header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
59°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 5
1828 - Soledad Canyon settler John Lang born in Herkimer County, N.Y. [story]
Lang
CalArtians Nominated for 2023 Tony Awards
| Friday, May 5, 2023
cal arts tony awards

The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing announced the nominees for the 76th Tony Awards, with a California Institute of the Arts alum and former faculty among the honorees.

Corey Hawkins (Theater 2007) is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for his portrayal of Lincoln in Suzan-Lori Parks’ “Topdog/Underdog.” A New York Times Critic’s Pick, the “superbly acted” Broadway revival stars Hawkins and fellow nominee Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as a contemporary Abraham Lincoln and John Wilkes Booth, but as adult brothers. The dark comedy by Parks, a 1996 Herb Alpert Award in Arts recipient and former School of Theater faculty, follows the siblings as they contemplate a return to their former card hustle to step away from their sole source of income (a whiteface Abraham Lincoln impersonator at the arcade). All the while, the brothers grapple with their fraught upbringing, poverty and racism. The recognition marks Hawkins’ second Tony Award nomination, the first for his 2017 performance as Paul Poitier in John Guare’s “Six Degrees of Separation.”

Hawkins is an actor, producer and singer known for his work in AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” and the films “In the Heights” (2021) and “Straight Outta Compton” (2015). His portrayal of Dr. Dre in the latter earned a Hollywood Film Award for Breakthrough Ensemble and a Black Film Critics Circle Award for Best Ensemble.

In the Best Lighting Design of a Musical category, former School of Theater faculty and Head of Lighting Lap Chi Chu has been nominated for his work on “Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot.”

The Los Angeles- and New York-based lighting designer is the 2018 recipient of the Obie Award for Sustained Excellence in Lighting Design, as well as a Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Angstrom Award for Career Achievement in Lighting Design, an Ovation award and more.

The 76th Tony Awards will be held on June 11 at the historic United Palace in New York City. The ceremony will be broadcast on CBS from 5-8 p.m. PT and stream live and on demand on Paramount +.

For the full list of Tony Award nominees click here.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

CalArtians Nominated for 2023 Tony Awards

CalArtians Nominated for 2023 Tony Awards
Friday, May 5, 2023
The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing announced the nominees for the 76th Tony Awards, with a California Institute of the Arts alum and former faculty among the honorees.
FULL STORY...

COC Student Recognized by ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll

COC Student Recognized by ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll
Wednesday, May 3, 2023
College of the Canyons student Jesse McClure is one of 175 students to be recognized nationally as part of the 2023 ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll for his voter registration, education and turnout efforts ahead of last year’s historic midterm elections.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Marks 2023 Commencement With Series of Celebrations

CSUN Marks 2023 Commencement With Series of Celebrations
Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Thousands will be cheering later this month as more than 11,000 graduating students cross the stage in front of California State University, Northridge’s iconic University Library as CSUN celebrates its 2023 commencement.
FULL STORY...

COC Summer Sessions Registration Underway

COC Summer Sessions Registration Underway
Monday, May 1, 2023
College of the Canyons will offer four summer sessions running from June 5 through Aug. 19, giving students a variety of options in both class format and scheduling designed to help them achieve their educational goals, from launching a new career to transferring to a four-year university.
FULL STORY...

