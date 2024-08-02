CalArts Alums Direct Netflix’s ‘Ultraman: Rising’

California Institute of the Arts alums writer and director Shannon Tindle (Film/Video BFA 1999) and co-director John Aoshima (Film/Video BFA 2000) have brought their creative prowess to Netflix’s animated feature, “Ultraman: Rising.” The film, co-produced by Tsuburaya Productions and Industrial Light & Magic, was released worldwide in June, with limited theatrical screenings in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

“Ultraman: Rising” follows the story of baseball superstar Ken Sato, who returns to his home country of Japan to assume the role of Earth-defending superhero Ultraman. However, Ken’s journey takes an unexpected turn when he is forced to raise the offspring of his greatest foe, a newborn kaiju (a monster). As Ken struggles to balance his roles as both a teammate and a new father, he must confront his own ego, his estranged father and the manipulative Kaiju Defense Force. Through these trials, Ken learns what it truly means to be Ultraman.

The film also showcases the talents of CalArts alums Mayumi Nose (Film/Video BFA 2012) and Tony Siruno (Film/Video BFA 1995), who contributed to the character design.

For millions of Japanese viewers and fans worldwide, the “Ultraman” franchise has been a beloved staple since its inception as a TV series in the 1960s. The iconic series, featuring a giant superhero battling kaiju creatures of various shapes and sizes, continues to capture the imaginations of audiences across generations.

With “Ultraman: Rising,” Tindle and Aoshima bring fresh energy and perspective to this timeless saga, offering an exciting experience for both new viewers and longtime fans of the franchise.

Watch the “Ultraman Rising” trailer here.

