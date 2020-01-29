[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1945 - Local residents vote 1,184 to 7 (correct, seven) to create SCV high school district [story]

CalArtians Win at 47th Annie Awards
| Wednesday, Jan 29, 2020
calarts annie awards

CalArtians took home a number of awards at the 47th Annual Annie Awards, presented by the International Animated Film Society at UCLA’s Royce Hall in Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 25.

They included the marquee Best Animated Feature for the Netflix production “Klaus,” directed by Sergio Pablos (Film/Video 92).

“Klaus” received the most Annie Awards of the night, winning in all seven categories in which it was nominated. Pablos won the Best Feature Direction and Best Feature Storyboarding awards, with the “Klaus” team also winning for Best Feature Character Animation (Sergio Martins), Best Feature Character Design (Torsten Schrank), Best Feature Production Design (Szymon Biernaki and Marcin Jakubowski) and Best Feature Editorial (Pablo Garcia Revert).

Two more CalArtians were among the nominees for the Best Animated Feature category: Chris Buck (Film/Video 78), who co-directed “Frozen 2” with Jenifer Lee, and Andrew Stanton (Film/Video BFA 87) for “Toy Story 4.”

Several CalArtian animators were honored during the live awards ceremony. Henry Selick (Film/Video MFA 77) and John Musker (Film/Video 77) were presented with the Winsor McCay Awards, one of the animation industry’s highest honors. Musker’s longtime directing partner Ron Clements also received the award.

CalArts alum Jeanette Bonds (Film/Video BFA 11, MFA 13) received the June Foray Award, given for significant and benevolent or charitable impact on the art and industry of animation.

Here is a list of the CalArtian Annie Awards winners:

Best Animated Feature
“Klaus,” Sergio Pablos (Film/Video 92)

Best Direction: Feature
“Klaus,” Sergio Pablos (Film/Video 92)

Best Storyboarding: Feature
“Klaus,” Sergio Pablos (Film/Video 92)

Best Direction: TV/Media
“Disney Mickey Mouse,” Alonso Ramirez Ramos (Film/Video BFA 10)

Best VR
“Bonfire,” created by Baobab Studios, founded and run by CalArts alum Eric Darnell (Film/Video MFA 90).

Winsor McCay Awards
Henry Selick (Film/Video MFA 77)
John Musker (Film/Video 77)

June Foray Award
Jeanette Bonds (Film/Video BFA 11, MFA 13)

View the complete list of winners here. The entire broadcast fof the 47th Annie Awards can be streamed on their website.

— By Elizabeth Liang
