1993 - Hart High grad Dee Dee Myers (1979) becomes first female White House press secretary
Dee Dee Myers
CalArtians Among the Nominees, Honorees for 50th Annie Awards
| Friday, Jan 20, 2023
calarts annie awards

The International Animated Film Society announced the nominees and honorees for the 50th annual Annie Awards. As in previous years alums and faculty of California Institute of the Arts were recognized by the industry for their outstanding work.

In the Best Feature category, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” directed by Joel Crawford (Film/Video BFA 2006) and “Wendell & Wild,” directed by Henry Selick (Film/Video MFA 1977), received nominations. Selick also earned a Best Direction – Feature nomination for the film.

In the Best Indie Feature Category, “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” earned a nod, with Dean Fleischer Camp, CalArts alum Kirsten Lepore and CalArts faculty Stephen Chiodo also earning nominations in the Best Direction – Feature category.

In the Best Student Film category, Michelle Cheng (Film/Video 2024) earned a nomination for her short film “Birdsong.”

The Winsor McCay Awards for exceptional contributions to animation will be presented to several CalArtians including Oscar winner and Pixar CCO Pete Docter (Film/Video BFA 1990) and TV series creator Craig McCracken (Film/Video 1992), along with Evelyn Lambart (posthumously) from the National Film Board of Canada.

The June Foray Award for charitable impact will be awarded to historian and CalArts faculty Mindy Johnson.

Additional CalArtian nominees include:

Eric Anderson (Film/Video BFA 2011) was nominated in the Best Character Animation – Feature category for Disney and Pixar’s “Turning Red.”

Emily Brundige (Film/Video MFA 2012) was nominated for Best Writing – TV/Media for the Big Nate episode “The Legend of the Gunting.”

Emily Dean (Film/Video 2013) was nominated for Best Storyboarding – TV/Media for the Love Death + Robots episode “The Very Pulse of the Machine.”

Jasmin Lai (Film/Video BFA 2012) was nominated for Best Production Design – TV/Media for “Mall Stories – Atilla the Grilla,” a short written and directed by fellow CalArtian Elizabeth Ito (Film/Video BFA 2004).

Patrick McHale (Film/Video BFA 2006) was nominated for Best Music – Feature for Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio.”

Lissa Treiman (Film/Video BFA 2007) was nominated for Best Direction – TV/Media for the Baymax! episode “Sofia.”

Nate Wragg (Film/Video 2005) was nominated for Best Production Design – Feature for “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.”

The 50th Annual Annie Awards ceremony will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25 at UCLA’s Royce Hall in Los Angeles.

For a complete list of nominees visit the 50th Annual Annie Awards.

COC to Receive $5 Million in Federal Funding

COC to Receive $5 Million in Federal Funding
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023
The Santa Clarita Community College District will receive more than $5 million in federal funding to purchase equipment required to provide high-quality training in robotic automation production, Non-Destructive Inspections of aircraft, and firefighting.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 25: COC 2023 Low Observable Program Info Session Set

Jan. 25: COC 2023 Low Observable Program Info Session Set
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023
College of the Canyons will hold an online information session for individuals interested enrolling in the Low Observable (stealth) Coatings Application program from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.
FULL STORY...

Yusuke Watanabe Illustrates Children’s Book, ‘A Fish Called Andromeda’

Yusuke Watanabe Illustrates Children’s Book, ‘A Fish Called Andromeda’
Friday, Jan 13, 2023
California Institute of the Arts alum Yusuke Watanabe (Film/Video BFA 2202) debuts his illustrations in "A Fish Called Andromeda," a new children’s book written by Cynthia C. Huijgens. Published by Idle Time Press, the book was released in November and is available for purchase online.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 26: CSUN Spring Fest

