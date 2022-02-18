CalArtians Featured at 2022 Felix Art Fair

CalArtians are featured at several February art shows in Los Angeles including the 2022 Felix Art Fair, running from Friday, Feb. 18 to Sunday, Feb. 20 at the historic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. Founded by Dean Valentine, Al Morán and Mills Morán in 2019, the fourth iteration of the contemporary art fair presents a lineup of 60 international galleries, including those representing numerous CalArtians occupying two of the Roosevelt’s Tower floors and both poolside cabanas.

Among this year’s exhibitors at the Felix Art Fair is Thomas Solomon Art Advisory, which presents Information: Works from the 1970s, an exhibition featuring several legendary CalArtians including Laurie Anderson, 1996 honorary degree recipient and former visiting faculty. Also featured are several Chouinard graduates including John Baldessari (Chouinard 1959), Allen Ruppersberg (Chouinard 1967), Ed Ruscha (Chouinard 1956) and Alexis Smith, a former faculty member. Founded in 1921, the Chouinard Art Institute was a leading professional art school in Los Angeles until it was absorbed into CalArts.

Displaying the power of language and challenging notions of what constitutes art, the exhibition includes text-based assemblages, collages, paper and wall works and books, including Anderson’s 1979 collage New York Times/China Times.

This unique presentation revisits Kynaston McShine’s seminal group exhibition Information that took place at MOMA in 1970. The Felix exhibition expands the original exhibition by including additional works by conceptual artists that span the years 1970-1979. This exhibition is not a definitive overview, but a small tribute to the original 1970 MOMA exhibition and the artists’ importance in expanding the idea of art beyond traditional categories.

The participating artists’ works in Information will rotate daily throughout the fair. The show is on view in Room 1102.

In Room 108, P·P·O·W Gallery presents a work by Allison Schulnik, a Film/Video BFA 2000 graduate. Guests can view her oil painting on canvas Night Fox #2 created in 2021.

Schulnik is a painter, sculptor, and animator known for her colorful and textured pieces. In 2020, The New Yorker highlighted her solo show Hatch at P.P.O.W., lauding her “distinctive impasto technique which lends her subjects, babies, seashells, wild animals, pets, a curious depth.”

Her works are part of the public collections of several museums and galleries, including the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, Tang Museum New York, Wadsworth Atheneum, Hartford, Conn., Musée des Beaux Arts in Montreal, Canada and the Montreal Museum of Contemporary Art.

Felix Art Fair, Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028.

Tickets are $40 to $75. Buy tickets here.

See the full list of 2022 exhibitors at the official Felix Art Fair website.

