header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
58°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 14
2014 - "Become Ocean" by John Luther Adams (CalArts BFA 1973) named winner of 2014 Pulitzer Prize in Music [story]
John Luther Adams
CalArtians’ Works on Display at Newhall Crossings
| Wednesday, Apr 14, 2021
newhall crossings
The new Laemmle Theatres 6 location at Newhall Crossings in Downtown Newhall, where works by CalArtians will be on display through May. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.

 

California Institute of the Arts, or CalArts, is leasing space at Newhall Crossings in Downtown Newhall to put its students’ artwork on display, officials with the Valencia arts college announced recently.

The agreement calls for the works to be on display until the end of May, and covers a retail space with three floors, according to Marylou Ferry, CalArts executive director of communications.

“Now our neighbors and friends have the opportunity to see and explore this work with a unique partnership between the city and CalArts and Newhall Crossings,” said Ravi Rajan, president of CalArts.

CalArts officials first explored the idea as a way to expand opportunities for their students in order for them to share their artwork with the community, especially during a time when it was difficult to create such exhibits.

“We wanted to have a place for the students to do something like this, especially during the pandemic,” Ferry said.

The Newhall Crossings venue will include walk-by exhibitions and outdoor projections in the popular district and feature projects from the schools of film/video, art, and dance, according to the release.

The two main goals of the agreement were for artists of CalArts, who are known colloquially as “CalArtians,” to be able to have a place to display their work and for the community to be able to see their work in a public area, according to Ferry.

The deal was announced March 30, and according to CalArts officials, part of the potential for the Old Town Newhall Arts and Entertainment District in the city’s Arts Master Plan — a long-term roadmap for arts, entertainment and cultural development throughout the community.

When reached for comment last week, city officials noted support for the effort to display local artists, but clarified the agreement was between CalArts and Newhall Crossings, which was not city property.

“We have been inspired by CalArts students who push through the restrictions the pandemic has put upon them and continue to make art,“ Rajan said in a statement released with lease’s announcement. “They enter into the unknown and unexpected with their artistic practice and have created possibilities when others couldn’t easily see them.”

Newhall Crossings is located 24480 Main St., near the Lyons Avenue intersection in Newhall.

— By Danielle Gallegos
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

CalArtians’ Works on Display at Newhall Crossings

CalArtians’ Works on Display at Newhall Crossings
Wednesday, Apr 14, 2021
California Institute of the Arts, or CalArts, is leasing space at Newhall Crossings in Downtown Newhall to put its students’ artwork on display, officials with the Valencia arts college announced recently.
FULL STORY...

April 23: COC Canyon Country Virtual Star Party

April 23: COC Canyon Country Virtual Star Party
Tuesday, Apr 13, 2021
If you watched NASA’s exciting Mars Perseverance rover landing on Feb. 18, you definitely won’t want to miss the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus spring 2021 virtual Star Party on Friday, April 23.
FULL STORY...

Chad Peters Named CCCATA 2021 Athletic Trainer of the Year

Chad Peters Named CCCATA 2021 Athletic Trainer of the Year
Friday, Apr 9, 2021
The California Community College Athletic Trainers Association has named longtime athletic trainer, and current College of the Canyons associate athletic director, Chad Peters its 2021 Athletic Trainer of the Year.
FULL STORY...

COC Virtual Industry Insight Series Welcomes Oscar-Nominated Screenwriter José Rivera

COC Virtual Industry Insight Series Welcomes Oscar-Nominated Screenwriter José Rivera
Thursday, Apr 8, 2021
College of the Canyons will welcome José Rivera, award-winning playwright and the first Puerto Rican screenwriter to be nominated for an Oscar, to the School of Visual & Performing Arts’ Virtual Industry Insight Series on Monday, April 12.
FULL STORY...

COC: More Than 200 Short-Term Classes Still Open in Spring Schedule

COC: More Than 200 Short-Term Classes Still Open in Spring Schedule
Monday, Apr 5, 2021
More than 200 short-term classes are still open to students looking to enroll in the College of the Canyons spring 2021 semester.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
California Lifts COVID Capacity Limits on Places of Worship
California public health officials this week lifted capacity limits on in-person services at places of worship from the state's reopening scheme, following a handful of Supreme Court decisions in favor of congregants challenging the state’s COVID-19 capacity limits.
California Lifts COVID Capacity Limits on Places of Worship
Santa Clarita City Council OK’s Funding for Bridge to Home Shelter Relocation
The Santa Clarita City Council on Tuesday night approved one-time funding of $100,000 for the relocation of Bridge to Home shelter services for people experiencing homelessness, and an additional loan not to exceed $110,000.
Santa Clarita City Council OK’s Funding for Bridge to Home Shelter Relocation
CalArtians’ Works on Display at Newhall Crossings
California Institute of the Arts, or CalArts, is leasing space at Newhall Crossings in Downtown Newhall to put its students’ artwork on display, officials with the Valencia arts college announced recently.
CalArtians’ Works on Display at Newhall Crossings
Santa Clarita City Council Approves Henry Mayo Expansion Plan
The Santa Clarita City Council unanimously approved Tuesday a Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital expansion plan, following a public hearing with protest from members of a local carpenters union and calls by community members to include a mental health care unit for children.
Santa Clarita City Council Approves Henry Mayo Expansion Plan
Wilk’s Bill to Extend ‘iFoster’ Cell Phone Program for Foster Youth Moves Forward
California Senate Bill 546, a measure to extend the state's "iFoster" cell phones and data program for foster youth, has passed out of the Senate Energy, Utilities, and Communications Committee with unanimous support, according to Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita).
Wilk’s Bill to Extend ‘iFoster’ Cell Phone Program for Foster Youth Moves Forward
Today in SCV History (April 14)
2014 - "Become Ocean" by John Luther Adams (CalArts BFA 1973) named winner of 2014 Pulitzer Prize in Music [story]
John Luther Adams
Cougar Athletics Return to Campus
College of the Canyons athletic programs returned to campus this week to begin outdoor team strength and conditioning activities, guided by a stringent return-to-campus procedural plan designed to ensure the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and support staff.
Cougar Athletics Return to Campus
CIF Announces Plans to Move Forward with Post-Season Play
The organizers of high school athletics in Southern California announced Monday their plans to move forward with section championships for a number of outdoor sports.
CIF Announces Plans to Move Forward with Post-Season Play
April 23: COC Canyon Country Virtual Star Party
If you watched NASA’s exciting Mars Perseverance rover landing on Feb. 18, you definitely won’t want to miss the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus spring 2021 virtual Star Party on Friday, April 23.
April 23: COC Canyon Country Virtual Star Party
April 17: Free Household Hazardous, E-Waste Roundup at COC
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the FREE Household Hazardous/E-Waste Roundup on Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
April 17: Free Household Hazardous, E-Waste Roundup at COC
Santa Clarita Veterans Collaborative Brings Back Food Pantry, PSO Services
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative announced that it has reintroduced Food Pantry and Post Service Officer services at the Veteran Center.
Santa Clarita Veterans Collaborative Brings Back Food Pantry, PSO Services
SCV Chamber’s Shop Local Campaign Underway
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce continues with its Shop Local Campaign. It's a new month and that means it's time shop local, Santa Clarita.
SCV Chamber’s Shop Local Campaign Underway
L.A. County Follows FDA, CDC Recommendation Pausing Use of J&J Vaccine
Out of an abundance of caution, Los Angeles County is following the recommendation of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to pause the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after reports that six women between the ages of 18 and 48 developed unusual types of blood clots 6 to 13 days after receiving the vaccine.
L.A. County Follows FDA, CDC Recommendation Pausing Use of J&J Vaccine
Santa Clarita Celebrates The Cube Grand Opening
After a roller coaster of a year, the Santa Clarita Valley’s skating community once again took to the ice to celebrate the grand opening of The Cube, the city of Santa Clarita’s newly rebranded ice rink.
Santa Clarita Celebrates The Cube Grand Opening
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Remains in Orange Tier; 27,487 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 23 new deaths and 448 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,487 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Remains in Orange Tier; 27,487 Total SCV Cases
Today in SCV History (April 13)
1935 - Gladys Carter convicted of manslaughter in fatal shooting of Frances Walker, of the Placerita Walkers [story]
Gladys Carter
April 15: L.A. County to Modify Health Officer Order to Align with State
Los Angeles County Public Health officials will modify the Health Officer Order on Thursday, April 15, to align with changes to the state Blueprint for a Safer Economy regarding indoor live events and performances, private events such as conferences, receptions and meetings, and private informal gatherings.
April 15: L.A. County to Modify Health Officer Order to Align with State
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Death Rate Higher for Men Than Women; SCV Cases Total 27,482
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 3 new deaths and 411 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as cases in the Santa Clarita Valley now total 27,482 since the pandemic began.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Death Rate Higher for Men Than Women; SCV Cases Total 27,482
Academy Reveals All-Star Cast of Presenters for 93rd Oscars Telecast
Show producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher, and Steven Soderbergh on Monday announced the all-star cast of presenters at the 93rd Oscars, which will air live on ABC on Sunday, April 25, at 5 p.m. PDT.
Academy Reveals All-Star Cast of Presenters for 93rd Oscars Telecast
Now Filming in SCV: ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘Good Trouble,” 8 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 10 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, April 12-18, 2021
Now Filming in SCV: ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘Good Trouble,” 8 More Productions
L.A. County to Open Vaccination Sites at COC, in Palmdale; Magic Mountain Site to Close
College of the Canyons and Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center will begin operating as Los Angeles County-operated COVID-19 vaccination sites in the northern part of the county starting Monday, April 19.
L.A. County to Open Vaccination Sites at COC, in Palmdale; Magic Mountain Site to Close
FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program Open to L.A. County Residents
As of Monday, Los Angeles County residents may apply for financial help to cover funeral expenses through FEMA’s COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program.
FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program Open to L.A. County Residents
U.S. Supreme Court Blocks California Restriction on In-Home Religious Gatherings
In a 5-4 ruling late Friday night, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that California can’t restrict home-based religious gatherings such as prayer meetings and Bible groups.
U.S. Supreme Court Blocks California Restriction on In-Home Religious Gatherings
Report: No Compelling Case for Santa Clarita City Public Health Department
A consulting firm hired by the city to evaluate the feasibility of establishing a city public health department in Santa Clarita did “not find a compelling case to change the basic structure of public health regulation” in Santa Clarita, according to a 17-page report published Friday as part of the Santa Clarita City Council’s Tuesday meeting agenda.
Report: No Compelling Case for Santa Clarita City Public Health Department
%d bloggers like this: