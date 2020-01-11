CalArtians Remember John Baldessari, Founding Faculty Member

“Trailblazer,” “a gentle giant,” “witty,” “a fountain of creativity” — just some of the adjectives from around the web describing the late artist and CalArts founding faculty member John Baldessari, who died on January 2 at the age of 88.

Baldessari’s legacy and influence reaches far and wide. He was a radical and influential teacher, who, according to The New York Times, liked to tell students, “Don’t look at things — look in between things.”

And in the obituary in the Los Angeles Times, Lisa Wainwright, a professor at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, said, “He had the idea that art school is about free play, that it’s about unfettered experimentation that issues creative propositions…Everything was possible and anything goes.”

Many of his admirers, peers and students — including CalArtians Tony Oursler (Art BFA 79) and Michael Jang (Art BFA 73) — have also taken to social media to express their sorrow and respect for Baldessari.

Below are some of their posts:

— By Elizabeth Liang