CalArtian Directed Features Earn Oscar Nods

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed nominations for the 94th Academy Awards on Feb. 8. Among the nominees for Animated Feature Film are graduates from California Institute of the Arts. CalArtian-directed features nominated are “Raya and the Last Dragon” and “The Mitchells vs. the Machines.”
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures’ fantasy adventure “Raya and the Last Dragon” is directed by Don Hall, CalArts Film/Video 1995 and Carlos López Estrada. Set in the fantastical world of Kumandra, in which humans and dragons had once lived in harmony, the story follows sharp-witted warrior Raya. She sets out to find the last of the dragons who sacrificed themselves when an evil spirit overtook the land half a millennium prior. When the evil spirit returns in the present day, Raya meets the mythical dragon Sisu, and they team up to save the world. Fellow CalArtian Dean Wellins, Film/Video 1992, is also credited as one of the film’s writers.
Sony Pictures Animation’s The Mitchells vs. the Machines is an animated sci-fi comedy directed by Mike Rianda, Film/Video BFA 2011 and co-directed by Jeff Rowe, Film/Video BFA 2011, the duo also wrote the script. Fellow CalArtian Alex Hirsch, Film/Video BFA 2007, who is credited among the voice cast, also served as a story consultant.
The story follows the quirky Mitchell family, whose road trip is unexpectedly upended by a robot apocalypse. The uprising is led by an android army helmed by a Siri-esque AI antagonist known as PAL, positioning the Mitchells as the world’s last hope. Learning to overcome their differences, the Mitchells team up with a couple of friendly malfunctioning robots in order to save themselves and humanity.
“Raya and the Dragon” and “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” have been favorites this award season—both films were recently nominated for the Critics Choice and Annie Awards.
