CalArtians in ‘Stage Raw’s’ Top 10 L.A. Theater Productions of 2024

Steven Leigh Morris, founding editor of “Stage Raw,” curated his list of the 10 best Los Angeles theater productions of 2024. Among them were three shows that featured the creative talents of California Institue of the Arts alumni and faculty: “Nora” (Antaeus Theatre Company), “Pascal and Julien” (24th Street Theatre) and “Tiny Little Town” (Theatre Movement Bazaar).

“Nora”

Antaeus Theatre Company’s “Nora,” a stage adaptation of the film by legendary filmmaker Ingmar Bergman (itself based on Henrik Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House”), delivered a powerful examination of gender, power and personal awakening. Directed by Cameron Watson, the production distilled Ibsen’s classic to its essential core. CalArts alum Brian Tichnell (Theater MFA 2011) played the role of Torvald Helmer, the domineering husband whose controlling nature forces Nora to confront the unsettling truths of her life.

“Pascal and Julien”

“Pascal and Julien,” written by Daniel Keene and directed by Debbie Devine, brought a moving and family-friendly story to life at 24th Street Theatre. The play follows a young boy searching for a new father figure. CalArts alum Paul Turbiak (Theater MFA 2008) delivered a compelling performance in the title role of Pascal, while Dan Weingarten (Theater MFA 2004) helmed the role of lighting designer.

“Tiny Little Town”

“Tiny Little Town” was a satirical musical adaptation of Nikolai Gogol’s “The Government Inspector.” Created by past CalArts faculty and guest artists Tina Kronis and Richard Alger, the production reimagined Gogol’s classic farce in a 1975 small-town American setting. CalArtians played key roles in bringing the show to life:

Ishika Muchhal (Theater BFA 2022), Paula Rebelo (Theater BFA 2013), and Nikhil Pai (Theater MFA 2012, School of Theater faculty) performed in the cast.

Ellen McCartney (School of Theater faculty) designed the production’s wildly imaginative costumes, from exaggerated period pieces to towering, absurdly oversized wigs.

Find the full listing at “Stage Raw.”

