December 23
1997 - Five bodies found during grading of Northlake development in Castaic; determined to be Jenkins graveyard
reburial
CalArtian-Directed ‘Elio’ Nominated for 2026 Golden Globe
| Tuesday, Dec 23, 2025
Golden Globes

The Golden Globes have ushered in awards season with the announcement of the 2026 nominees across 28 categories. Among this year’s contenders is Pixar’s “Elio,” which earned a nomination for Best Motion Picture – Animated.

The film is directed by California Institute of the Arts alums Madeline Sharafian (Film/Video BFA 2015), Domee Shi and Adrian Molina (Film/Video BFA 2007).

“Elio” follows the title character, an underdog with a boundless imagination who is accidentally beamed into the Communiverse, an interplanetary council representing galaxies across the cosmos. Mistaken for Earth’s official ambassador, Elio must navigate new cultures, forge unexpected friendships with eccentric alien delegates and ultimately discover his own sense of belonging.

Molina originally conceived the project as a story informed by the solitude of his early years, drawing on his upbringing on a military base and the sense of community he later found at CalArts.

He left the production of Elio midway to begin work on “Coco 2” after which Sharafian and Shi served as the film’s lead directors.

Molina’s career at Pixar spans nearly two decades. He began as a 2D animator on “Ratatouille” before shifting into story roles on “Toy Story 3” and “Monsters University.” He co-wrote and co-directed Pixar’s Oscar-winning feature “Coco.”

Sharafian joined Pixar as a story artist and contributed to several features before making her directorial debut with the 2020 short “Burrow.” Her additional credits at the studio include story work on “Turning Red,” which was directed by Shi, and “Onward,” directed by Mike Scanlon.

Shi is best known for her film “Bao,’ which won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short.

The 83rd Annual Golden Globes will air live on Sunday, Jan. 11, on the CBS Television Network and will stream on Paramount+ in the United States.

For more information on Golden Globe nominataions visit https://goldenglobes.com/nominations/2026.
DACC Urges Pet Owners to Prioritize Safety Ahead of Storm
As winter storms enter Los Angeles County, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control urges pet owners to take necessary precautions in light of the significant storms expected to last for five days.
DACC Urges Pet Owners to Prioritize Safety Ahead of Storm
Season’s Best Offensive Performance Leads TMU Over Bethesda
Brayden Miner scored 31 points and Rylan Starr had 24 as The Master's University men's basketball team crushed Bethesda University 145-59 The MacArthur Center.
Season’s Best Offensive Performance Leads TMU Over Bethesda
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley Spreads Holiday Cheer
From surprise Santa arrivals to stacks of gifts waiting for young hands, the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley delivered holiday cheer on a large scale this season, reaching hundreds of children and teens throughout the Santa Clarita Valley, including Clubhouses in Canyon Country, Newhall, Val Verde and Castaic.
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley Spreads Holiday Cheer
Princess Cruises Christens Star Princess Tournament of Roses Float
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, embraced a cherished maritime tradition in a uniquely festive way, celebrating a symbolic christening of its Rose Parade float with a ceremonial break of a bottle of Pantalones Organic Tequila.
Princess Cruises Christens Star Princess Tournament of Roses Float
CalArtian-Directed ‘Elio’ Nominated for 2026 Golden Globe
The Golden Globes have ushered in awards season with the announcement of the 2026 nominees across 28 categories. Among this year’s contenders is Pixar’s "Elio," which earned a nomination for Best Motion Picture – Animated.
CalArtian-Directed ‘Elio’ Nominated for 2026 Golden Globe
NWS Issues Flood, High Wind Warnings for SCV, Southland
The National Weather Service has issued a "Hazardous Weather" warning for the Santa Clarita Valley and Southern California.
NWS Issues Flood, High Wind Warnings for SCV, Southland
LASD Asks for Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help locating at-Risk missing person Drew Barrick Russell.
LASD Asks for Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Today in SCV History (Dec. 23)
1997 - Five bodies found during grading of Northlake development in Castaic; determined to be Jenkins graveyard [story]
reburial
Jan. 2: Explore Global Cuisine with ‘Spice Travels ‘ at Newhall Library
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host "Spice Travels," Friday, Jan. 2, 9:15-9:30 a.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Jan. 2: Explore Global Cuisine with ‘Spice Travels ‘ at Newhall Library
Dec. 24-25: CHP Launches Holiday Enforcement Period
The California Highway Patrol encourages the public to “brake” the habit of speeding this holiday season. The CHP will launch a Holiday Enforcement Period starting at 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 24, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 25.
Dec. 24-25: CHP Launches Holiday Enforcement Period
Dec. 27: Volunteers Needed for SCV Trail Users Workday
Volunteers are needed to help clear brush and restore the tread from the existing lower Gates and Twister trails 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 27.
Dec. 27: Volunteers Needed for SCV Trail Users Workday
Jan. 16: InfluenceHER- Redefining Happiness, A Candid Conversation for the Modern Woman
Join InfluenceHER's "Redefining Happiness, a Candid Conversation for the Modern Woman," 4-6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 16 at the Venue Valencia.
Jan. 16: InfluenceHER- Redefining Happiness, A Candid Conversation for the Modern Woman
Santa Clarita Public Library Holiday Hours
The Santa Clarita Public Library system has announced that all library branches will close at 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Wednesday, Dec. 24, and remain closed on Christmas Day, Thursday, Dec. 25, in observance of Christmas.
Santa Clarita Public Library Holiday Hours
SCV Water Announces 2026/27 ACWA Edward G. ‘Jerry’ Gladbach Scholarship
Students pursuing an undergraduate degree in water resource-related fields are invited to apply for the 2026/27 ACWA Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship, offered by the Association of California Water Agencies in partnership with SCV Water. Applications are now being accepted through March 1, 2026.
SCV Water Announces 2026/27 ACWA Edward G. ‘Jerry’ Gladbach Scholarship
Lady Mustangs Break Scoring Records in Win
Chloe Auble scored a career-high 40 points and Allie Miller came a rebound away from her first career triple-double as The Master's University Women's Basketball team defeated the Bethesda Lion Angels 125-24 in the MacArthur Center.
Lady Mustangs Break Scoring Records in Win
Federal Court Orders Vallarta to Comply with EEOC Subpoenas
Vallarta Food Enterprises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, has been ordered by a federal court to comply with subpoenas relating to charges of employment discrimination.
Federal Court Orders Vallarta to Comply with EEOC Subpoenas
Dec. 26-Jan. 10: Recycle Trees, Wreaths at City Drop-Off Locations
Burrtec Waste Industries has partnered with the city of Santa Clarita to establish three convenient locations for residents to recycle real holiday trees this season.
Dec. 26-Jan. 10: Recycle Trees, Wreaths at City Drop-Off Locations
NORAD Santa Tracker Celebrates 70th Anniversary
The North American Aerospace Defense Command is ready to track Santa on Wednesday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, and is celebrating the program’s 70th anniversary.
NORAD Santa Tracker Celebrates 70th Anniversary
Today in SCV History (Dec. 22)
1905 - County buys property to build Newhall Jail (now next to city's Old Town Newhall Library) [story]
Old Newhall Jail
Dec. 22: Burn Ban Day for SCV, Rains Start Dec. 23
The weather might not be "frightful" yet, but Santa Clarita Valley residents may experience a soggy and cold Christmas Day this year. Rain is expected in the SCV beginning Tuesday, Dec. 23 in the evening and continuing into Friday, Dec. 26
Dec. 22: Burn Ban Day for SCV, Rains Start Dec. 23
Today in SCV History (Dec. 21)
1910 - Newhall (Auto) Tunnel opens, bypassing Beale's Cut [story]
Newhall Tunnel
Today in SCV History (Dec. 20)
1892 - Benjamin Harrison establishes 555,520-acre San Gabriel Timberland Reserve (Angeles National Forest). First forest reserve in California, second in U.S. [story]
map
SCVNews.com