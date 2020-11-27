header image

1941 - Funeral for "our" Remi Nadeau, whose Canyon Country deer park became North Oaks [story]
Remi Nadeau
CalArts Alum Julian Gross Earns Grammy Nomination
Friday, Nov 27, 2020
julian gross grammy nomination

Musician-artist and CalArts graduate Julian Gross (Art ’00) has earned a Grammy nomination in the Best Recording Package category for his art direction on “Healer,” Grouplove’s latest release.

Gross shares the nomination with the band’s Hanna Hooper.

The Best Recording Package category honors the visual look of an album.

Other nominees in the category include:

* “Everyday Life,” Pilar Zeta, art director (Coldplay)

* “Funeral,” Kyle Goen, art director (Lil Wayne)

* “On Circles,” Jordan Butcher, art director (Caspian)

* “Vols. 11 & 12,” Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors (Desert Sessions)

Gross is no stranger to the music world as he and fellow CalArtian Angus Andrew (Art ’00), along with Aaron Hemphill, formed the band Liars in the early aughts.

The National Association of Recording Arts & Sciences, or NARAS, announced the 63rd Grammy nominees on November 24. The winners will be announced on January 31.

julian gross
City Releases Holiday Virtual Events Line-Up

City Releases Holiday Virtual Events Line-Up
Thursday, Nov 26, 2020
Travel through the seven levels of the Candy Cane Forest, past the sea of twirly-swirly gum drops and into a month of non-stop fun and entertainment with the city of Santa Clarita’s virtual events in December.
FULL STORY...

ESCAPE, Canyon Theatre Guild Among L.A. County Arts Nonprofits Awarded CARES Act Funding

ESCAPE, Canyon Theatre Guild Among L.A. County Arts Nonprofits Awarded CARES Act Funding
Tuesday, Nov 24, 2020
In a pandemic information ecosystem where uplifting news can be scarce, the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture announced Monday $12 million in CARES Act funds have been awarded to 337 arts nonprofits - including a handful of organizations in the Santa Clarita Valley - suffering from COVID-19 business interruption and closures through its L.A. County COVID-19 Arts Relief Fund.
FULL STORY...

Zonta Club Lauds LUNAFEST’s Drive-In Format

Zonta Club Lauds LUNAFEST’s Drive-In Format
Tuesday, Nov 24, 2020
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley produced its 2020 LUNAFEST film festival as a drive-in movie night on Sept. 26 at Castaic Lake.
FULL STORY...

11 Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita Valley

11 Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita Valley
Tuesday, Nov 24, 2020
The Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of television productions currently taking place around the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 23 - Sunday, Nov. 29.
FULL STORY...
