
FULL STORY...

Dr. Marius Bahnean Joins TMU’s School of Music

Dr. Marius Bahnean Joins TMU’s School of Music
Thursday, Aug 24, 2023
When Dr. Marius Bahnean applied to the music faculty at The Master’s University, he wasn’t expecting his first interview to be with a Bible professor.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COC Men’s Soccer Ready for 2023 Season
College of the Canyons men's soccer is looking forward to the start of the new year, with the 2023 season opener Friday, Aug. 25 vs. visiting Taft College.
COC Men’s Soccer Ready for 2023 Season
Lady Cougars Golf Eyeing Return to State Championships
College of the Canyons women's golf is back on the fairways, with the team set to begin its 2023 campaign with a conference tourney Monday, Aug. 28 at San Dimas Golf Course.
Lady Cougars Golf Eyeing Return to State Championships
Lady Mustangs Remain Undefeated with Win Over Soka
The Master's University Women's Soccer team picked up two second-half goals from Holly McRitchie and Harmony Rohde to defeat the Soka University of America Lions 2-0 Saturday at Reese Field in Santa Clarita.
Lady Mustangs Remain Undefeated with Win Over Soka
Westcore Acquires Four Valencia Properties
Westcore, a leading industrial real estate acquisition, development and asset management firm, acquired the 3.5 million-square-foot Odyssey Portfolio, comprised of industrial properties in Valencia, Livermore and Chino for an undisclosed sum.  
Westcore Acquires Four Valencia Properties
Aug. 29: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Aug. 29, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 29: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
Two Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the two productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 28 - Sunday, Sept. 3.
Two Productions Currently Filming in SCV
Santa Clarita Recognized Nationally for Financial Reporting
The city of Santa Clarita has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for Fiscal Year 2021-22.
Santa Clarita Recognized Nationally for Financial Reporting
Sept. 20: Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration – Awards and Networking Reception, is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 5:30 p.m., at The Centre.
Sept. 20: Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration
Duo in Iconic Photo Comes to PAC in Honor of Suicide Prevention Month
On Wednesday, Sept. 13, in honor of Suicide Prevention Month, Kevin Berthia and Kevin Briggs will speak at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons to recount the profound experience that took place at the Golden Gate Bridge.
Duo in Iconic Photo Comes to PAC in Honor of Suicide Prevention Month
Ken Striplin | Explore SCV’s New Demonstration Garden
Throughout the past decade, California has experienced some of the worst droughts in history – partnered with catastrophic wildfires, diminishing water levels in our lakes and rivers and water restrictions impacting millions throughout the state.
Ken Striplin | Explore SCV’s New Demonstration Garden
Heat Advisory Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley effective Monday through Thursday of this week as high temperatures have been forecast.
Heat Advisory Issued for SCV
Today in SCV History (Aug. 27)
1933 - Atholl McBean elected president of The Newhall Land and Farming Company [link]
Atholl McBean
Today in SCV History (Aug. 26)
1926 - Sheriff's Substation No. 6 dedicated in Newhall [story]
substation
Apply for the Music Center’s Spotlight Youth Competition
Applications for The Music Center's Spotlight Youth Competition are now open. Participating high school students will receive more than $100,000 in performing arts scholarships and free artistic development from professionals.
Apply for the Music Center’s Spotlight Youth Competition
Oct. 7: 20th Annual Dixon Duck Dash to Benefit Patient Care
Join the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. at the 20th annual Dixon Duck Dash, a fun and exciting event filled with rubber duckies galore! This free event is set to take place on Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center.
Oct. 7: 20th Annual Dixon Duck Dash to Benefit Patient Care
Generation Iron, The Vladar Company Acquire ‘Driven: The Tony Pearson Story’ For Worldwide Distribution
Generation Iron, the premier New York City-based global digital media company focused on health, fitness, bodybuilding and strength sports and its distribution/production partner The Vladar Company have acquired worldwide distribution rights for the award-winning, feature documentary "Driven: The Tony Pearson Story."
Generation Iron, The Vladar Company Acquire ‘Driven: The Tony Pearson Story’ For Worldwide Distribution
Oct. 21: Circle of Hope’s 19th Annual Tea, ‘A Royal Tea’ Fundraiser
The Circle of Hope, Inc. Annual Tea is one of Santa Clarita Valley's most anticipated fundraisers bringing awareness to breast cancer and raising funds to help those in the SCV fighting the disease.
Oct. 21: Circle of Hope’s 19th Annual Tea, ‘A Royal Tea’ Fundraiser
Canyons Women’s Soccer Expecting Another Strong Season
College of the Canyons women's soccer is set for its home opener on the Valencia campus at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 vs. Chaffey College.
Canyons Women’s Soccer Expecting Another Strong Season
Aug. 26: Resource Fair to Help Striking Entertainment Industry Workers
T﻿he Los Angeles County Film Office, part of the newly created County Department of Economic Opportunity, is hosting a free resource fair on Saturday, Aug. 26 to help connect actors, writers, performers, workers, and small businesses impacted the entertainment strikes to critical services and support.
Aug. 26: Resource Fair to Help Striking Entertainment Industry Workers
Grant Season Opens for L.A. County Nonprofit Arts Programs
The Los Angeles county Department of Arts and Culture's three grant opportunities are back. The Organizational Grant Program is for arts nonprofits, the Community Impact Arts Grant is for community nonprofits who offer arts programs and the internship program connects nonprofits to fully paid interns at no cost to their organization.
Grant Season Opens for L.A. County Nonprofit Arts Programs
Sept. 9: Movie Night for Press Paws Ranch Retreat
Press Paws Ranch Retreat is hosting a Sunset Movie Night fundraiser under the stars on Sept. 9. Press Paws is nonprofit retreat that strides to provide opportunities for individuals affected by cancer, and those who care for them, to engage with their environment and embrace the moment.
Sept. 9: Movie Night for Press Paws Ranch Retreat
SCVNews.com