Jan. 26: CSUN Spring Fest
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023
The University Student Union is welcoming CSUN students to the new semester with cheer at Spring Fest on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., at the Plaza del Sol.
FULL STORY...
SCV Water Launches Water Academy
Are you interested in learning the ins and outs of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency? Apply to be considered for the SCV Water Academy, a free, curated learning opportunity for residents of the Santa Clarita Valley. Learn about SCV Water directly from the experts in an engaging, interactive, in-person format.
SCV Water Launches Water Academy
L.A. Public Health Advises Residents ‘When to Wear a Mask’
Masks are still required in some settings and strong recommended in others in Los Angeles County.
L.A. Public Health Advises Residents ‘When to Wear a Mask’
Schiavo Appointed to Five State Government Committees
California State Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon has appointed Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, to four standing committees and one joint committee.
Schiavo Appointed to Five State Government Committees
Castaic H.S. Open Enrollment Information Nights Scheduled
Castaic High School’s open-enrollment process for the 2023/2024 school year will begin in February. As part of this process, three information nights have been scheduled to offer parents an opportunity to learn more about Castaic High School and all the school has to offer.
Castaic H.S. Open Enrollment Information Nights Scheduled
Applications Open for Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program
The Castaic Union School District is proud to announce that the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program is now accepting applications.
Applications Open for Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program
TMU Men’s Basketball Tied for First in GSAC
Jordan Caruso's block with two seconds to play lifted The Master's University Men's Basketball team to a 76-72 upset victory over No. 5 Arizona Christian Thursday night in Glendale, Ariz.
TMU Men’s Basketball Tied for First in GSAC
SCV Water Seats 2023 Board Leadership, Celebrates Fifth Anniversary
Gary Martin has been re-elected by the Santa Clarita Valley Water Board of Directors to serve as board president for another two-year term.
SCV Water Seats 2023 Board Leadership, Celebrates Fifth Anniversary
Hart Board Passes New Policy on Display of Banners, Flags
The William S. Hart Union High School District Board of Trustees passed a new board policy on the display of banners and flags on school campuses. The policy addresses flags and banners "whose display could be interpreted to represent the position of the school district or of the governing board." The addition to the district policy manual was passed at the Hart Board meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Hart Board Passes New Policy on Display of Banners, Flags
COC Lady Cougs Push Streak to Four, Win 75-62 at West L.A.
College of the Canyons Women's Basketball picked up its fourth straight victory on Jan.18, taking down the host West Los Angeles College Wildcats by a 75-62 final score.
COC Lady Cougs Push Streak to Four, Win 75-62 at West L.A.
Northbound I-5 Reduced to One Lane Friday Night
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to only one lane from 9 p.m. Friday to about 7 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20-21, as Caltrans prepares to open an additional lane at a landslide at Castaic in northern Los Angeles County.
Northbound I-5 Reduced to One Lane Friday Night
Today in SCV History (Jan. 20)
1993 - Hart High grad Dee Dee Myers (1979) becomes first female White House press secretary [story]
Dee Dee Myers
Detectives Asking for Public’s Help Identifying Alleged Credit Card Thief
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station detectives are asking the public's help in identifying an alleged credit card thief.
Detectives Asking for Public’s Help Identifying Alleged Credit Card Thief
Valencia High’s Drumline Leads MLK Day Unity Walk
At the request of the city of Santa Clarita, the Valencia High School Marching Band drumline led off the second annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Unity Walk on Monday.
Valencia High’s Drumline Leads MLK Day Unity Walk
TMU Names Esteban Chavez Women’s Soccer Head Coach
The Master's University Athletic Director Chris Beck has announced Esteban Chavez will be the next head coach of the Lady Mustangs women's soccer team.
TMU Names Esteban Chavez Women’s Soccer Head Coach
Jan. 24: City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24, beginning with a special/closed meeting at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.
Jan. 24: City Council Regular Meeting
‘Beehive: The 60s Musical’ Comes to Canyon Theatre Guild
"Beehive: The 60s Musical" opens Friday, Jan. 21, at the Canyon Theatre Guild.
‘Beehive: The 60s Musical’ Comes to Canyon Theatre Guild
SCVEDC Highlights Local Film Industry, Wellness Forum in New Blog
In its most recent blog, the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is highlighting the local film industry  thriving, the upcoming health and wellness forum, the California Competes tax credit application period and Santa Clarita's premier job board. 
SCVEDC Highlights Local Film Industry, Wellness Forum in New Blog
Message from CIF-SS Commissioner | Where We Were Then, Where We Are Now
As we prepare for the upcoming Winter Sports Championships, I am struck by where we were approximately one year ago to where we are today.
Message from CIF-SS Commissioner | Where We Were Then, Where We Are Now
Jan. 23: North L.A. County Transportation Coalition JPA Board Meeting
The next North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition JPA Board of Directors meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 23, at 1 p.m., in Lancaster.
Jan. 23: North L.A. County Transportation Coalition JPA Board Meeting
City Accepting ‘Youth Arts Showcase’ Submissions
The city of Santa Clarita seeks local youth and student artists to submit entries for the 7th annual Youth Arts Showcase, which will take place on Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Newhall Community Center, located at 22421 Market Street.
City Accepting ‘Youth Arts Showcase’ Submissions
Thursday COVID Roundup: 36 New SCV Cases; Two Additional Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday two additional deaths and 36 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 31 additional deaths and 1,502 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 36 New SCV Cases; Two Additional Deaths
Today in SCV History (Jan. 19)
1967 - Original airing of Star Trek "Arena" Episode: Kirk battles the Gorn commander (Saugus resident Bobby Clark) at Vasquez Rocks [watch]
Kirk vs. Gorn commander
SCV Chamber of Commerce Upcoming Events
The Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce have a number of upcoming forums and events that are geared to equip and help navigate some of the important issues the business community will be facing this year.
SCV Chamber of Commerce Upcoming Events
