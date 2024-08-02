header image

1935 - Newhall deputy Archie Carter sentenced to 1 year in jail for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after his wife fatally shot his 20-year-old mistress (the age of majority was 21). [story]
Archie Carter
CalArts Alums Direct Netflix’s ‘Ultraman: Rising’
| Friday, Aug 2, 2024
maxresdefault-1-768x432

California Institute of the Arts alums writer and director Shannon Tindle (Film/Video BFA 1999) and co-director John Aoshima (Film/Video BFA 2000) have brought their creative prowess to Netflix’s animated feature, “Ultraman: Rising.” The film, co-produced by Tsuburaya Productions and Industrial Light & Magic, was released worldwide in June, with limited theatrical screenings in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

“Ultraman: Rising” follows the story of baseball superstar Ken Sato, who returns to his home country of Japan to assume the role of Earth-defending superhero Ultraman. However, Ken’s journey takes an unexpected turn when he is forced to raise the offspring of his greatest foe, a newborn kaiju (a monster). As Ken struggles to balance his roles as both a teammate and a new father, he must confront his own ego, his estranged father and the manipulative Kaiju Defense Force. Through these trials, Ken learns what it truly means to be Ultraman.

The film also showcases the talents of CalArts alums Mayumi Nose (Film/Video BFA 2012) and Tony Siruno (Film/Video BFA 1995), who contributed to the character design.

For millions of Japanese viewers and fans worldwide, the “Ultraman” franchise has been a beloved staple since its inception as a TV series in the 1960s. The iconic series, featuring a giant superhero battling kaiju creatures of various shapes and sizes, continues to capture the imaginations of audiences across generations.

With “Ultraman: Rising,” Tindle and Aoshima bring fresh energy and perspective to this timeless saga, offering an exciting experience for both new viewers and longtime fans of the franchise.

Watch the “Ultraman Rising” trailer here.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa Clarita Public Library is Back-to-School Ready
As the new school year approaches, the Santa Clarita Public Library stands ready to support students with a wide variety of essential resources and programs designed to foster learning and achievement.
Santa Clarita Public Library is Back-to-School Ready
Today in SCV History (Aug. 2)
SCV Nonprofit, School Projects Sought for Make a Difference Day
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of Make a Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 26. This special day is dedicated to fostering community spirit through volunteerism and organizers are looking for Santa Clarita Valley nonprofits and schools to submit projects that can use volunteer help.
SCV Nonprofit, School Projects Sought for Make a Difference Day
SCVEDC Releases Q2 2024 Santa Clarita Economic Snapshot
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has released its Santa Clarita Second Quarter 2024 Economic Snapshot.
SCVEDC Releases Q2 2024 Santa Clarita Economic Snapshot
Sept. 5: The MAIN Hosts ‘Decades Flashback: Hits From The 80’S & 90’S’
"Decades Flashback: Hits From The 80's & 90's" a production, directed by Olga Kramarova and featuring Laura Ellis and Todd Honeycutt will be featured at The MAIN Thursday, September 5, 8 to 10 p.m.
Sept. 5: The MAIN Hosts ‘Decades Flashback: Hits From The 80’S & 90’S’
Mission Opera Seeking Volunteers For ‘Cold Sassy Tree’
Mission Opera is seeking volunteers for various positions for its production, "Cold Sassy Tree," which will run Oct. 25-27, 12:30 p.m.- 5 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center, 19300 Nadal St., Santa Clarita, CA, 91351.
Mission Opera Seeking Volunteers For ‘Cold Sassy Tree’
Aug. 9: Santa Clarita Salsa Community Hike
The city of Santa Clarita will hold a Salsa inspired Community Hike Friday, Aug. 9, at 6:30 p.m. at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, meet at the exercise stairs.
Aug. 9: Santa Clarita Salsa Community Hike
Summer Nights at Central Park | Mayor Cameron Smyth
As we embrace the sunny days and warm nights of August, our community is still clamoring with excitement to spend their summer nights at Central Park.
Summer Nights at Central Park | Mayor Cameron Smyth
Aug. 5: Blood Donors Needed in Santa Clarita
Give the gift of life Join the city of Santa Clarita at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library Branch, for a Blood Drive.
Aug. 5: Blood Donors Needed in Santa Clarita
County Seeks Election Day Poll Workers
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan has joined the U.S. Election Assistance Commission in designating Thursday Aug. 1, as the fourth annual National Poll Worker (Election Worker) Recruitment Day as the 2024 General Election approaches.
County Seeks Election Day Poll Workers
Aug. 2-4: Fiesta Days in Frazier Park
The 56th Annual Fiesta Days will be held Aug. 2-4 in Fraizer Park at Frazier Mountain Park. Parking and entry are free.
Aug. 2-4: Fiesta Days in Frazier Park
Schiavo Secures $1.26M in Funds for Hart District
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, has announced the successful acquisition of substantial funding dedicated to several critical community projects including the Hart School District, veteran housing and North Valley YMCA.
Schiavo Secures $1.26M in Funds for Hart District
Today in SCV History (Aug. 1)
1963 - Leona Cox Community School breaks ground in Canyon Country [story]
Leona Cox
Ocean Water Warning for July 31
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for July 31
Dr. Christina Ghaly | Extreme Heat
I hope you are all enjoying your summer. As the days get longer, it is tempting to spend more time outside, and it is important to take some basic precautions to protect your health during days with extreme heat.
Dr. Christina Ghaly | Extreme Heat
Aug. 1: SUSD Special Meeting on Facilities Bond
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. to consider placing a facilities bond measure on the November ballot.
Aug. 1: SUSD Special Meeting on Facilities Bond
Aug. 6: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
SCV Water Agency will be holding their next regular board meeting next Tuesday on Aug. 6.
Aug. 6: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
Oct. 6: Duck Dash Fundraiser for Samuel Dixon Family Health Ctrs
The 21st Annual Dixon Duck Dash presented by Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. is ready to make another splash on Oct, 6 at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Oct. 6: Duck Dash Fundraiser for Samuel Dixon Family Health Ctrs
Public Health Confirms Measles Case in Los Angeles County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has been notified of one case of measles in a non-Los Angeles County resident who traveled to Los Angeles International airport while infectious on July 26, 2024.
Public Health Confirms Measles Case in Los Angeles County
LASD Teams with L.A. Rams for Deputy Sheriff Recruitment
In a new collaboration, the Los Angeles Rams have teamed up with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to supercharge recruitment efforts for deputy positions.
LASD Teams with L.A. Rams for Deputy Sheriff Recruitment
State Supe Launches Initiative to Add Housing Units
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today launched a statewide effort to accelerate housing development by utilizing the significant amount of developable land owned by California’s local education agencies.
State Supe Launches Initiative to Add Housing Units
Barger on County’s Homeless Encampment Strategy
Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued a statement following the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors’ discussion about the County’s work to address homeless encampments
Barger on County’s Homeless Encampment Strategy
CSUN Profs Explore ‘Spatial Harmonies’
California State University, Northridge art professors Edward Alfano, Lesley Krane and Magdy Rizk have partnered with artist Magda Audifred for an exhibition in August at the Shatto Gallery in Koreatown to explore “Spatial Harmonies,” using analog and digital media. 
CSUN Profs Explore ‘Spatial Harmonies’
