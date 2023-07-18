header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
92°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 18
1928 - L.A. City makes first payment on death & disability claim arising from St. Francis Dam disaster [report]
morgue
CalArtians Earn Emmy Award Nominations
| Tuesday, Jul 18, 2023
emmys

Nominations for the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences 75th Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday, July 12 from the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles. The nominations included a number of California Institute of the Arts alums. Nominees were recognized for their work for exceptional storytelling in television and across multiple platforms.

Among the nominees are:

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

“Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love” • NBC • Silent House Productions

Tamlyn Wright (Theater MFA 1995), Production Designer

Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (One Hour)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” • Four Minutes • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

M. David Mullen, ASC (Film/Video MFA 1991), Director of Photography

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

“Wednesday” • Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production

Directed by Tim Burton (Film/Video 1979)

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series

“American Idol” • Top 20 • ABC • Fremantle and 19 Entertainment

Nathan Files (Theater BFA 2014), Lighting Director

“So You Think You Can Dance” • Starry Starry Night • FOX • The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) and Dick Clark Productions (DCP)

Robert Barnhart (Theater BFA 1987), Lighting Designer

“The Voice” • Live Finale, Part 2 • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Andrew Munie (Theater BFA 2012), Lighting Director

Daniel Boland (Theater BFA 1995), Lighting Director

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special

“The Weeknd Live At SoFi Stadium” • HBO Max • HBO

Jason Baeri (Theater BFA 2006), Lighting Designer

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

“Hocus Pocus 2” • Disney+ • Walt Disney Pictures

John Debney (Music BFA 1978), Composer

Also worth noting: The movie “Fire Island,” directed by CalArts alum Andrew Ahn (Film/Video MFA 2011), was nominated in the Outstanding Television Movie category and Genndy Tartakovsky’s (Film/Video 1992) Primal episode “Shadow Of Fate” was nominated in the Outstanding Animated Program category.

The 75th Emmy Awards is scheduled to broadcast live on FOX on Monday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. from Los Angeles. The 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards are currently scheduled to take place over two consecutive nights on Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10.

For a complete list of Emmy nominations visit www.emmys.com/awards/nominees-winners.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

CalArtians Earn Emmy Award Nominations

CalArtians Earn Emmy Award Nominations
Tuesday, Jul 18, 2023
Nominations for the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences 75th Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday, July 12 from the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles. The nominations included a number of California Institute of the Arts alums.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Reactivates Feminist Studies, Social Action Institute

CSUN Reactivates Feminist Studies, Social Action Institute
Monday, Jul 17, 2023
California State University, Northridge officials have renamed, reinvented and reimagined the university’s Institute of Feminist Studies and Social Action , providing the campus with a think tank to inspire participation in guiding social change.
FULL STORY...

COC Reaches Labor Agreement with Adjunct Faculty

COC Reaches Labor Agreement with Adjunct Faculty
Friday, Jul 14, 2023
Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, approved a two-year agreement with the Part-time Faculty United American Federation of Teachers Local 6262 on Wednesday, July 12. The contract includes market adjustments to improve adjunct faculty regional salary survey ranking and provides a cumulative increase of 23.4 percent.
FULL STORY...

TK Pathway for Teachers Being Offered at COC

TK Pathway for Teachers Being Offered at COC
Thursday, Jul 13, 2023
In response to the significant demand for Transitional Kindergarten teachers, College of the Canyons will offer an additional pathway for currently credentialed teachers to earn the 24 Early Childhood Education units required to teach TK.
FULL STORY...

CSUN’s Teenage Drama Workshop Presents ‘Alice’ and ‘Shrek’

