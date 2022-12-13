header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
50°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 13
1900 - Automobile Club of Southern California founded; first car in SCV appeared 1902 [story]
Auto Club Topper
CalArtians Win at Inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards
| Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
CalArts emmys

This past weekend the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences honored the best in family-friendly television at the inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards. CalArtians picked up several awards at the two-part ceremony, held on Saturday, Dec. 10 (Creative Arts) and Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.

“Maya and the Three” (Netflix), created by California Institute of the Arts alum Jorge R. Gutierrez (Film/Video MFA 2000), won four Emmy Awards: Outstanding Writing for an Animated Program, Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for an Animated Program, Outstanding Promotional Announcement and an individual achievement award for visual development artist Alex Konstad.

Among his many roles, Gutierrez served as one of the executive producers, writers, and director of the program while also performing as the character King Teca.

Fellow CalArtian Jeff Ranjo (Film/Video BFA 1994) served as a co-executive producer, head of story/storyboard artist, and also lent his voice to the character of Zapote.

“In the end ‘Maya and the Three’ won four Emmys so all in all I think our Warrior Princess fought very valiantly,” said Gutierrez. “Glory to the very international cast and astounding global crew who made all this happen and during COVID!”

The Peabody Award-winning “City of Ghosts” (Netflix), created by Elizabeth Ito (Film/Video BFA 2004), won for Outstanding Animated Series. Fellow CalArts alum Dayla Kennedy (Film/Video BFA 1997) worked as the series’ line producer. “City of Ghosts” earned statuettes for Outstanding Directing for an Animated Program, with Ito and Pendleton Ward (Film/Video BFA 2005) among the show’s directors.

Another Netflix project “We the People,” from Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, won for Outstanding Short-Form Program. Peter Ramsey and Tim Rauch (Film/Video faculty) led the directing team, which also included Gutierrez, Daron Nefcy (Film/Video BFA 2009), Victoria Vincent (Film/Video BFA 2019) and Mable Ye (Film/Video BFA 2018).

“Thrill of a life to lead the amazing team of directors, producers, artists and animators we had on this thing,” said Rauch.

NATAS announced a few Emmys ahead of the weekend ceremonies, including the Children’s Emmys Award for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Children’s Animation for Character Design, which was awarded to Craig McCracken (Film/Video 1992) for “Kid Cosmic” (Netflix).

The New York-based NATAS and the LA-based Television Academy expanded the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards into a standalone franchise this year, allowing their award competitions to reflect consumers’ evolving viewing habits, including the growth of family fare, and reduce category overlap.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

CalArtians Win at Inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards

CalArtians Win at Inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
This past weekend the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences honored the best in family-friendly television at the inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards. CalArtians picked up several awards at the two-part ceremony, held on Saturday, Dec. 10 (Creative Arts) and Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 14: COC Board of Trustees Annual Organizational, Business Meeting

Dec. 14: COC Board of Trustees Annual Organizational, Business Meeting
Monday, Dec 12, 2022
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold its organizational and business meeting Wednesday, Dec. 14, with closed session from 3:45 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., a special Recognition & Celebration Reception from 4:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
FULL STORY...

CalArts Artistic Director Named to Wuzhen Theatre Festival Committee

CalArts Artistic Director Named to Wuzhen Theatre Festival Committee
Thursday, Dec 8, 2022
Travis Preston, California Institute of the Arts School of Theater dean and CalArts Center for New Performance executive artistic director, has been named to the Artistic Committee of the Wuzhen Theatre Festival.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Announces ‘Survival Guide’ Ahead of Finals Week

CSUN Announces ‘Survival Guide’ Ahead of Finals Week
Thursday, Dec 8, 2022
It’s that time of year again.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 7: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting

Dec. 7: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Monday, Dec 5, 2022
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in the University Center, UCEN Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dec. 14: SCV Water Agency Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting will be held 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec 14 at Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Engineering Services Section (ESS) Boardroom, 26521 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Dec. 14: SCV Water Agency Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
Castaic School Board Elects 2023 Officers
Castaic Union School Board of trustees held their Annual Organizational Meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 12. At the board meeting the board members elected officers and representatives of the board for the 2023 year.
Castaic School Board Elects 2023 Officers
Final Rankings: COC Women’s Volleyball Finishes Season No. 6 in State
After an undefeated run through its conference schedule and a second straight trip the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship Tournament, College of the Canyons finished the 2022 season as the No. 6 ranked team in the state according to the final California Community College Women's Volleyball Coaches Association state ranking released Dec. 5.
Final Rankings: COC Women’s Volleyball Finishes Season No. 6 in State
CalArtians Win at Inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards
This past weekend the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences honored the best in family-friendly television at the inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards. CalArtians picked up several awards at the two-part ceremony, held on Saturday, Dec. 10 (Creative Arts) and Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.
CalArtians Win at Inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards
Bill Miranda | Give the Gift of Shopping Local for the Holidays
Did you know that the city of Santa Clarita is home to more than 8,000 businesses? From antique stores to service providers to big-box retailers, residents are never far away from finding just what they need here in the city.
Bill Miranda | Give the Gift of Shopping Local for the Holidays
L.A. County Activates, Extends Winter Shelter Program
Extreme cold weather has activated the Augmented Winter Shelter Program for the homeless in areas of Los Angeles County.
L.A. County Activates, Extends Winter Shelter Program
Today in SCV History (Dec. 13)
1900 - Automobile Club of Southern California founded; first car in SCV appeared 1902 [story]
Auto Club Topper
Hope International Hands Lady Mustangs Second Loss of Season
Lexi Hernandez scored 11 points in the final 3:03 of the game, but it wasn't enough as The Master's University lost 85-77 to Hope International in Fullerton Saturday night.
Hope International Hands Lady Mustangs Second Loss of Season
Sweazie Leads Mustangs to GSAC Victory with Career-High 24 Points
Christian Sweazie hit seven 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 24 points to lead The Master's University men's basketball team to an 89-78 GSAC win over Hope International in Fullerton Saturday.
Sweazie Leads Mustangs to GSAC Victory with Career-High 24 Points
The Old Town Junction Named Wilk’s Small Business of the Month
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recognizes The Old Town Junction, operated by well-known Santa Clarita Valley top chef Daniel Otto, as December’s Small Business of the Month for the 21st Senate District.
The Old Town Junction Named Wilk’s Small Business of the Month
SCV Chamber Adds New Business Partners
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce recently added new members.
SCV Chamber Adds New Business Partners
Valencia-Based H2scan Receives Approval of Hydrogen Sensor
Valencia-based H2scan, a world leader in providing hydrogen sensors for electric utilities and industrial markets, is the first and only company to receive FM Approval for a hydrogen sensor with its GRIDSCAN 5000 product.
Valencia-Based H2scan Receives Approval of Hydrogen Sensor
Dec. 13: SUSD Organizational/Regular Meeting
The organizational/regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13, beginning with open session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by closed session at 9 p.m.
Dec. 13: SUSD Organizational/Regular Meeting
Hart District Scheduled to Discuss Naming Valencia High’s Softball Facility
The William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will hold a regular/organizational meeting Wednesday, Dec. 14, beginning at 7 p.m., followed immediately by a regular meeting of the Hart District's Joint School Financing Authority.
Hart District Scheduled to Discuss Naming Valencia High’s Softball Facility
Dec. 14: COC Board of Trustees Annual Organizational, Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold its organizational and business meeting Wednesday, Dec. 14, with closed session from 3:45 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., a special Recognition & Celebration Reception from 4:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
Dec. 14: COC Board of Trustees Annual Organizational, Business Meeting
Dec. 13: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13, beginning with a special meeting/closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.
Dec. 13: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
Dec. 16: Holiday in the Park at Castaic Sports Complex, Richard Rioux Park
There is lots of fun in store at your local park this holiday season! See all the festivities in your neighborhood.
Dec. 16: Holiday in the Park at Castaic Sports Complex, Richard Rioux Park
Camp Scott Entryway Project Begins After Court Denies City’s Injunction
Work is underway on the County of Los Angeles’ planned lighting and guardrail project at Camp Scott in Bouquet Canyon.
Camp Scott Entryway Project Begins After Court Denies City’s Injunction
Barger, LACoFD Treat Foster Youth to Six Flags Holiday Party
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, along with the Department of Children and Family Services, the Los Angeles County Fire Department, and other partners celebrated the season of giving Saturday by treating more than 600 children in foster care and their families to a spectacular holiday party at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
Barger, LACoFD Treat Foster Youth to Six Flags Holiday Party
Ocean Water Quality Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches to be careful of swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to possible contamination caused by storm drain discharge.
Ocean Water Quality Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
Monday COVID Roundup: 301 New SCV Cases; One New Death Brings Total to 519
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday one additional death and 301 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 39 additional deaths and 7,845 new cases countywide.
Monday COVID Roundup: 301 New SCV Cases; One New Death Brings Total to 519
Today in SCV History (Dec. 12)
1891 - Actor Buck Jones, a Placerita and Vasquez "regular," born in Indiana [story]
Buck Jones
Today in SCV History (Dec. 11)
1922 - Piru bank robbed, banker and daughter kidnapped [story]
Jenks Harris
Today in SCV History (Dec. 10)
1941 - Three days after Pearl Harbor attack, 165th and 185th Infantry Regiments assigned to Saugus; Edison power substation guarded 24/7 [timeline]
Edison substation timeline
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: