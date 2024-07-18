CalArtians Earn 2024 Emmy Award Nominations

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) announced the nominees for the 76th Annual Emmy Awards on Wednesday, July 17 at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Several California Institute of the Arts alums were recognized for excellence in television across 118 categories.
List of CalArtian nominees:
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special
Nominee: Gloria Lamb (Theater BFA 2006): Art director for the 66th Grammy Awards.
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee: Nathan Files (Theater BFA 2014): Lighting director for American Idol: “Top 14 Reveal.”
Nominee: Daniel K. Boland (Theater BFA 1995): Moving light programmer for The Voice: “Live Finale, Part 2.”
Nominee: Andrew Munie (Theater BFA 2012): Media server programmer for The Voice: “Live Finale, Part 2.”
Outstanding Animated Program
Nominee: Sean Buckelew (Film/Video MFA 2014): Co-executive producer/writer for Scavengers Reign: “The Signal” on HBO.
Nominee: Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt (Theater BFA 2001): Co-executive producer for X-Men ‘97: “Remember It” on Disney+.
The 76th Annual Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. PDT from L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles and streaming the following day on Hulu.
The 2024 Creative Arts Emmy Awards are scheduled to be held on two consecutive nights on Saturday, Sept. 7 and Sunday, Sept. 8 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, with an edited presentation airing the following Saturday, Sept. 14 on FXX.