COC Holds Ribbon Cutting for Canyon Country SSLRC Building

COC Holds Ribbon Cutting for Canyon Country SSLRC Building
Friday, Apr 28, 2023
College of the Canyons held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Student Services and Learning Resources Center, a new four-story building at the center of the Canyon Country campus on Tuesday, April 25.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
‘Summer Activities, Fitness’ Call for Artists
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for an upcoming exhibit located at the Newhall Community Center. This art exhibition is seeking artwork depicting the theme of "Summer Activities & Fitness."
‘Summer Activities, Fitness’ Call for Artists
Honoring School Nutrition Workers on School Lunch Hero Day
California State Superintendent Tony Thurmond marked the 10-year anniversary of School Lunch Hero Day on Friday, May 5, which honors school nutrition professionals, with a visit to the Novato Unified School District.
Honoring School Nutrition Workers on School Lunch Hero Day
SCV Water Offers Rain Barrel Rebate
Good news for rain barrel users. Are you a Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency account holder and did you purchase a rain barrel from the city of Santa Clarita's Rain Barrel Purchase Program, or a third party, in the past six months?
SCV Water Offers Rain Barrel Rebate
CalArtians Nominated for 2023 Tony Awards
The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing announced the nominees for the 76th Tony Awards, with a California Institute of the Arts alum and former faculty among the honorees.
CalArtians Nominated for 2023 Tony Awards
May 9: City Council Meets to Discuss No-Kill Animal Shelter
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, May 9 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall. City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
May 9: City Council Meets to Discuss No-Kill Animal Shelter
City Paves the Way for Annual Bike to Work Challenge
The city of Santa Clarita invites local businesses and their employees to participate in the annual Bike to Work Challenge, a week-long opportunity beginning Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19. Participants are encouraged to register for this event by visiting GreenSantaClarita.com to be entered into a raffle for free prizes.
City Paves the Way for Annual Bike to Work Challenge
May 6: Friends of Castaic Lake Hosts Fishing for Kids Event
The annual Fishing & Fun for Kids event hosted by the Friends of Castaic Lake and the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will be held on Saturday, May 6 at Castaic Lake from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
May 6: Friends of Castaic Lake Hosts Fishing for Kids Event
Schiavo Announces Grants to Libraries
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) announced Thursday, May 4 that more than $430,000 in grants were awarded to five libraries across Assembly District 40.
Schiavo Announces Grants to Libraries
SCV Boys & Girls Club Receives $100K Pledge From Premier America
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has announced it has received a generous pledge of $100,000 from the Premier America Foundation, a mission-aligned non-profit organization founded by Premier America Credit Union.
SCV Boys & Girls Club Receives $100K Pledge From Premier America
May 26: Spa Day for Military Spouses
Hello Auto Group Valencia and the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will partner to honor military spouses on Friday, May 26.
May 26: Spa Day for Military Spouses
Today in SCV History (May 5)
1828 - Soledad Canyon settler John Lang born in Herkimer County, N.Y. [story]
Lang
Mustangs Welcome Swimmer Dylan Crane
The Masters University is delighted to welcome Dylan Crane to its swim team roster.
Mustangs Welcome Swimmer Dylan Crane
Bike to Work Challenge Returns to Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s annual Bike to Work Challenge takes place Monday, May 15 through Friday, May 19, with pit stops available on May 18 only.
Bike to Work Challenge Returns to Santa Clarita
Cougars Take On Orange Coast College in Postseason Play
For the second time in as many seasons, College of the Canyons will play in the postseason with a three-game series at Orange Coast College on the docket.
Cougars Take On Orange Coast College in Postseason Play
Lady Cougars Softball to Open Postseason at Fullerton
College of the Canyons softball will be playing in the postseason for a 10th consecutive season after earning the No. 12 seed in the 2023 California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Playoffs.
Lady Cougars Softball to Open Postseason at Fullerton
SCV-Based DrinkPAK Continues to Grow
When they started out, DrinkPAK was just a small start up in search of a new location in Southern California.
SCV-Based DrinkPAK Continues to Grow
Rams Sign Former COC, Saugus Kicker Tanner Brown
Former College of the Canyons and Saugus High School standout kicker Tanner Brown has signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Rams becoming the second former Cougar in as many days to ink an NFL contract. 
Rams Sign Former COC, Saugus Kicker Tanner Brown
Supes Approve Barger Motion that Focuses on L.A. County Clinical Staff
This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that directs the County’s health, mental health, and public health departments to report on the impact the County’s current employee benefits and other incentives have on hiring and retaining clinical staff in 30 days.
Supes Approve Barger Motion that Focuses on L.A. County Clinical Staff
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: 63 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 63 new cases and no new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: 63 New SCV Cases
Spring Into Getting Your REAL ID
More than 15.6 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 171,769 from the previous month – according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.
Spring Into Getting Your REAL ID
Ocean Water Advisory Extended for All L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers due to the recent rainfall.
Ocean Water Advisory Extended for All L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (May 4)
1903 - President Teddy Roosevelt visits Gov. Henry Gage at Acton Hotel [story]
Acton Hotel
County’s Homelessness Emergency Response Bolstered by $114 Million Investment
L.A. Care Health Plan and Health Net are investing $114 million over multiple years to help address the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles County.
County’s Homelessness Emergency Response Bolstered by $114 Million Investment
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: