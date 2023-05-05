CalArtians Nominated for 2023 Tony Awards

The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing announced the nominees for the 76th Tony Awards, with a California Institute of the Arts alum and former faculty among the honorees.

Corey Hawkins (Theater 2007) is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for his portrayal of Lincoln in Suzan-Lori Parks’ “Topdog/Underdog.” A New York Times Critic’s Pick, the “superbly acted” Broadway revival stars Hawkins and fellow nominee Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as a contemporary Abraham Lincoln and John Wilkes Booth, but as adult brothers. The dark comedy by Parks, a 1996 Herb Alpert Award in Arts recipient and former School of Theater faculty, follows the siblings as they contemplate a return to their former card hustle to step away from their sole source of income (a whiteface Abraham Lincoln impersonator at the arcade). All the while, the brothers grapple with their fraught upbringing, poverty and racism. The recognition marks Hawkins’ second Tony Award nomination, the first for his 2017 performance as Paul Poitier in John Guare’s “Six Degrees of Separation.”

Hawkins is an actor, producer and singer known for his work in AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” and the films “In the Heights” (2021) and “Straight Outta Compton” (2015). His portrayal of Dr. Dre in the latter earned a Hollywood Film Award for Breakthrough Ensemble and a Black Film Critics Circle Award for Best Ensemble.

In the Best Lighting Design of a Musical category, former School of Theater faculty and Head of Lighting Lap Chi Chu has been nominated for his work on “Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot.”

The Los Angeles- and New York-based lighting designer is the 2018 recipient of the Obie Award for Sustained Excellence in Lighting Design, as well as a Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Angstrom Award for Career Achievement in Lighting Design, an Ovation award and more.

The 76th Tony Awards will be held on June 11 at the historic United Palace in New York City. The ceremony will be broadcast on CBS from 5-8 p.m. PT and stream live and on demand on Paramount +.

For the full list of Tony Award nominees click here.

