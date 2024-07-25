CalArtians Help Propel ‘Inside Out 2’ to Highest-Grossing Animated Film

“Inside Out 2,” the sequel to Pixar’s 2015 hit, is taking the worldwide box office by storm. Already breaking a series of records, Inside Out 2 debuted with nearly $300 million in domestic and international ticket sales during its first weekend (June 14). As of Wednesday, July 24, the film has secured its place as the highest-grossing animated film in history, earning $1.46 billion globally.

Many CalArtians helped bring the film to life, including: Executive Producer Pete Doctor (Film/Video BFA 90); Character Designers Crystal Kung (Film/Video BFA 22) and Albert Lozano (Film/Video BFA 94); Lead Storyboard Artist Louise Smyth (Film/Video BFA 10); and animators Jeff Pidgeon (Film/Video BFA 88), Bobby Podesta (Film/Video BFA 97), and Ambika Luthra (Film/Video BFA 19).

Inside Out 2 continues the story of Riley Andersen, now 14 years old and navigating the complexities of high school life. Her emotions—Joy, Sadness, Fear, Disgust, and Anger—are back and managing a new element of Riley’s mind known as her “Sense of Self.” This element houses memories and feelings that shape Riley’s beliefs, but is jeopardized by the arrival of four new emotions—Anxiety, Ennui, Embarrassment, and Envy—which represent the more complex emotions that come with adolescence.

Watch the trailer below [here].

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...