Inside
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 16
1902 - Hi Jolly (Hadji Ali), Gen. E.F. Beale's Syrian camel driver, dies at Quartzsite, Ariz. [story]
Hi Jolly's Tomb
CalArtians’ Animated Films Earn Critic’s Choice, Golden Globe Nods
| Friday, Dec 16, 2022
CalArts Blue Wall

California Institute of the Arts-studded films are having a moment this awards season, scoring nominations for Best Animated Feature at both the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards and the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

At the Critics Choice, three of five nominees for Best Animated Feature boast CalArtian credits:

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” was directed by Joel Crawford (Film/Video BFA 2006). In the film, the Shrek franchise’s beloved feline outlaw Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) worries that he’s burned through eight lives already. He embarks on a journey to find the mythical Last Wish and reset the counter to nine.

“Wendell & Wild” was directed by Henry Selick (Film/Video MFA 1977). The film stars Key & Peele’s Keegan-Michael Key as Wendell and Jordan Peele as Wild, two demonic brothers summoned from the underworld. Lyric Ross, as Kat Elliot, plays a teen girl residing in a rundown town and attending a Catholic school—complete with a demon-expelling nun known as Sister Helly and her terrifying altar boys. More about “Wendell & Wild” here.

Dean Fleischer-Camp’s Marcel the Shell with Shoes On boast a number of CalArtians on its production team, including School of Film/Video faculty Stephen Chiodo as supervising animation director; Kirsten Lepore (Film/Video MFA 2012) as animation director; School of Film/Video faculty Kangmin Kim (Film/Video BFA 2009, MFA 2011) as an animator and GeHuang (Film/Video BFA 2018) as an assistant animator.

In the film, documentary filmmaker Dean moves into an Airbnb as his marriage dissolves. There, he meets Marcel (Jenny Slate), a precocious one-inch tall shell and one of only two remaining residents of his community. All of Marcel’s other neighbors have mysteriously disappeared. The short film Dean posts online catapults Marcel to stardom and inspires him to find his family.

See the full list of nominees at the Critics Choice Awards’ official site.

The awards ceremony will be broadcast live on Jan. 15, 2023, on The CW network.

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” and “Puss in Boots” also received Best Motion Picture – Animated nods at the Golden Globes, which airs on Jan. 10, 2023, on NBC.

