1834 - Sinforosa, daughter of Narciso and Crisanta, born at Mission San Fernando; mom from Tejon, dad from Piru; believed to be last speaker of Tataviam language (died 1915) [record]
Piru
CalArtians Earn 2024 Emmy Award Nominations
| Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024
cal arts emmys

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) announced the nominees for the 76th Annual Emmy Awards on Wednesday, July 17 at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Several California Institute of the Arts alums were recognized for excellence in television across 118 categories.

List of CalArtian nominees:

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

Nominee: Gloria Lamb (Theater BFA 2006): Art director for the 66th Grammy Awards.

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

Nominee: Nathan Files (Theater BFA 2014): Lighting director for American Idol: “Top 14 Reveal.”

Nominee: Daniel K. Boland (Theater BFA 1995): Moving light programmer for The Voice: “Live Finale, Part 2.”

Nominee: Andrew Munie (Theater BFA 2012): Media server programmer for The Voice: “Live Finale, Part 2.”

Outstanding Animated Program

Nominee: Sean Buckelew (Film/Video MFA 2014): Co-executive producer/writer for Scavengers Reign: “The Signal” on HBO.

Nominee: Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt (Theater BFA 2001): Co-executive producer for X-Men ‘97: “Remember It” on Disney+.

The 76th Annual Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. PDT from L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles and streaming the following day on Hulu.

The 2024 Creative Arts Emmy Awards are scheduled to be held on two consecutive nights on Saturday, Sept. 7 and Sunday, Sept. 8 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, with an edited presentation airing the following Saturday, Sept. 14 on FXX.
CSUN Honors Mother’s Sacrifices with New Scholarship

CSUN Honors Mother’s Sacrifices with New Scholarship
Monday, Jul 15, 2024
Jhoanna Serrano left the Philippines for the United States at just 18 years old, hoping to give her then-2-year-old daughter, Jean Pauline, a better future.
FULL STORY...

TMU School of Music Sends Chorale on Texas Tour

TMU School of Music Sends Chorale on Texas Tour
Monday, Jul 15, 2024
The Master’s University Chorale, one of the school’s marquee music performance ensembles, toured through Texas this summer.
FULL STORY...

Dianne Van Hook Placed on Administrative Leave

Dianne Van Hook Placed on Administrative Leave
Thursday, Jul 11, 2024
After meeting in closed session on Wednesday, July 10, the Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees announced its unanimous decision to place Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook on administrative leave, effective Monday, July 15.
FULL STORY...

TMU Alum Publishes Book on Grief

TMU Alum Publishes Book on Grief
Monday, Jul 8, 2024
Last year, The Master's University alum Emily Curtis (’09) published a book titled “Hope in the Mourning: A Hope-Filled Guide Through Grief,” which contains both first-hand testimonies of suffering and biblical wisdom for navigating such trials.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Aug. 3-11: Friends of the Library Summer Bag Sale
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library is hosting a “Summer Bag Sale” event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, during normal operating hours from Saturday, Aug. 3 to Sunday, Aug. 11.
Aug. 3-11: Friends of the Library Summer Bag Sale
TMU’s Mathiesen Drafted by Astros in 14th Round
Ryan Mathiesen, the power-hitting, power-throwing pitcher/third baseman for The Master's University baseball team, has been chosen by the Houston Astros in the 14th round of the MLB Draft.
TMU’s Mathiesen Drafted by Astros in 14th Round
CalArtians Earn 2024 Emmy Award Nominations
The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) announced the nominees for the 76th Annual Emmy Awards on Wednesday, July 17 at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Several California Institute of the Arts alums were recognized for excellence in television across 118 categories.
CalArtians Earn 2024 Emmy Award Nominations
Sept. 6: Cocktails on the Roof Benefits Hart District Student Programs
The WiSH Education Foundation Cocktails on the Roof fundraiser will be held Friday, Sept. 6, 7-10 p.m. to benefit student programs in the William S. Hart Union School District.
Sept. 6: Cocktails on the Roof Benefits Hart District Student Programs
July 22: CalCompetes Tax Credit Applications Begin
The California Competes Tax Credit application periods, amounts available, and committee meeting dates for fiscal year 2024-2025 have been posted here. 
July 22: CalCompetes Tax Credit Applications Begin
Ocean Water Warning for July 17
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for July 17
Providence Earns National Award for Health Equity Program
Providence has molded a promise, know me, care for me, ease my way, from ­­­its centuries-old mission of outreach to those most in need.
Providence Earns National Award for Health Equity Program
Santa Clarita Receives Nationally Acclaimed Finance Award For 30th Year
For the 30th year in a row, the city of Santa Clarita has received an Investment Policy Certificate of Excellence Award from the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada for its Investment Policy.
Santa Clarita Receives Nationally Acclaimed Finance Award For 30th Year
ARTree Releases Fall 2024 Class Schedule
ARTree Community Art Center has released their schedule for the upcoming fall 2024 season. 
ARTree Releases Fall 2024 Class Schedule
SCV Chamber Announces the SCV Business Hub
The SCV Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to introduce an exciting new initiative from that's designed to revolutionize the way you do business: SCV Business Hub.
SCV Chamber Announces the SCV Business Hub
SCVEDC: Santa Clarita Use Tax Rebate Program
Businesses that pay use tax may be eligible to direct a large portion of Use Tax back to Santa Clarita’s general fund for public safety, parks, libraries, infrastructure and other city services and receive a cash rebate on a portion of the Use Tax remitted to the City. 
SCVEDC: Santa Clarita Use Tax Rebate Program
Today in SCV History (July 17)
1834 - Sinforosa, daughter of Narciso and Crisanta, born at Mission San Fernando; mom from Tejon, dad from Piru; believed to be last speaker of Tataviam language (died 1915) [record]
Piru
Inspector General Issues New Report on LASD
The Office of Inspector General Max Huntsman has issued a report entitled Fourth Report Back on Meeting the Sheriff's Department's Obligations Under Senate Bill 1421.
Inspector General Issues New Report on LASD
Holy Cross, SoCal Providence Hospitals Highly Ranked by U.S. News
All eight eligible Providence hospitals in Los Angeles and Orange counties, including Holy Cross in Mission Hills, have earned high ratings from U.S. News & World Report, including two that ranked nationally for orthopedics care and one for rehabilitation.
Holy Cross, SoCal Providence Hospitals Highly Ranked by U.S. News
July 24: Learn About the SBDC at COC
The Small Business Development Center at College of the Canyons will offer an inperson class "SBDC As A Resource" on Wednesday, July 24, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
July 24: Learn About the SBDC at COC
July 20: SCV Native Releases First Feature Film
Steven Nassif, a native of the Santa Clarita Valley, wrote and directed "Homecoming" which will premiere at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20 at the Lumiere Music Hall, 9036 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90211.
July 20: SCV Native Releases First Feature Film
Newsom Signs AB 1955 SAFETY Act to Protect Rights of LGBTQ+ Students
Following outcry from LGBTQ+ students and families whose local districts enacted “forced outing” policies over the past year, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today celebrated the signage of AB 1955: Support Academic Futures and Educators for Today’s Youth Act (SAFETY Act) into law by Governor Gavin Newsom.
Newsom Signs AB 1955 SAFETY Act to Protect Rights of LGBTQ+ Students
Salvation Army Opens Registration for School Backpack Giveaway
As families across the country prepare for the upcoming school year, The Salvation Army in Santa Clarita has announced its continued partnership with the Toyota Lexus Minority Owners Dealership Association to provide school backpacks to families in need.
Salvation Army Opens Registration for School Backpack Giveaway
July 26: SCVi Hosts Ice Cream Social for Families
SCVi, a TK-12 tuition-free public charter school in Castaic has announced an Ice Cream Social event on Friday, July 26, 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the school campus.
July 26: SCVi Hosts Ice Cream Social for Families
Supes Approve Tenant Right to Counsel Ordinance
On Tuesday, July 16, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the Tenant Right to Counsel Ordinance, which will provide free legal representation to eligible tenants facing eviction in unincorporated Los Angeles County beginning in January of 2025.
Supes Approve Tenant Right to Counsel Ordinance
WiSH Webinar Series Expands for College Bound Students, Families
The WiSH Education Foundation, which benefits students in the William S. Hart Union School District, has announced that its Wednesday Webinar series for the coming '24-'25 school year is being expanded to eight webinars.
WiSH Webinar Series Expands for College Bound Students, Families
Aug. 21: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Henry Mayo
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Business After Hours Mixer, alongside other business leaders from the Santa Clarita Valley, for an exclusive networking event at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Aug. 21: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Henry Mayo
Aug. 3: ‘Evening of Elegance’ Fundraising Gala to Benefit Mission Opera
Mission Opera has announced the fundraising gala, "An Evening of Elegance," will be held Saturday, Aug 3.
Aug. 3: ‘Evening of Elegance’ Fundraising Gala to Benefit Mission Opera
July 18: The SENSES Games in Old Town Newhall
The SENSES Block Party on Thursday, July 18 will feature the theme "The SENSES Games."
July 18: The SENSES Games in Old Town Newhall
