header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 13
1882 - Henry Mayo Newhall dies at 56 of erysipelas he contracted in SCV, his immune system having been weakened by malaria 2 years earlier [story]
Henry M. Newhall
CalArtians Named Opera America 2025 Prize Winners, Grantees
| Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
Cal Arts The Beast 2025

Opera America, a nonprofit that supports opera in the United States, recently announced the 2025 recipients of two of its prestigious distinctions: the 2025 Robert L.B. Tobin Director-Designer Prize and the Discovery Grants from its Opera Grants for Women Composers program.

Among the awardees are California Institute of the Arts alumni, recognized for their contributions to contemporary opera and musical theater.

For the Tobin Prize, CalArtians were represented across two of the four winning teams. Awarded to “promising stage directors and designers” who reimagine operatic works for today’s audiences, the biennial prize is designed to connect recipients with producers and support their career advancement.

Héctor Alvarez (MFA 2023), Claire Chrzan (MFA 2023), Ashley Kae Snyder (MFA 2024), and Salmah Beydoun (MFA 2020) made up one winning team, and Tanya Orellana (MFA 2017) is among the members of another. Though both teams selected the same opera—La hija de Rappaccini by Daniel Catán and Juan Tovar—they approached the work with unique production concepts.

The all-CalArtian team of Alvarez, Chrzan, Synder, and Beydoun conjured up a “chilling parable for the 21st century,” in which Dr. Rappaccini is reimagined as a Frankenstein-like figure supervising a twisted bioengineered version of the garden of Eden. More about the production from Opera America:

In his quest to develop a race of superhumans, Rappaccini creates Beatriz, a genetically modified woman infused with the poison of venomous flowers. Her very touch brings death, rendering her a prisoner inside her father’s garden. Her tragic love story with the student Giovanni culminates in a visceral spectacle of societal self-destruction, as the production confronts the precarious balance between scientific progress and ethical responsibility in a world teetering on the brink.

As a scenic designer, Orellana worked alongside director Estefanía Fadul, costume designer Christopher Vergara, and lighting designer Carolina Ortiz Herrera to bring their vision of La hija to life, leaning into the opera’s “surrealist and Latiné gothic horror” to create an otherworldly experience. The work depicts the dissolution of boundaries—between the worlds of the “scientific and organic, dream and reality, old and new”—to underscore a narrative paradigm shift:

The garden will evoke a magical realism, full of seductive, otherworldly beauty, contrasting sharply with the external world. The design will reflect the tension between the sterile, scientific realm and the lush, seductive surrealism of the garden. Drawing subtly from Mexican mythology and the hermetic tradition, we reject moralistic dualism, framing the garden and its “poison” as symbols of alienation and the fractured self, rather than evil. As the opera unfolds, the visual and thematic barriers between these realms will crack, leaving audiences questioning reality and the nature of unity. This haunting yet ambiguous post-colonial vision of Catán/Tovar’s reinterpretation will challenge traditional narratives and frameworks, making it both visually captivating and philosophically thought-provoking.

Through their monetary prizes, the winning teams will present their works at the Opera Conference 2025, happening May 20-23 in Memphis, Tenn. Learn more about the four winning teams and their production concepts at Opera America.

Molly Pease (Music MFA 2017) is one of eight recipients of the Discovery Grant for her compositional work on HYSTERIA (Divya Maus, librettist). Totaling $100,000, the grants support the recipients’ development of new operatic works by women composers. Drawing from historical medical journals, early feminist fiction, and reality television, HYSTERIA interrogates gendered narratives of mental health through a score straddling rock and experimental sounds:

In 1909, the Neuroticist—a world-renowned psychoanalyst—welcomes an audience of young progressive minds to his Symposium on Hysteria. He presents four female patients: Cherie, an unwed mother eager for marriage to a noncommittal partner; Kate, a young wife suffering from hallucinations; Ameeta, a mother anxious to find a match for her adult son; and Mona, an architect striving to create a life-changing work while appeasing her commissioners. Each is trapped in a scene designed to push her past her breaking point into what the Neuroticist calls “hysteria,” a syndrome he aims to cure. However, his demonstrations are haunted by the Woman in the Wallpaper, a specter determined to stoke the women’s fury. The Neuroticist and the Woman in the Wallpaper battle in increasingly surrealist scenarios, leading to a final confrontation—a contest of the gods, and the birthplace of our fury.

