CalArts Alum Julian Gross Earns Grammy Nomination

Musician-artist and CalArts graduate Julian Gross (Art ’00) has earned a Grammy nomination in the Best Recording Package category for his art direction on “Healer,” Grouplove’s latest release.

Gross shares the nomination with the band’s Hanna Hooper.

The Best Recording Package category honors the visual look of an album.

Other nominees in the category include:

* “Everyday Life,” Pilar Zeta, art director (Coldplay)

* “Funeral,” Kyle Goen, art director (Lil Wayne)

* “On Circles,” Jordan Butcher, art director (Caspian)

* “Vols. 11 & 12,” Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors (Desert Sessions)

Gross is no stranger to the music world as he and fellow CalArtian Angus Andrew (Art ’00), along with Aaron Hemphill, formed the band Liars in the early aughts.

The National Association of Recording Arts & Sciences, or NARAS, announced the 63rd Grammy nominees on November 24. The winners will be announced on January 31.