Find the full list of nominees at the Golden Globes’ official site.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
LASD Seeks Help in Locating Missing Valencia Woman, Johanna Swanson
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk, Missing Person, Johanna Swanson. She is a 45-year-old female White adult who was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:30 p.m., on the 25000 block of Silver Aspen Way in the city of Valencia.
LASD Seeks Help in Locating Missing Valencia Woman, Johanna Swanson
Kathryn Barger | My Favorite Tradition
Each year, I look forward to hosting my annual foster youth holiday party at Six Flags Magic Mountain, and this year was the best yet. We had an incredible turnout of 600 children and caregivers who got to spend the day eating lots of goodies, taking pictures with Santa, picking out their dream toy, and riding roller coasters.
Kathryn Barger | My Favorite Tradition
Dec. 17: SCV Corvette Club Holds Food Drive at Sam’s Club
The Santa Clarita Valley Corvette Club is scheduled to host a food drive on Saturday, Dec. 17 and is seeking volunteers and donations.
Dec. 17: SCV Corvette Club Holds Food Drive at Sam’s Club
SMO Annouces 2023 Empowering HeArts Honorees, Artists
Empowering HeArts Gala is Single Mothers Outreach’s signature fundraising event that began in 2009 in a conversation between the executive director and a photographer. Together they imagined an event that would provide a place and space for stories of empowered women to be shared in a highly visible way through word and art.
SMO Annouces 2023 Empowering HeArts Honorees, Artists
Canyons Earns Eight Spots on SCFA All-Northern League Team
College of the Canyons had eight players earn 2022 Southern California Football Association National Division, All-Northern League Team honors, with sophomore linebacker Cole Bullock also named to the 2022 Region III All-California Community College Football Team.
Canyons Earns Eight Spots on SCFA All-Northern League Team
CARB Approves Plan to Achieve Carbon Neutrality in 2045
The California Air Resources Board today approved the final proposed 2022 Scoping Plan, a world-leading roadmap to address climate change that cuts greenhouse gas emissions by 85% and achieves carbon neutrality in 2045.
CARB Approves Plan to Achieve Carbon Neutrality in 2045
Hart District Announces 2023 Governing Board Officers
William S. Hart Union High School District 2023 Governing Board Officers were elected during the organizational meeting of the board of trustees meeting held Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Hart District Announces 2023 Governing Board Officers
Dec. 17: Team USA Women’s National Hockey Team Comes to The Cube
The Cube - Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia, is proud to host members of the Women’s National Hockey Team this Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 – 10 a.m.
Dec. 17: Team USA Women’s National Hockey Team Comes to The Cube
Today in SCV History (Dec. 16)
1902 - Hi Jolly (Hadji Ali), Gen. E.F. Beale's Syrian camel driver, dies at Quartzsite, Ariz. [story]
Hi Jolly's Tomb
Dec. 19: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Study Session
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold a study session Monday, 6 p.m., in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall
Dec. 19: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Study Session
Henry Mayo Welcomes Long-Time SCV Physician James Weagley, MD
James Weagley, MD, a long-time Santa Clarita family medicine physician, has joined Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care.
Henry Mayo Welcomes Long-Time SCV Physician James Weagley, MD
Traffic Advisory Issued for Wiley Canyon, Orchard Village Roads
Beginning Monday, Dec. 19, crews will begin the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of the easterly side of Wiley Canyon Road near Orchard Village Road
Traffic Advisory Issued for Wiley Canyon, Orchard Village Roads
Volunteers Needed for 2023 Greater L.A. Homeless Count
On Jan. 24, 2023, the city of Santa Clarita will partner with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and local nonprofit, Bridge to Home, for the 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
Volunteers Needed for 2023 Greater L.A. Homeless Count
Study Notes Dramatic Rise in Fentanyl Deaths
The percentage of adolescents reporting substance use in 2022 largely held steady after significantly declining in 2021, according to the latest results(link is external) from the Monitoring the Future survey(link is external) of substance use behaviors and related attitudes among eighth, 10th, and 12th graders in the United States.
Study Notes Dramatic Rise in Fentanyl Deaths
Arrests Made in Black And Blue Lounge Shooting
On Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at approximately 1 a.m., Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's deputies responded to a restaurant on the 23400 block of Town Center Drive in Santa Clarita regarding reports of shots fired.
Arrests Made in Black And Blue Lounge Shooting
ARTree Mourns Passing of Teacher, Board Member Michael Powell
ARTree Community Arts Center is mourning the December passing of Michael Powell, teacher and member of ARTree's board.
ARTree Mourns Passing of Teacher, Board Member Michael Powell
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Honored with 2022 Innovator Award
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that the Los Angeles Business Journal honored Lief with the LABJ 2022 Disruptors “Miller Kaplan Innovator Award” and also ranked Lief Labs at No. 28 in LABJ’s 2022 list of 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in Los Angeles County.
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Honored with 2022 Innovator Award
Thursday COVID Roundup: SCV Deaths Rise to 521; 100 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday two additional deaths and 100 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 22 additional deaths and 3,192 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: SCV Deaths Rise to 521; 100 New SCV Cases
California Restarts State’s School Dashboard
The 2022 California School Dashboard, restarted for the first time since 2019 and publicly available Thursday, shows that California’s four- and five-year high school graduation rates hit all-time highs in 2021–22 while the state’s chronic absenteeism rate mirrored national trends
California Restarts State’s School Dashboard
Today in SCV History (Dec. 15)
1987 - Incorporation: Santa Clarita officially becomes a city [story]
first City Council
All Aboard! Sammy Clarita is Back With a New Book, New Look
The popular 'I Found Sammy Clarita' campaign is back and Sammy Clarita has a new look and a new book.
All Aboard! Sammy Clarita is Back With a New Book, New Look
LASD Sheriff, Actor Danny Trejo, Others Speak Out on Dangers of Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, the Association for Safe Online Pharmacies, the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, Crimestoppers, LAPD, Homeland Security, HALT, The National Intellectual Property Rights Center, and actor Danny Trejo came together to bring awareness on counterfeit medicines that kill people daily.
LASD Sheriff, Actor Danny Trejo, Others Speak Out on Dangers of Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals
