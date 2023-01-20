CalArtians Among the Nominees, Honorees for 50th Annie Awards

The International Animated Film Society announced the nominees and honorees for the 50th annual Annie Awards. As in previous years alums and faculty of California Institute of the Arts were recognized by the industry for their outstanding work.

In the Best Feature category, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” directed by Joel Crawford (Film/Video BFA 2006) and “Wendell & Wild,” directed by Henry Selick (Film/Video MFA 1977), received nominations. Selick also earned a Best Direction – Feature nomination for the film.

In the Best Indie Feature Category, “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” earned a nod, with Dean Fleischer Camp, CalArts alum Kirsten Lepore and CalArts faculty Stephen Chiodo also earning nominations in the Best Direction – Feature category.

In the Best Student Film category, Michelle Cheng (Film/Video 2024) earned a nomination for her short film “Birdsong.”

The Winsor McCay Awards for exceptional contributions to animation will be presented to several CalArtians including Oscar winner and Pixar CCO Pete Docter (Film/Video BFA 1990) and TV series creator Craig McCracken (Film/Video 1992), along with Evelyn Lambart (posthumously) from the National Film Board of Canada.

The June Foray Award for charitable impact will be awarded to historian and CalArts faculty Mindy Johnson.

Additional CalArtian nominees include:

Eric Anderson (Film/Video BFA 2011) was nominated in the Best Character Animation – Feature category for Disney and Pixar’s “Turning Red.”

Emily Brundige (Film/Video MFA 2012) was nominated for Best Writing – TV/Media for the Big Nate episode “The Legend of the Gunting.”

Emily Dean (Film/Video 2013) was nominated for Best Storyboarding – TV/Media for the Love Death + Robots episode “The Very Pulse of the Machine.”

Jasmin Lai (Film/Video BFA 2012) was nominated for Best Production Design – TV/Media for “Mall Stories – Atilla the Grilla,” a short written and directed by fellow CalArtian Elizabeth Ito (Film/Video BFA 2004).

Patrick McHale (Film/Video BFA 2006) was nominated for Best Music – Feature for Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio.”

Lissa Treiman (Film/Video BFA 2007) was nominated for Best Direction – TV/Media for the Baymax! episode “Sofia.”

Nate Wragg (Film/Video 2005) was nominated for Best Production Design – Feature for “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.”

The 50th Annual Annie Awards ceremony will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25 at UCLA’s Royce Hall in Los Angeles.

For a complete list of nominees visit the 50th Annual Annie Awards.

