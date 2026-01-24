header image

January 23
1882 - Author Helen Hunt Jackson visits Rancho Camulos; inspiration for "Ramona" novel [story]
HH Jackson
CalArtian-Directed ‘Elio’ Captures Oscar Nod for Best Animated Feature
| Friday, Jan 23, 2026
Oscars 2026

The nominees for the 98th Academy Awards were announced Thursday, and among those recognized is Pixar’s “Elio,” which received a nomination for Best Animated Feature.

The film is directed by California Institute of the Arts alums Madeline Sharafian (Film/Video BFA 2015) and Adrian Molina (Film/Video BFA 2007), along with Domee Shi.

The Oscar nomination caps a strong awards-season run for “Elio.” The film was previously nominated for Best Motion Picture – Animated at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, earned 10 nominations at the Annie Awards, including Best Animated Feature, and also received a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Animated Feature.

“Elio” was originally conceived by Molina as a story shaped by the solitude of his early years, drawing on his upbringing on a military base and the sense of community he later found at CalArts.

Molina departed the project midway to begin work on “Coco 2,” after which Sharafian and Shi served as the film’s lead directors. Molina’s nearly two-decade career at Pixar includes work as a 2D animator on “Ratatouille,” story roles on “Toy Story 3” and “Monsters University” and co-writing and co-directing the Academy Award–winning “Coco.”

Sharafian joined Pixar as a story artist before making her directorial debut with the 2020 short “Burrow” and later contributed story work on “Turning Red” and “Onward.”

Shi is best known for directing “Bao,” which won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short.

“Elio” is joined in the Best Animated Feature category by “KPop Demon Hunters,” directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans. The filmmaking team visited CalArts in fall 2025 as part of the Character Animation Program’s Friday Night Talk series, where they spoke with students about the film’s development and creative process.

The 98th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 15, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC, streamed live on Hulu.

For a complete list of nominations visit www.oscars.org/oscars/ceremonies/2026.
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
Feb. 2: CSUN’s Spring Salon Series to Feature Conversation with Cedric the Entertainer

Feb. 2: CSUN’s Spring Salon Series to Feature Conversation with Cedric the Entertainer
Wednesday, Jan 21, 2026
Joy is the one word that comes to top of mind when Yan Searcy, dean of California State University, Northridge’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, thinks about comedian, actor and entrepreneur Cedric the Entertainer.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 21: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting

Jan. 21: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Monday, Jan 19, 2026
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Jan. 21, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 4 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Bruce Yonemoto Named CSUN’s Orndorff Artist-in-Residence

Bruce Yonemoto Named CSUN’s Orndorff Artist-in-Residence
Wednesday, Jan 14, 2026
Bruce Yonemoto has spent a lifetime exploring experimental cinema and video art and has developed a body of work that positions itself within the overlapping intersections of art and commerce. 
FULL STORY...

College of the Canyons Rising Scholars Recognized with Exemplary Program Award

College of the Canyons Rising Scholars Recognized with Exemplary Program Award
Wednesday, Jan 14, 2026
The College of the Canyons Rising Scholars program has been named the 2025-26 Exemplary Program Award winner by the Academic Senate for California Community Colleges.
FULL STORY...
Honu Coffee in Newhall Will Close its Doors on Feb. 7
Owners John and Darla Evarts, who established Honu Coffee in Old Town Newhall in October 2014, announced on Friday, Jan. 23, that the coffee house will close its doors on Saturday, Feb. 7.
Honu Coffee in Newhall Will Close its Doors on Feb. 7
Kathryn Barger | Launch of County Homeless Services, Housing Department
This week, we officially launched the new Los Angeles County Homeless Services and Housing Department, whose work will have tangible, visible impacts.
Kathryn Barger | Launch of County Homeless Services, Housing Department
Feb. 24: VIA Luncheon, ‘Real Estate, Rates, the Workforce’
The Valley Industry Association will kickoff 2026 with the "Real Estate, Rates and the Workforce" luncheon 11:45 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24 at the Child & Family Center.
Feb. 24: VIA Luncheon, ‘Real Estate, Rates, the Workforce’
Stellar Defense Brings Win for TMU Lady Mustangs
The Master's women's basketball team held the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers to just 2 of 28 shooting from behind the 3-point line to win 68-43 at home in The MacArthur Center.
Stellar Defense Brings Win for TMU Lady Mustangs
Jan. 27: City Council to Consider Deal for Parking, Development on Main Street
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Jan. 27, at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, where the council will consider entering into an agreement with Serrano Development Group.
Jan. 27: City Council to Consider Deal for Parking, Development on Main Street
2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Successfully Completed
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has announced the successful completion of the three-night volunteer portion of the 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Successfully Completed
City Accepting Applications for the 2026 Summer Season
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting applications for part-time summer positions at Camp Clarita, Newhall Community Center and Canyon Country Community Center.
City Accepting Applications for the 2026 Summer Season
Canyons Men’s Basketball Takes Down No. 18 West L.A. 92-73
College of the Canyons Men's Basketball scored a season-high 92 points to down No. 18 ranked West L.A. College 92-73 at the Cougar Cage.
Canyons Men’s Basketball Takes Down No. 18 West L.A. 92-73
Foothill League Soccer: Leaders Threatened
Though the Foothill League boys soccer schedules seem to have been trying to catch up to reality this week, there are still some glitches relating to Castaic. However, these don’t seem to be confusing the results. In both girls and boys leagues, the leaders’ heals are being nipped, and the next couple weeks will reveal all that we may only speculate on now.
Foothill League Soccer: Leaders Threatened
Feb. 18: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer at Fast Signs
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its Business After Hours Mixer on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Fast Signs.
Feb. 18: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer at Fast Signs
Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program Accepting Applications
The Castaic Union School District has announced that the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program is now accepting applications. The deadline is March 4.
Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program Accepting Applications
April 18-19: Cowboy Festival Announces Line Up for 30th Anniversary
The city of Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival has announced the lineup of performers for the 30th anniversary event to be held the weekend of April 18-19 at William S. Hart Park in Newhall.
April 18-19: Cowboy Festival Announces Line Up for 30th Anniversary
Patsy Ayala | New Doors, New Energy in Santa Clarita
One of my favorite things to do in Santa Clarita is discovering new local spots to enjoy with my family.
Patsy Ayala | New Doors, New Energy in Santa Clarita
Hart District High Schools Named to 2025 AP School Honor Roll
The William S. Hart Union High School District's seven comprehensive high schools have been named to the 2025 Advanced Placement School Honor Roll.
Hart District High Schools Named to 2025 AP School Honor Roll
Today in SCV History (Jan. 23)
<strong>1882</strong> - Author Helen Hunt Jackson visits Rancho Camulos; inspiration for "Ramona" novel [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/carter-ramona1902.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/carter-ramona1902.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/lw2434t.jpg" alt="HH Jackson" style="margin-top:6px;border:0;width:110px;"> </a>
The 20th Annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive
The 20th annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive is underway throughout Southern California through March 31.
The 20th Annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive
Feb. 22: Call for Entry ‘Spirit of the West’ Juried Exhibition Deadline
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration in the upcoming “Spirit of the West” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the first floor gallery in City Hall from March 4 through May 20.
Feb. 22: Call for Entry ‘Spirit of the West’ Juried Exhibition Deadline
Jan. 29-31: West Ranch High School Theatre Presents ‘Murder on the Orient Express’
The West Ranch High School intermediate theatre program presents the classic Agatha Christie mystery “Murder on the Orient Express,” opening Thursday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m. in the high school’s auditorium.
Jan. 29-31: West Ranch High School Theatre Presents ‘Murder on the Orient Express’
Jan 29: ‘Teen Library Eats Smoothie Bar’ at Valencia Library
Valencia Library will host a "Teen Library Eats: Smoothie Bar," event Thursday, Jan. 29, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Jan 29: ‘Teen Library Eats Smoothie Bar’ at Valencia Library
Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Announces Youth Soloist Winners
Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra has announced the winners of its Young Soloist Competition, celebrating the extraordinary talent of young musicians from the community and surrounding areas.
Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Announces Youth Soloist Winners
Feb. 14-22: The Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘Rosalinda, CA’
The Olive Branch Theatricals will present "Rosalinda, CA," an original story by Carlos Gomez,Jr., 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14- Sunday, Feb. 22 at Valencia Town Center.
Feb. 14-22: The Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘Rosalinda, CA’
Feb. 7: Valentine’s Market at Lucky Luke Brewing
Lucky Luke Brewing in collaboration with Good Vibes Events LA will host a Valentine's Market, 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7.
Feb. 7: Valentine’s Market at Lucky Luke Brewing
