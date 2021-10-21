header image

2007 - Buckweed fire chars 38,356 acres, destroys 21 homes in Canyon Country and Agua Dulce [story]
CalArtian Among 17 Winners of Student Academy Awards
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
Student Academy Award Winners

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has voted 17 students, including Sujin Kim from California Institute of the Arts, winners of the 48th Student Academy Awards competition.

The Gold, Silver and Bronze Medal awards in the seven award categories will be presented by Oscar-winning filmmaker and 1992 Student Academy Award winner Pete Docter, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, and filmmakers Marielle Heller and Nanfu Wang in a virtual program highlighting the winners and their films on Thursday, Oct. 21.

This year, the Student Academy Awards competition received a total of 1,404 submissions from 210 domestic and 126 international colleges and universities.  The 2021 winners join the ranks of such past Student Academy Award winners as Patricia Cardoso, Cary Fukunaga, Spike Lee, Patricia Riggen and Robert Zemeckis.  Hosted by Amandla Stenberg, the 2021 ceremony is now available to view here.

The 2021 Student Academy Award medalists are:

Animation (Domestic Film Schools)

***Gold: “Unforgotten,” Sujin Kim, California Institute of the Arts***

Silver: “Barking Orders,” Alexander Tullo, Ringling College of Art & Design
Bronze: “Slumber with Snakes,” Teagan Barrone, Cleveland Institute of Art

Alternative/Experimental (Domestic and International Film Schools)
Gold: “Frozen Out,” Hao Zhou, University of Iowa

Animation (International Film Schools)
Gold: “Les Chaussures de Louis,” Théo Jamin, Kayu Leung and Marion Philippe, MoPA (France)

Documentary (Domestic Film Schools)
Gold: “When They’re Gone,” Kristen Hwang, University of California, Berkeley
Silver: “Eagles Rest in Liangshan,” Bohao Liu, New York University
Bronze: “Not Just a Name,” De’Onna Young-Stephens, University of Southern California

Documentary (International Film Schools)
Gold: “Why Didn’t You Stay for Me?,” Milou Gevers, Nederlandse Filmacademie (The Netherlands)

Narrative (Domestic Film Schools)
Gold: “When the Sun Sets,” Phumi Morare, Chapman University
Silver: “Close Ties to Home Country,” Akanksha Cruczynski, Columbia College Chicago
Bronze: “No Law, No Heaven,” Kristi Hoi, University of California, Los Angeles

Narrative (International Film Schools)
Gold: “Tala’vision,” Murad Abu Eisheh, Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg (Germany)
Silver: “Adisa,” Simon Denda, Hochschule für Fernsehen und Film München (Germany)
Bronze: “Bad Omen,” Salar Pashtoonyar, York University (Canada)

First-time honors go to the University of Iowa and Cleveland Institute of Art.

All Student Academy Award-winning films are eligible to compete for 2021 Oscars® in the Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film or Documentary Short Subject category.  Past winners have gone on to receive 65 Oscar nominations and have won or shared 14 awards.

The Student Academy Awards were established in 1972 to provide a platform for emerging global talent by creating opportunities within the industry to showcase their work.

# # #

ABOUT THE ACADEMY
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 10,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film. In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the art and science of the movies, including public programming, educational outreach and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.
Oct. 29: COC’s Fall Star Party Returns to Canyon Country Campus

Oct. 29: COC’s Fall Star Party Returns to Canyon Country Campus
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
After a year of virtual celebrations, the only zooming that will be done at the College of the Canyons Fall 2021 Science Talk Star Party will be through actual telescopes.
FULL STORY...

COC Cross Country Star Named CCCSIA Athlete of the Month

COC Cross Country Star Named CCCSIA Athlete of the Month
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
College of the Canyons freshman cross country runner Danielle Salcedo has been named the California Community College Sports Information Association (CCCSIA) Female State Athlete of the Month for September.
FULL STORY...

COC Hosts Local Hiring Fest To Help Combat Labor Shortage

COC Hosts Local Hiring Fest To Help Combat Labor Shortage
Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021
College of the Canyons will be doing its part to help address the labor shortage by hosting a hiring fest, Friday Oct 22 at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center
FULL STORY...

COC Hosting 2021 Latinx & Hispanic Heritage Month Virtually

COC Hosting 2021 Latinx & Hispanic Heritage Month Virtually
Thursday, Oct 7, 2021
In celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, College of the Canyons will host the 2021 Latinx & Hispanic Heritage Cultural Journey virtually from Monday, Oct. 11 - Friday, Oct. 15.  
FULL STORY...
Week Nine Foothill League Roundup for Trinity, Santa Clarita Christian, Castaic
The end of the season approaches as the Santa Clarita Valley football teams are officially over halfway done with league play.
Oct. 29: COC’s Fall Star Party Returns to Canyon Country Campus
After a year of virtual celebrations, the only zooming that will be done at the College of the Canyons Fall 2021 Science Talk Star Party will be through actual telescopes.
Hart Governing Board Recognizes Classified Employees of the Year
Seventeen employees were honored as the Classified Employees of the Year Wednesday night at the William S. Hart Union High School District’s governing board meeting.
Baby Food Challenge Kicks Off Locally for Terminally-Ill SCV Toddler
Hundreds of Santa Clarita teens gathered on Sunday, Oct. 17, to join actor-influencer Eric Artell in kicking off the “ASMD Baby Food Challenge,” a social media challenge created to raise awareness for local toddler Damian Markham and Wylder Nation Foundation. 
Today in SCV History (Oct. 21-22)
2007 - Buckweed fire chars 38,356 acres, destroys 21 homes in Canyon Country and Agua Dulce [story]
Family Promise To Break Ground On New Resource Center
Family Promise Santa Clarita in partnership with Williams Homes, And HomeAid LA, will break ground on their new local resource center. 
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Vaccines for Sports Viewing; 36,859 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 31 new deaths and 1,267 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,859 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
COC Cross Country Star Named CCCSIA Athlete of the Month
College of the Canyons freshman cross country runner Danielle Salcedo has been named the California Community College Sports Information Association (CCCSIA) Female State Athlete of the Month for September.
Caltrans Offers Up To $250 For Highway Litter Removal For A Clean California
Caltrans today announced a new Clean California pilot program that offers Adopt-a-Highway volunteers up to $250 for picking up highway litter.
Zonta SCV To Host Human Trafficking Roundtable
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita is inviting the public to join their Empower Hour by The i-5 Freedom Network, a non profit anti Human Trafficking organization, to raise awareness about this modern day slavery, what it looks like and what the community can do about it. 
Hart District Board To Discuss $15M COVID Relief, New Labor Agreement
William S. Hart Union High School District governing board members are scheduled Wednesday night to discuss and vote on an application to receive $15 million in government funds for COVID-19 relief on campuses.  
City Receives Lawsuit Ultimatum Over City ‘At Large’ Voting
Unless they adopt a by-district election system at their next meeting, a lawsuit compelling the Santa Clarita City Council to move away from “at large” voting will be filed under the California Voting Rights Act as early as next week, a Walnut Creek attorney said on Tuesday. 
Today in SCV History (Oct. 20)
1873 - Santa Barbara lawyers Charles Fernald and J.T. Richards purchase Rancho San Francisco (75 square miles of SCV) for $33,000, or 69 cents an acre, in a sheriff's sale [story]
US Forest Service to Transition to New Era of Aerial Supervision as Last Remaining Cobra Helicopter Takes Final Flight
The last remaining USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Firewatch Cobra Program Vietnam War-era helicopter took its final flight on Saturday as the department transitions to a new era of aerial supervision utilizing modern helicopters and implementing modern technologies like fixed-wing aircraft to service a larger landscape.
Local Artist to Exhibit Art Show Titled ‘Visions of Steampunk’ at the MAIN
Local artist and SCAA member Richard Omura will exhibit his art at The MAIN Theater in Newhall through October 31. The show is titled “Visions of Steampunk” and will include many of his unique mixed media works.
Nov. 7: HOPE Theatre Arts to Present Live Storytime Event in Canyon Country
HOPE Theatre Arts announced a live, in-person and free storytime event on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 2:30 p.m. at The Open Book in Canyon Country.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Confirms 176th Death; Public Health Reports 36,800 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 26 new deaths and 825 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,800 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. In addition, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed one additional death bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 176.
Caltrans Encourages Community to Help Protect Walkers During National Pedestrian Safety Month
Safety is always Caltrans’ top priority, and with the annual National Pedestrian Safety Month taking place in October, the department is stepping up its efforts to enhance safety and educate the public on how to keep pedestrians safe.
Oct. 21: City Encourages Residents to Participate in the Great California ShakeOut
The Great California ShakeOut, a statewide earthquake drill held annually for the community to review emergency preparedness plans and supplies, will take place on Oct. 21, 2021, at 10:21 a.m.
Parents, Students Hold School Walkout Protesting COVID-19 Mandates
Hundreds of Santa Clarita Valley students and families participated in Monday’s “School Walkout,” a statewide protest against the recently announced vaccine mandate issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
LARC Pipeline Moving Forward
After years of trucking in water, LARC Ranch residents are finally set to get a permanent water supply via a pipeline being built with the help of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency.
Saugus Teacher Jim Klipfel Honored at White House Event
Saugus High School teacher and California State Teacher of the Year representative for 2021, Jim Klipfel, was honored alongside 99 other teachers Monday during a ceremony held at the White House.