Pease is a GRAMMY-winning Los Angeles-based vocal artist and composer who uses improvisation and extended vocal techniques to achieve an ethereal sound. A member and assistant director of the experimental vocal sextet HEX, Pease also regularly performs with LA Master Chorale, LA Choral Lab and Tonality.

Read more about the grantees at the official announcement.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

CalArtians Named Opera America 2025 Prize Winners, Grantees

CalArtians Named Opera America 2025 Prize Winners, Grantees
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
Opera America, a nonprofit that supports opera in the United States, recently announced the 2025 recipients of two of its prestigious distinctions: the 2025 Robert L.B. Tobin Director-Designer Prize and the Discovery Grants from its Opera Grants for Women Composers program.
FULL STORY...

March 12: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting

March 12: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Monday, Mar 10, 2025
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, March 12, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 3 p.m.
FULL STORY...

March 22: COC To Hold Discover Day

March 22: COC To Hold Discover Day
Monday, Mar 10, 2025
On Saturday, March 22, College of the Canyons will hold Discover Day, an event that will give new and potential students the opportunity to explore program offerings and opportunities.
FULL STORY...

COC Employee Named 2025 CISOA Rising Star

COC Employee Named 2025 CISOA Rising Star
Wednesday, Mar 5, 2025
When a cyber-attack hit a local elementary school district in 2024, Hsiawen Hull, executive director of infrastructure and information security at College of the Canyons, pitched in to help them recover and guide their decisions to improve their security posture. 
FULL STORY...