CSUN’s Teenage Drama Workshop Presents ‘Alice’ and ‘Shrek’
Wednesday, Jul 12, 2023
There's still a few days left to catch California State University, Northridge’s nationally acclaimed Teenage Drama Workshop’s productions of “Alice: An Adventure in Wonderland” and “Shrek The Musical, Jr.”
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Encore Chorale Seeks Senior Singers for Fall Season
Older adults who love to sing can join in song this fall with Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the nation’s largest choral arts organization for adults 55 and older. The fall season of singing is open for registration for all older adults in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Encore Chorale Seeks Senior Singers for Fall Season
July 22: Bowling Family Fun Night for Charity
The Southland Regional Association of Realtors, Santa Clarita Division will host a Bowling Family Fun Night for Charity on Saturday, July 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
July 22: Bowling Family Fun Night for Charity
Tyler LeDet Added to TMU Swim Team
The Master's University has added Tyler LeDet to its swim team roster.
Tyler LeDet Added to TMU Swim Team
July 29: Santa Clarita Grocery Hosts Operation Rolling Gratitude
Santa Clarita Grocery is holding an Operation Rolling Gratitude drive-up for Santa Clarita Valley veterans and their families on Saturday, July 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
July 29: Santa Clarita Grocery Hosts Operation Rolling Gratitude
CalArtians Earn Emmy Award Nominations
Nominations for the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences 75th Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday, July 12 from the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles. The nominations included a number of California Institute of the Arts alums.
CalArtians Earn Emmy Award Nominations
Library ‘Chick Cam’ Babies Christened with Literary Names
As part of the 2023 Summer Reading Program the Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country Library branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library placed four chicken eggs in an incubator in June and live-streamed video on the city’s YouTube channel so residents could watch the chicks hatch.
Library ‘Chick Cam’ Babies Christened with Literary Names
Supes Approve New Design Standards for Residential, Mixed-Use Projects
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have unanimously voted to approve a new ordinance that will implement design standards for residential and mixed-use construction projects across all 42 of the county’s unincorporated communities.
Supes Approve New Design Standards for Residential, Mixed-Use Projects
Caltrans Celebrates 50th Anniversary
Fifty years ago this month, the State of California established a new Department of Transportation, Caltrans, to unify a wide range of transportation functions under a single entity.
Caltrans Celebrates 50th Anniversary
SCV Sheriff’s Station Warns Against Latest Scams
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station is warning Santa Clarita Valley residents against the latest tactics used by scammers trying to defraud the unwary of their money.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Warns Against Latest Scams
Aug. 4-6: Santa Clarita Shakespeare Stages Free ‘Love’s Labours Lost’
Santa Clarita Shakespeare, in association with the city of Santa Clarita, will offer one of Shakespeare’s first comedies “Love's Labours Lost,” directed by Luck Hari on Friday, Aug. 4 and Saturday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 7 at 5 p.m.
Aug. 4-6: Santa Clarita Shakespeare Stages Free ‘Love’s Labours Lost’
Speed Skating Club Offers Free Lessons at The Cube
The Santa Clarita Speed Skating Club is offering free lessons in short-track speed skating on Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m. during the month of July. Escape the heat and try one of the fastest sports on ice, urges club officials. The club will provide the speed skates on a first come, first served basis.
Speed Skating Club Offers Free Lessons at The Cube
Today in SCV History (July 18)
1928 - L.A. City makes first payment on death & disability claim arising from St. Francis Dam disaster [report]
morgue
Message from City Manager | Saying ‘I Do’ in Santa Clarita
If you’re looking to tie the knot this season – look no further than City Hall Ceremonies.
Message from City Manager | Saying ‘I Do’ in Santa Clarita
Construction Underway to Improve Portion of Copper Hill
The city of Santa Clarita announced construction is officially underway as Copper Hill is undergoing improvements between Decoro Drive and the McBean Bridge deck.
Construction Underway to Improve Portion of Copper Hill
CSUN Names Anais Mathes New Water Polo Assistant Coach
California State University Northridge head women's water polo coach Matt Warshaw has announced the hiring of Anais Mathes as an assistant coach with the Matadors.
CSUN Names Anais Mathes New Water Polo Assistant Coach
July 20: Santa Clarita Safe, Clean Water Program Committee Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita's Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee Santa Clara River is having its regular meeting Thursday, July 20, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall.
July 20: Santa Clarita Safe, Clean Water Program Committee Meeting
CSUN Reactivates Feminist Studies, Social Action Institute
California State University, Northridge officials have renamed, reinvented and reimagined the university’s Institute of Feminist Studies and Social Action , providing the campus with a think tank to inspire participation in guiding social change.
CSUN Reactivates Feminist Studies, Social Action Institute
SCV Family Hosting Colombian Orphan Hoping to Find Forever Home
Kidsave, a global children’s charity that advocates for and supports the adoption of older children growing up in orphanages and foster care, including 12-year-old Matt who is currently living with a host family in Stevenson Ranch, is kickstarting their Summer Miracles Program, in which families in the United States open their hearts and homes to kids from Colombia for five weeks.
SCV Family Hosting Colombian Orphan Hoping to Find Forever Home
Bacterial Levels Remain High at Some L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Bacterial Levels Remain High at Some L.A. County Beaches
July 19: Hart District Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, July 19, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
July 19: Hart District Board Meeting
Six Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 17 - Sunday, July 23.
Six Productions Currently Filming in SCV
Today in SCV History (July 17)
1834 - Sinforosa, daughter of Narciso and Crisanta, born at Mission San Fernando; mom from Tejon, dad from Piru; believed to be last speaker of Tataviam language (died 1915) [record]
Piru
Today in SCV History (July 16)
1925 - Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he'd purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle) [story]
Harry Carey
Today in SCV History (July 15)
1891 - R.E. Nickel publishes area's first newspaper, The Acton Rooster [story]
Acton Rooster
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: