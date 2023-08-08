CalArts Alum to Conduct L.A. Philharmonic at Hollywood Bowl

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, Ryan Bancroft (Music BFA 11, MFA 13) conducts the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl, with Hélène Grimaud on the piano. The show titled Elgar and Mozartfeatures Caroline Shaw’s Entr’acte, Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor, K. 466, and Elgar’s Enigma Variations.
A Los Angeles native, Bancroft returns to his hometown after receiving much international acclaim. After studying trumpet, harp, flute, cello, and Ghanaian music and dance at CalArts, he went to the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland for his MMus in orchestral conducting. Bancroft furthered his conducting studies at the Nationale Master Orkestdirectie in the Netherlands.
In 2018, he won first prize and audience prize at Copenhagen’s Malko Competition for Young Conductors. Since 2021, Bancroft has played trumpet with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra and has been the principal conductor of the BBC National Orchestra of Wales. After being invited to Finland to be the Artist in Association with the Tapiola Sinfonietta, he was named chief conductor designate of the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra. He made his debut there conducting the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize Concert.
As a conductor, Bancroft has worked with several orchestras in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, Netherlands, France, and Italy. In North America, he has worked with orchestras in Toronto, Maryland, Texas, and Minnesota. Most recently, Bancroft made his debut at the Suntory Hall in Tokyo, Japan, the Royal Festival Hall in the UK, and the Concertgebouw in the Netherlands.
In a feature for The Pool, CalArts’ alumni magazine, Bancroft spoke to how influential CalArts has been for him as an artist. It was the only school he applied to because of its reputation and faculty like Edward Carroll, a factor that made him pursue his master’s degree there as well.
At the time he noted: “CalArts became the single most pivotal institution I have ever been a part of as it shaped me as a human.”
A new scholarship fund at California State University, Northridge honors the contributions of Peter J. Taylor, a transformational leader in education whose service to the CSUN system and ECMC Foundation brought visionary focus on systemic change to provide higher education opportunities for underserved students.
Everybody’s favorite anthropomorphic crime-fighting reptiles rise from the New York City sewers to the silver screen in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, the animated feature directed by Jeff Rowe (Film/Video 11) and co-directed by fellow CalArtian Kyler Spears (Film/Video 13).
As the new school year approaches, parents and caregivers in Santa Clarita Valley are actively searching for a safe, affordable and high-quality after-school program to ensure their children's well-being and success beyond the classroom.
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center was awarded funding from Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and has partnered with Child & Family Center’s Domestic Violence Program to provide vital health care services to individuals and families affected by domestic violence.
College of the Canyons sophomore Andy Ambriz, the 2023 Western State Conference, South Division Player of the Year, has committed to continue his baseball career at University of California, San Diego.
California Department of Transportation advises motorists that some lanes on Interstate 5 will be closed at night for construction north of Lake Hughes Road in northern Los Angeles County, beginning Sunday night, Aug. 6, and continuing until about Aug. 17 on Sunday nights through Thursday nights.
