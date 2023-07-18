CalArtians Earn Emmy Award Nominations

Nominations for the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences 75th Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday, July 12 from the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles. The nominations included a number of California Institute of the Arts alums. Nominees were recognized for their work for exceptional storytelling in television and across multiple platforms.

Among the nominees are:

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

“Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love” • NBC • Silent House Productions

Tamlyn Wright (Theater MFA 1995), Production Designer

Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (One Hour)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” • Four Minutes • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

M. David Mullen, ASC (Film/Video MFA 1991), Director of Photography

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

“Wednesday” • Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production

Directed by Tim Burton (Film/Video 1979)

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series

“American Idol” • Top 20 • ABC • Fremantle and 19 Entertainment

Nathan Files (Theater BFA 2014), Lighting Director

“So You Think You Can Dance” • Starry Starry Night • FOX • The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) and Dick Clark Productions (DCP)

Robert Barnhart (Theater BFA 1987), Lighting Designer

“The Voice” • Live Finale, Part 2 • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Andrew Munie (Theater BFA 2012), Lighting Director

Daniel Boland (Theater BFA 1995), Lighting Director

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special

“The Weeknd Live At SoFi Stadium” • HBO Max • HBO

Jason Baeri (Theater BFA 2006), Lighting Designer

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

“Hocus Pocus 2” • Disney+ • Walt Disney Pictures

John Debney (Music BFA 1978), Composer

Also worth noting: The movie “Fire Island,” directed by CalArts alum Andrew Ahn (Film/Video MFA 2011), was nominated in the Outstanding Television Movie category and Genndy Tartakovsky’s (Film/Video 1992) Primal episode “Shadow Of Fate” was nominated in the Outstanding Animated Program category.

The 75th Emmy Awards is scheduled to broadcast live on FOX on Monday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. from Los Angeles. The 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards are currently scheduled to take place over two consecutive nights on Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10.

For a complete list of Emmy nominations visit www.emmys.com/awards/nominees-winners.

