CalArtian-Directed Productions Win Big at 2022 Annie Awards

Sony Pictures Animation’s “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” was the big winner March 12 at the 49th annual Annie Awards, taking home the coveted Best Feature Award, as well as awards in seven other categories. The sci-fi comedy’s California institute of the Arts creators were recognized during the livestreamed ceremony, which saw fellow CalArts alums also earning awards.
“The Mitchells vs. The Machines” was directed by Michael Rianda (Film/Video 2011) and co-directed by Jeffrey Rowe (Film/Video 2011), both of whom also wrote the script. Rianda and Rowe were also personally awarded in the categories for Best Writing in an Animated Feature Production and Best Directing in an Animated Feature Production.
The film won against strong competition from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” and “Raya and the Last Dragon,” Pixar Animation Studios’ “Luca” and Illumination’s “Sing 2.”
Rianda noted the vision for the film in their Best Writing acceptance speech: “Jeff and I started this movie in a Sony conference room with giant dreams to make an animated movie that was wild and different and fresh and bold and innovative, but more than that, our hearts were filled with…”
“Bone. Chilling. Fear,” said Rowe. “We were terrified of making something that was bad because we knew we had an incredible team.”
“So we worked as hard as humanly possible for years to try not to let our team down, because they never let us down,” said Rianda.
The film also won the Annie Awards for Voice Acting, Feature; Editing, Feature; Animated Effects, Feature; Character Design, Feature and Production Design, Feature.
In the category for Best Animated TV/Media Production for Children, “Maya and the Three” a Netflix series created by animator, director and CalArts alum Jorge R. Gutiérrez (Film/Video BFA 1997, MFA 2000) took home the Annie for the episode “The Sun and the Moon.”
The episode also won the award for Best Music in an Animated Television/Media Production.
Another noteworthy win from the evening came in the Best Special Production category, which was awarded to Baobab Studios’ animated virtual reality experience “Namoo.” The studio was founded by animator, filmmaker and CalArts alum Eric Darnell (Film/Video MFA 1990).
Actor, voice artist, musician and California Institute of the Arts alum Emilio Delgado (Theater 1971), best known for his work on the beloved children’s television series "Sesame Street," died on March 10 in Manhattan, in New York City. He was 81.
Two seats on the Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, will be up for election in November 2022. To provide information about the election process and the role of the trustees well in advance of the candidate filing period, the college will host information sessions for those interested in running for the board.
Actor, voice artist, musician and California Institute of the Arts alum Emilio Delgado (Theater 1971), best known for his work on the beloved children’s television series "Sesame Street," died on March 10 in Manhattan, in New York City. He was 81.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation announced today that the Junior Lake Lifeguard Program will open online registrations for participants to try out for Summer 2022 sessions on Saturday, March 19.
College of the Canyons remained unbeaten in conference play while Dom De Luca and Hugo Amsallem tied for medalist honors, with Leo Cheng trailing in third place, to lead the Cougars past the eight-team field at Antelope Valley Country Club.
TMU Men's Golf, receiving votes in the latest NAIA Coaches' Poll, began its spring break trip to Nevada by competing in the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Tuesday and Wednesday at Reflection Bay Golf Club.
What started as lower abdominal pains in January 2021 that would strike suddenly, like labor pains, eventually escalated to unintended weight loss, loss of appetite, blood in the stool and frequent vomiting for Melissa Ursini, 37, of Santa Clarita.
College of the Canyons women's tennis etched its mark in the school's history books in dramatic fashion on March 15, winning the first Western State Conference Championship in the program's young history with an 8-1 home win over visiting Antelope Valley College.
The West Ranch Dance Team from West Ranch High School in Stevenson Ranch won overall National Grand Champions at the 2022 School Dance and Drills Nationals Contest of Champions held March 4 to March 6 in Orlando, Fla.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is now offering online options so customers who need to take a driver’s license knowledge test can complete the requirement at home before visiting a DMV office.
Just before a vote to possibly censure and strip him of his executive title on the board, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Director Dan Mortensen preemptively resigned from his seat representing District 3.