April 18: Spring 2025 Night Market to Celebrate Art and Community at CSUN

April 18: Spring 2025 Night Market to Celebrate Art and Community at CSUN
Wednesday, Mar 5, 2025
The University Student Union invites Matadors to attend Night Market on Friday, April 18, in the USU from 7 to 11 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
April 5: Free HHW, E-Waste Disposal at COC
Safely dispose of household hazardous waste and electronic waste for free 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday, April 5 at the College of the Canyons Valencia Campus, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
April 5: Free HHW, E-Waste Disposal at COC
Three from SCV Earn Music Center Spotlight Recognition
The Music Center has announced 113 of Southern California’s most talented high school students have advanced in The Music Center’s 37th Annual Spotlight program, which includes three students from the Santa Clarita Valley.
Three from SCV Earn Music Center Spotlight Recognition
TMU Track Opens Outdoor Season at Oxy
The track and field teams at The Master's University began their 2025 outdoor campaign at the Occidental Spring Break Classic on Saturday, March 8. Multiple qualifiers were added and a school record fell in the men's 4x100m relay.
TMU Track Opens Outdoor Season at Oxy
Schiavo Introduces Bill to Improve Evacuation in At-Risk Areas
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced the introduction of the Roads to Resilience Act, AB 1132, a piece of legislation designed to prioritize the needs of communities disproportionately impacted by climate disasters.
Schiavo Introduces Bill to Improve Evacuation in At-Risk Areas
Cougars Pick Up First Conference Win 10-5 Over Citrus
College of the Canyons baseball claimed its first conference win in a 10-5 affair over Citrus College at Mike Gillespie Field on Tuesday, March 10.
Cougars Pick Up First Conference Win 10-5 Over Citrus
CalArtians Named Opera America 2025 Prize Winners, Grantees
Opera America, a nonprofit that supports opera in the United States, recently announced the 2025 recipients of two of its prestigious distinctions: the 2025 Robert L.B. Tobin Director-Designer Prize and the Discovery Grants from its Opera Grants for Women Composers program.
CalArtians Named Opera America 2025 Prize Winners, Grantees
County Raises Awareness of Mental Health Crisis Support Teams
The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health has launched a new campaign to increase awareness of the Department’s Alternative Crisis Response Program and to foster trust in the program’s Field Intervention Teams which serve as the county’s first responders for mental health crisis support.
County Raises Awareness of Mental Health Crisis Support Teams
L.A. County Library Virtual Programs Offered
The Los Angeles County Library is hosting a series of virtual programs from March 13 through June 13, with the next occurring on Thursday, March 13 at 5 p.m.
L.A. County Library Virtual Programs Offered
Today in SCV History (March 13)
1882 - Henry Mayo Newhall dies at 56 of erysipelas he contracted in SCV, his immune system having been weakened by malaria 2 years earlier [story]
Henry M. Newhall
St. Clare’s Catholic Church Annual Lenten Fish Fry
The 47th Annual St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church Lenten Fish Fry opened for the season on Friday, March 7, and sold out within hours. It will continue every Friday through April 11.
St. Clare’s Catholic Church Annual Lenten Fish Fry
Thurmond Calls for Support of SB502 to Increase Educator Workforce Housing
California State Department of Education State Superintendent Tony Thurmond is sponsoring legislation, Senate Bill 502, to help local educational agencies across California address the housing affordability crisis by providing critical funding to support the development of housing for educators and school employees.
Thurmond Calls for Support of SB502 to Increase Educator Workforce Housing
Valladares’ ‘Home for Heroes Act’ Clears Girst Major Hurdle
The Senate Committee on Revenue and Taxation unanimously passed Sen. Suzette Valladares’ (R-Santa Clarita) Senate Bill 23 – the “Home for Heroes Act” – from committee on a 5-0, bipartisan vote of approval.
Valladares’ ‘Home for Heroes Act’ Clears Girst Major Hurdle
March 18: SCV Water Special, Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold a special board meeting on Tuesday, March 18 starting at 5 p.m. followed by the regular board meeting at 6 p.m.
March 18: SCV Water Special, Regular Board Meeting
Beachgoers Warned to Stay Out of Water During Storms
As another atmospheric river bears down on Los Angeles County, the Departments of Public Health and Beaches and Harbors are reminding potential beachgoers to avoid ocean water and wildfire debris.
Beachgoers Warned to Stay Out of Water During Storms
Spring Baseball, Softball Registration Open For County Parks
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to announce the Spring 2025 co-ed baseball and girls’ softball leagues.
Spring Baseball, Softball Registration Open For County Parks
Public Health Confirms Measles Case in Los Angeles County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has been notified of the first case of measles diagnosed in 2025 in a Los Angeles County resident that recently traveled through Los Angeles International Airport.
Public Health Confirms Measles Case in Los Angeles County
March 14: The Tavern Brawlers Present “A Couple of Blaguards” at The MAIN
The hilarious and heartfelt production, "A Couple of Blaguards", is coming to The MAIN from Friday, March 14, to Sunday, March 23, just in time for Saint Patrick’s Day.
March 14: The Tavern Brawlers Present “A Couple of Blaguards” at The MAIN
Today in SCV History (March 12)
1928 - St. Francis Dam collapses at 11:57:30 PM, killing an estimated 411 people from Saugus to the sea. America's deadliest civil engineering failure of the 20th Century [stories & photos]
St. Francis Dam
TMU Swim Takes Championships at Nationals
The Master's University's Katherine Dyer finished second in the 100-free and Dylan Crane grabbed seventh on the final night of the 2025 NAIA Swimming & Diving National Championships in Elkhart, Ind., March 5-8.
TMU Swim Takes Championships at Nationals
Ken Striplin | Uncovering Santa Clarita’s Hidden History in Our Parks
Our community is rich with history, blending the spirit of the Old West with the history of our great nation, especially in our parks. When Santa Clarita incorporated in 1987, we only had eight parks. Today, we are home to more than three dozen, and this year, we are excited to welcome not just two new parks.
Ken Striplin | Uncovering Santa Clarita’s Hidden History in Our Parks
March 13: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Meets on Arts Education Plan
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, March 13, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
March 13: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Meets on Arts Education Plan
Mustangs Volleyball Takes Three-Set Win over #10 BenU
The Master's University men's volleyball team picked up its second consecutive conference win on the road with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-19 win over Benedictine Mesa Saturday afternoon, March 8 in Mesa, Ariz.
Mustangs Volleyball Takes Three-Set Win over #10 BenU
Canyons Back in Top Spot with Fourth Conference Win
College of the Canyons men's golf returned to the winner's circle at the Western State Conference event at Rio Bravo Country Club on Monday, March 10, with the Cougars taking a four-stroke victory ahead of runner-up Ventura College.
Canyons Back in Top Spot with Fourth Conference Win
Flood Watch Issued by NWS for Santa Clarita Valley, Southern California
A flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Santa Clarita Valley from 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 12 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 13.
Flood Watch Issued by NWS for Santa Clarita Valley, Southern California
SCVNews.com